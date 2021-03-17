  1. Home
It's a girl! Bengaluru-Jaipur flight gets an additional passenger mid-air

News Network
March 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A baby girl was born on board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning with the help of cabin crew and a doctor, according to an airline statement.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival, it said.

"Both the baby and mother are stable," it mentioned. The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

News Network
March 6,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 6: A day after six ministers approached a Bengaluru city court seeking ex-parte restraining order against media houses from publishing or airing ‘defamatory’ content in the sleaze CD case, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed strong suspicion that ‘some forces’ could well be trying to create political instability in the state by resorting to blackmail with this episode.

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to resign from his minister’s post on Wednesday after Bengaluru-based social activist Dinesh Kallahalli released a CD containing Jarkiholi getting intimate with a woman allegedly luring her to a government job on Tuesday evening.

Leading to half a dozen Karnataka ministers approaching court for preventing media houses from publishing any content that was deem to be defamatory.

Bommai told reporters that there is reason for his suspicion as even after five days neither the victim has come forward nor the complainant disclosed anything beyond what is already in public domain as the police investigates in the Jarkiholi case.

“Such long delays either by victim or by complainant can only mean one thing: a ‘bigger political conspiracy’ could well be at play in order to create political instability in the state. As a result of this, few ministers and MLAs might have felt it appropriate to take legal recourse to protect their reputation,” the Minister, who also holds the law portfolio, said.

Responding to a question, Bommai said those who have got a whiff of strong rumours have either already approached or are in the process of approaching the court.

“The police are also investigating this (Jarkiholi) case from all possible angles, including honeytrap,” he said in response to a question.

Interacting with the media, Karnataka co-operation minister, S.T. Somashekhar revealed that the remaining 10 ministers who have crossed over to the BJP will also approach the court to seek similar reprieve.

He was reacting to reporters querying about him filing a petition in city court on Friday evening. Somashekhar said that it had become all the more important to safeguard their ‘reputation’ from being tarnished for political vendetta.

“Maligning is the biggest weapon in the hands of our political rivals. This is only a precautionary measure,” he said.

The minister said that their rivals are planning to ‘release fake CDs’ and ensure that all those who have come from other parties to BJP will be prime targets, therefore, all (defectors) resorted to this step.

“We, all 15, will call for a press conference in a day or two to reveal more about such blackmail tricks,” he said.

Answering a question, the minister claimed that they have worked hard to reach this position and they will not allow anyone to tarnish their images.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister, B.C. Patil justifying his decision to approach the court said that their reputation was at stake. “We have a lot of rivals as we are successful and manage our portfolios very well. As a result of this, we have earned our share of enemies too. Therefore, we got a ‘hint’ from our well wishers that before rivals strike with fake CDs, we have opted for preventive measure,” he said.

News Network
March 14,2021

India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj achieved a historic milestone on Sunday as she became the first female cricketer in history to score 7,000 ODI runs. Before the start of the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow, Mithali had 6,974 runs in her career. But after being asked to bat first by the Proteas, the India captain quickly scored 26 runs to reach the landmark in her 213th ODI.

Mithali missed out on her fifty after she was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune for 45 in 71 balls. She struck four fours in her innings.

India got off to a fine start in the match, with an opener despite Smriti Mandhana's fall for 10, with Priya Puia scoring 32 runs, and Punam Raut getting a half century.

This feat comes after Mithali Raj on Friday became the first India woman cricketer and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.

Apart from her feat in the ODIs, Mithali also has scored 663 runs from 10 Tests with a highest of 214 at an average of 51. In T20Is, Mithali averages an impressive 37.52 having scored 2364 runs from 89 matches.

Mithali is second only to Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards, a former England cricketer, has scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali, who has 75 fifties and eight centuries, is likely to overtake Edwards in the near future.

News Network
March 4,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 4: With a score of 53.95, Karnataka’s coastal city of Mangaluru was placed in 20th position in ‘Less Than Million category’ of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020.

Mangaluru by scoring 38.16 had secured 42nd position in the ‘Less Than Million category’ in the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020, according to the results of second edition of EoLI and MPI, made public by Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday.

In the previous survey held in 2017, Mangaluru was placed in 41st position in the Ease of Living Index. 

In Less Than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has emerged as the leader in Municipal Corporation Index, with a score of 52.92 and Shimla for grabbing first rank in the ‘Less Than Million category’ for the Ease of Living Index.

According to sources in Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), EoLI is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. 

It provides a comprehensive understanding of cities based on services available, administration efficiency, and other conditions.

The MPI was launched to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, and governance. The Citizen Perception Survey (CPS) was undertaken to help validate citizens’ experience of their cities in terms of service delivery.

The assessment was conducted from January 16, 2020 to March 20, 2020. A total of 32.2 lakh citizens from 111 cities had participated in the survey. In the MPI, Mangaluru was ranked lower than Tumkur (43.95), Shivamogga (40.39) and Belagavi (40.39).

Mayor Premananda Shetty said Mangaluru’s ranking would have been better if more citizens had participated in the survey.

MESCOM Managing Director and In-charge Managing Director of MSCL Prashanth K Mishra hoped that the High Court would lift the stay on ongoing 34 projects at the earliest.

Mishra recollected that in the previous hearing, they had informed the court that they were strictly adhering to standard operation procedures in handling Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

Shetty said council in previous meeting had approved dumping of C&D waste in Pachhanady.

