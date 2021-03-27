  1. Home
  2. JDS calls Karnataka BJP leader’s sex scam a case of ‘honey trap’

News Network
March 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The alleged sex scandal involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was turning out be a case of "honey trap", JD(S) said on Saturday, as it urged police to conduct an impartial probe to ascertain the truth, without succembing to any political pressure. 

The party, in a series of tweets, said the sex scandal episode has put Karnataka to shame before the nation. What initially looked like a sex scandal and sexual exploitation now seems like a conspiracy. 

The name of D K Shivakumar (Congress leader) has figured, making it look like a case of honey-trap. In all this, Karnataka is being put to shame before the nation," the regional party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said. 

Noting the release of back to back audio and video clippings, the party said there seemed to be a big group involved in the entire episode. Under the guise of providing justice to the victim, it was becoming clearer that someone is using her to play a game. It would be a ''huge insult'' to Karnataka and its police force if the case is allowed ''to just be by itself, making it an entertainment for the country," JD(S) said and called on police to bring out the truth without succumbing to any political pressure.

"The question whether this is sexual exploitation, a conspiracy or a honey-trap is troubling the citizens. Without distinguishing between ruling and opposition parties, police should find the truth. The state police is known for its sense of duty, and the time has come to prove it once again, it added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2021

HJV.jpg

Udupi, Mar 15: A member of Hindu Jagarana Vedike is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being assaulted by a group of activists belonging to Bajrang Dal in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

The injured has been identified as Anil Poojary, a resident of Nitte village in Karkala.  

The assault took place last night wherein the Bajrang Dal activists barged into his house, vandalized furniture and attacked him with a sword.

Anil Poojary’s mother, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. Both mother and son are undergoing treatment at Karkala government hospital. 

The assailants have been identified as Sunil, Sudheer, Sharat, Prasad and Jagadish, all local activists of Bajrang Dal. 

Karkala rural police are investigating the matter.

News Network
March 15,2021

Mumbai, Mar 15: Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze’s brother Sudharm Waze today filed a habeas corpus petition before Bombay high court, alleging that former’s arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is illegal.

He alleged that super cop Waze was “made a scapegoat by certain political powers’’ by using Vimla Hiren, widow of Mansukh Hiren whose whose body was found is Kalwa creek days after his Scorpio was found parked suspiciously late night outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month.

Waze alleged that by the “illegal arrest’’ the agency intends to “target someone else.’’

His petition alleged that the acts of NIA “make it evident that they are acting with malafide intentions and ulterior motives only so as to tarnish the name, image and reputation of the Petitioner's brother for reasons best known to them.”

The NIA arrested Waze in connection with a “suspected offence’’ of a “suspicious four-wheeler parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai opposite Shikhar Kunj building’’ from which “a threatening note and 20 sticks of gelatin were recovered.’’ The information, said the NIA, was received from a security officer of Antilla, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, about the suspiciously parked vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio. It was later seized.

The habeas corpus (produce the body) is a plea to direct NIA to produce Waze before the HC and set him free.

The petition says that a FIR by Vimla Hiren, registered by the anti terrorism squad (ATS) Mumbai on March 7 against unknown persons made “false, frivolous and concocted allegations’’ against Sachin Waze, blaming him “baselessly’’ for Hiren’s death. It said, “surprisingly the very next day, on March 8, an FIR’’ was registered by the NIA, Mumbai against unknown persons.

The petition says after Hiren’s FIR the “entire media fraternity and society started targeting’’ Waze as “they wanted a scapegoat to pin this entire conspiracy on.’’

The NIA special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had on Sunday sought Waze’s remand after citing three witness statements which were for the Judge’s eyes only.

Waze’s counsel Sudeep Pasbola had argued that the Remand application was bereft of any allegations against the arrested cop and neither was he named in the FIR.

On Monday, Waze’s advocate Sunny Punamiya in the petition before the HC said the points seeking to made are that Waze “has been wrongfully arrested without any 41(A) notice, without providing the copy of the FIR, without explaining the reasons of arrest, without informing the Petitioner and many other lapses which is an absolute violation of the provisions laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 and innumerable judgements passed by the Supreme Court.’’

“The haste in which the Petitioner's brother was arrested clearly shows some ulterior motives and huge political influence and interference with the sole intent to use the Petitioner's brother as a scapegoat to further certain political agendas of some big interested parties. The Petitioner's fundamental rights have been severely violated and the Petitioner fears for brothers’ life and limb as the Respondent officers can go to any extent to extract an illegal and false confession from the Petitioner's brother. The Petitioner's brother had even sent a whatsapp message to his near and dear ones right before his arrest that he may be trapped by his fellow officers and this time he may not survive this ordeal,’’ said the petition.

The petition said, his brother “is being subjected to wrongful and illegal detention and is being held in custody.’’ He questioned the NIA and alleged the agency was “willfully and intentionally disobeying the due process of law’’ and “acting arbitrarily’’ to “jeopardize the legitimate and legal rights of the Petitioner's brother without providing sufficient cause.”

It said Waze has no intention of absconding and had cooperated with the NIA who interrogated for 10 hours before his arrest.

Waze has been a police officer with Mumbai police for the last 17 years and is “a respectable and law abiding citizen of India and is wrongfully arrested by the NIA on March 13.’’ and now in its custody.

On Sunday too, Pasbola had sought a copy of the remand plea and raised objections to the “illegal” arrest invoking provision of section 45(2) of Criminal Procedure Code which provides the state to protect its forces engaged in maintaining public order from arrest for official actions. The special Trial court is to hear these applications on Monday evening.

News Network
March 20,2021

Kolkata, Mar 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27. West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2016

