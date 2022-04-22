Innocents were made to hit the streets and become violent in Hubballi: Home Minister

  1. Home
April 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Hubballi violence last week had the involvement of “many unseen hands” and that the police are investigating all those who worked behind the scenes. 

“There are many unseen hands. Innocent people were made to hit the streets and become violent,” Jnanendra told reporters. “The Hubballi incident has similarities with the DJ Halli-KG Halli rioting and those that took place in other parts of the country. It wasn’t a spontaneous riot,” he said. 

The Hubballi city would have “burned” had the police not taken proper timely action, the minister said. 

A mob turned violent in Old Hubballi on the night of April 16, triggered by a ‘blasphemous’ social media post by one Abhishek Hiremath, who was arrested. The number of people arrested for rioting is 134 so far, including cleric Wasim Pathan who has been accused of instigating the mob. 

“Did you see such a huge number of arrests and strict investigation before in such cases? Would that happen if the Congress was in power?” Jnanendra asked. “The investigation is looking at those involved behind-the-scenes...the communal and traitorous forces.” 

The minister also refuted allegations that innocent people had been picked up. “There’s no question of arresting those who did not do anything wrong. There’s evidence and footage. There’s no prejudice,” he said. 

Jnanendra even blamed the Congress for the rise of communal forces. “These are trees that they sowed. Their appeasement policy is to be blamed,” he said. 

Asked about banning the PFI, Jnanendra said the government is thinking on those lines. “The state government is giving all information to the Centre about organisations such as the PFI. Earlier, hundreds of people were freed as cases on them were withdrawn. We’re having to face the result of that now with the hijab and other incidents,” he said. 

News Network
April 16,2022

The Ukrainian government is preparing a false-flag attack against a railway station filled with civilian refugees, in order to accuse Russia of war crimes, the Russian military announced on Friday. Moscow cited intelligence to name the target, method, and even point of origin of the impending attack, which it said was patterned after the recent carnage in Kramatorsk.

“The Kiev regime is preparing another monstrous provocation, similar to the one carried out in Kramatorsk, to accuse Russian servicemen of war crimes with a massacre of civilians,” Lieutenant General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the National Defense Management Center, said on Friday afternoon.

According to Mizintsev, the 19th Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intends “in the near future” to fire a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile at “the accumulation of refugees at the railway station” at Lozovaya – a city in the Kharkov region and a major rail junction.

In order to make the strike look like it came from territory controlled by the Donetsk People's Republic or Russian forces, the rocket will come from Staromikhaylovka, a village west of Donetsk held by the Kiev forces, the general added.

Such actions demonstrate Ukraine’s “inhuman attitude towards the fate of civilians” and “complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law,” said Mizintsev.

“We warn in advance the countries of the so-called ‘civilized West’ led by the US that the Russian Federation has a body of operational evidence about the upcoming terrible crimes of the Kiev regime,” the Russian general added, along with a reminder that Tochka-U tactical missiles are “used only by the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The same 19th missile brigade was accused by the Russian military on Friday of targeting the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in Kherson. Two missiles were fired towards the dam on Friday morning, purportedly with the aim of causing the Dnieper river to flood.

Both missiles were intercepted by Russian air defenses, but fragments of one of them damaged several buildings in the village of Novaya Kakhovka, injuring a woman and a child, the Russian military said.

Ukraine had accused Russia of the April 8 attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk, which killed 50 civilians, including children. Russia responded by pointing out that the missile that caused the carnage was a Tochka-U with a serial number corresponding to Ukrainian stockpiles, and even pinpointed the likely launch location. Western media coverage of the attack significantly decreased after that.

Russia attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, signed in 2014, and Moscow'’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

News Network
April 14,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will handover his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. “Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for your co-operation," the minister said. 

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added. 

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault. Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

A case was registered against Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide over the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, police said on Wednesday. Eshwarappa was named as the first accused in the case.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday night following a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused. 

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil said in the year 2020-21 residents of Hindalaga village had called on Eshwarappa in the state capital and requested him to lay roads, construct storm water drain and pavement in the hamlet. 

He further stated that Eshwarappa gave the nod to start work without worrying about the budget, following which Santosh Patil was awarded the contract. The complainant contended that his brother had undertaken works worth ₹4 crore in the village. 

He had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending. Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that he would consider appropriate action against Karnataka student Muskan Khan, who was recently praised by Al-Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri over the hijab row.

The controversy erupted after Zawahiri in a nine-minute video praised Muskan, a college student from Mandya district, for raising the slogan 'Allahu Akbar' to counter a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the college premises at the height of the hijab crisis in Karnataka.

In the video titled 'The Noble Woman of India', Zawahiri could be heard reciting a poem he composed to praise Muskan.

Bommai's remarks came in the backdrop of BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde writing to him demanding to conduct a detailed probe against Muskan to identify if she has link with any proscribed outfit.

"I have no knowledge about the letter written by Ananth Kumar Hegde. I will speak to him and seek information about the issue. I will take appropriate action based on that," Bommai said.

Muskan's father Mohammad Hussain had distanced himself from the video and stated that his daughter is more interested in studies and they are happily living with Hindu brothers in Karnataka.

