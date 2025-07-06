  1. Home
  Inspired by 'Darshan case'? Student kidnapped, stripped, assaulted over obscene message to ex-girlfriend

News Network
July 7, 2025

Bengaluru, July 8: A college student was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by a group of eight to ten attackers for allegedly sending obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend in Bengaluru. 

According to police, the incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, a locality in the Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru.

The incident was captured on camera by one of the accused - who were allegedly inspired by the actor Darshan murder case in which a man was kidnapped and killed for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The footage shows the attackers beating Kushal, stripping him, and hitting him on his private parts.

Officials said that Kushal was in a relationship with a college student for two years, but they broke up a few months ago. The girl later got into a relationship with another man. Angered by this, Kushal sent some obscene messages to the girl. In retaliation, the girl, her boyfriend, and his friends allegedly planned the attack, following which they called him at a location on the pretext of solving the issue.

However, the accused instead kidnapped him in a car, took him to a deserted spot near a lake, and assaulted him.

During the assault, one of the attackers referred to the Renukaswamy murder case, threatening the victim with similar consequences. They were also laughing while invoking the "inspired" murder case.
In the video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three.

The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and arrested all eight accused involved in the assault.

"We have arrested all the eight accused on charges of robbery and kidnapping," a police said.

Renukaswamy murder case

Renukaswamy's body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near a drain in Bengaluru's Sumanahalli. Investigations revealed that Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Initially, four individuals surrendered to the police claiming responsibility, citing a financial dispute. However, inconsistencies in their statements revealed a conspiracy involving Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others.

Actor Darshan was arrested on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy on June 8.

July 1,2025

Bengaluru, July 1: Putting an end to days of speculation, the Congress high command on Monday ruled out any immediate leadership change in Karnataka, reaffirming Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was dispatched to Bengaluru to calm the storm within the ruling party, made the announcement with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seated beside him.

"There is no plan to replace the Chief Minister," Surjewala told reporters, in what appeared to be a show of unity. However, the optics did little to mask the growing friction within the party.

Sources in the Congress leadership stressed that the high command is focused on governance, not leadership changes. They admitted, however, that discussions are underway on a possible cabinet reshuffle and key changes in the state unit. Siddaramaiah is reportedly in favour of a cabinet rejig to consolidate his position for the remainder of the government’s term, which ends in 2028. Shivakumar, on the other hand, is said to be resisting the move.

Fueling the internal churn, Shivakumar loyalist and MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed that 100 out of 138 Congress MLAs support the Deputy CM. In a sharp warning, he said that without a change in leadership, the Congress may struggle to retain power in the 2028 assembly polls.

Amid the buzz, Siddaramaiah downplayed the crisis, asserting that the Congress government in Karnataka is "as solid as a rock." Speaking in Mysuru with Shivakumar at his side, he said, “This government will be as strong as a ‘bande’ (rock) for five years.” The term ‘bande’ is often used by Siddaramaiah’s supporters to describe his strongman image.

When asked about his rapport with Shivakumar, the Chief Minister held his deputy’s hand and said, “We are on good terms,” adding that they are unfazed by attempts to drive a wedge between them.

The current turbulence harks back to the 2023 Karnataka election, when Congress stormed to power. Shivakumar, widely credited for the victory, was a strong contender for the CM post. Eventually, he accepted the Deputy CM and KPCC chief roles, amid unconfirmed reports of a rotational CM deal between him and Siddaramaiah.

Now, with murmurs of discontent growing louder in the DKS camp, the party finds itself once again trying to balance power — and egos — within.

June 30,2025

An Indian-origin woman living near Toronto, Canada, has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing her experiences with subtle racism. Posting on Reddit, she recounted several incidents—such as having her ID double-checked at events, being met with skepticism at nail salons, and receiving cold stares at upscale restaurants—that made her feel out of place in her own community.

But it was a recent visit to a spa that pushed her to speak out. “The most recent thing was what made me write this post,” she began. “I was at a spa, and this white lady asked where I was from. I said India. Then she said, ‘Did you learn English after coming here? Your English is exactly like mine.’ I told her I’ve spoken English all my life, and she just stared at me until her pedicure was done and left. I didn’t even know how to react. It wasn’t aggressive, but it was so ignorant.”

She described the encounter as emotionally draining, adding, “Stuff like this happens too often, and it’s exhausting.”

The woman also touched on other common microaggressions: “And then there’s the classic... ‘You’re not like the other Indians’ just because I’m fair-skinned. How is that even a compliment?”

Her post resonated widely and drew mixed responses. Some users sympathized, sharing similar experiences. Others suggested the behavior stemmed more from ignorance than racism.

One commenter wrote, “The average American knows nothing about India except for what’s on TV, which is often stereotypical. Hence the amazement at our English prowess.”

Another offered a practical response: “If you want to push them into a corner, just ask them very politely, ‘I don’t understand, could you please elaborate?’ Then let them dig their own hole.”

Others emphasized discernment, noting the difference between racism and lack of cultural exposure. “Most people are just ignorant because of where and how they were raised. Educating them, when possible, is the best way—they’ll often appreciate it.”

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2025

Bengaluru, July 7: In a significant public health move, the Karnataka government has decided to classify sudden deaths among individuals under 45 years of age as a 'notifiable disease' — requiring mandatory reporting and autopsy — amid rising concerns and speculation linking such deaths to Covid-19 vaccines.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government would begin systematically monitoring such cases to determine the actual causes. "If someone dies suddenly outside a hospital, it must be reported to the government, and an autopsy will be mandatory," he said.

The decision follows recommendations from an expert committee led by Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The panel was tasked with investigating the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, including possible links to Covid-19 vaccination.

The committee, however, found no direct link between vaccines and cardiac deaths among the youth. Dr. Ravindranath explained that while there was a 5–6% rise in cardiac deaths post-Covid, the causes were multifactorial — primarily lifestyle-related, with smoking accounting for over half of the cases.

Minister Rao also clarified that no mRNA vaccines, which have been associated with rare myocarditis cases abroad, were administered in India. He reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines saved lives, and panic over vaccine safety was unwarranted.

The government is expected to issue formal directions soon regarding the classification and mandatory autopsy procedures.

