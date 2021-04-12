  1. Home
‘It’s not a solution’, says Siddaramaiah after CM hints at fresh lockdown

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12, 2021

Koppal/Bengaluru, Apr 12: Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that the lockdown hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not a solution to control the virus.

Speaking to newspersons here, he alleged that it was due to negligence of the government, the covid-19 is surging.

Stating that the Lockdown is not a solution, he alleged that there is no proper testing of the people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala. At least now the government should come forward to take strict measures to control the second wave of covid-19, otherwise it will be very difficult to control it in the coming days.

Earlier today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us," Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

"Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 30: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has has imposed a ban on all kinds of religious congregation in public places across the coastal district in the wake of fresh wave of covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders. The prohibitory order has already come into effect.

The DC said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, religious festivals at religious places.”  

He emphasised that festivals or gatherings for Ugadi, Holi, Shab-eiBaraat, Good Friday etc should not be held at public places, grounds, gardens or markets during till the prohibitory order is lifted. More than five people should not gather in groups, he said.

The decision is taken in the wake of recent spike in covid-19 cases in the district and amid possibilities of further spread of the coronavirus. 

News Network
March 29,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: The Karnataka government on Monday banned all protests and rallies for the next 15 days as the state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The number of cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear a mask," the government said. 

It further added that close schools and colleges will not be shut. "We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 2,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The city police has managed to arrest four persons among the miscreants who brutally attacked a Muslim youth after dragging him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus in the city last night just because he was asked by a girl to accompany him to the state capital during her job hunting trip.

24-year-old Asvid Anwar Muhammad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after last night’s attack by the Hindutva vigilante mob. 

Briefing about the incident, N Shashi Kumar, commissioner of Mangaluru city police said, a group waylaid the private bus near Kankanady bus stop and attacked the youth as he was accompanying a girl belonging to a different faith. The mob also stabbed the youth with a sharp weapon. However, his is now out of danger, said the top cop.

The arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), resident of Attavar who has a case registered against him in Mangaluru East police station and in Kankandady police station, Dhanush Bhandary (25) resident of Kanduka, who has 4 cases in different police station against him including a murder case and a case at Mangaluru South police station, Jayaprakash (27) resident of Shakthinagar who has 4 cases at different police stations, while Anil Kumar (38) resident of Urwa who has an assault case registered against him in Mangaluru South police station.

“We have also registered a case under 307 and other sections of the IPC against the culprits,” he said.

The city police chief also said that the girl was on her way to Bengaluru to look for a job in digital marketing. As she was not familiar with Bengaluru, she had asked the boy to accompany her and help her find a job there. Both were reportedly good friends and completed their degree in the same college in the city.

