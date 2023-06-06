  1. Home
  'JDS plans to restructure party in a big way; community wise responsibilities to be given'

‘JDS plans to restructure party in a big way; community wise responsibilities to be given’

News Network
June 6, 2023



Bengaluru, June 6: Following the poor show in the Karnataka Assembly polls, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said there are plans to restructure the party in a "big way". The former chief minister said that JD(S) National President and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has advised that a high-level committee be constituted with representation from all communities for strengthening the party.

"In a big way we want to give responsibilities this time, community wise, as per the directions of our national president, and extract work from them in order to build trust among the people and to strengthen the party. So, there are plans to bring in big changes and restructure the party," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have started discussions with leaders from all 30 districts. We discuss and decide on restructuring." JD(S) emerged a distant third in the Assembly polls last month by securing just 19 of the total 224 seats. Following this, party state president C M Ibrahim and youth wing chief Nikhil Kumaraswamy have resigned taking moral responsibility.

Their resignations are yet to be accepted. JD(S) chief Deve Gowda has called a meeting of party leaders to discuss the party's performance in the recently held Assembly polls as well as about organising, strengthening the party and restructuring of taluk and district units wherever necessary ahead of the upcoming zilla, taluk and corporation polls, in addition to making preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that the JD(S) will wait and watch whether the Congress government will fulfil the irrigation projects in the state and its poll guarantees as promised before the elections, Kumaraswamy said, "If they take steps to implement them as promised, we will support. If not, we will fulfill the responsibility as an opposition by creating awareness among the people."

He also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for accusing the opposition of trying to incite people by spreading false information regarding the guarantee schemes.

"Siddaramaiah, it is you who have misled the people. You have now attached conditions for the implementation of guarantees, without having made any reference to them ahead of elections." Kumaraswmy urged the Siddaramaiah government to walk the talk and fulfill the guarantees as promised to the people before the polls.

"Their (Congress govt) guarantees seem to have become duplicate. We will see how many beneficiaries will get the advantage of them in the next few days... Let's give some time to the new government, we will discuss on the floor of the Assembly," he added.

News Network
May 23,2023



After the finalisation of Karnataka Chief Minister and its cabinet, Congress leader UT Khader was nominated as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday. UT Khader won the Vidhan Sabha election for the fifth time. He is likely to file a nomination for the post on Tuesday morning.

Formalities of signing the nomination papers extending support to the leader will be done by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The nomination has come as a surprise as there were rumours of names like RV Deshpande, TB Jayachandra, and HK Patil to be announced as the next Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. According to reports, State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and National General Secretary KC Venugopal met UT Khader and discussed the matter with him.

The senior Congress leader held the position of deputy opposition leader in the last assembly. This year he won the election from Mangalore Constituency in Dakshin Kannada district. During the cabinet reshuffle scheduled to take place after two years, UT Khader was promised to offer a ministerial position by the Congress party, reports local media. 

The nomination of UT Khader for the role of speaker reflects Congress' focus on providing opportunities to minority community leaders. The party is also trying to maintain their representation in important positions.

Karnataka's victory worked as a major morale booster for the Congress and the rest of the opposition parties. The oath-taking ceremony of the Karnataka CM and cabinet turned into a show of opposition strength when several opposition leaders including, Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, NCP leader Sharad Kumar, etc.

The opposition is actively trying to unite to prepare for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said that the opposition will hold a meeting with a large number of opposition leaders soon. As of now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leading the charge of uniting the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of next year's Lok Sabha Polls.

News Network
May 25,2023



Bengaluru, May 25: JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, saying it is a property of the country and built from taxpayers' money. The JD(S) patriarch questioned whether it was the office of the BJP and RSS for boycotting its inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the building on Sunday.

"I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone's personal matter," Gowda said. Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone's personal programme, it is a country's programme. "That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office," he said, adding he is participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country.

As of now, 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu. Stating that he has many reasons to oppose BJP politically, Gowda, according to an official release said, "I do not like to bring politics in the matter of opening the Parliament building."

"I have been elected to both houses of Parliament. I have performed duty there in the constitutional framework, and I still am a member (of the Rajya Sabha)," he said. "I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution," he added. Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, "I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building."

News Network
June 4,2023



Chikkamagaluru, June 4: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two suffered injuries in a scuffle that broke out among friends over a trivial issue of changing a song during a felicitation programme organised for newly elected MLA. 

The incident took place at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district late Saturday night. 

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun. A felicitation programme was organised for MLA G H Srinivas.

When the programme was about to conclude, a scuffle ensued among friends over changing of the song for dance.

In a fit of rage, some of them stabbed Pakali Varun. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, but he succumbed to his injuries, said the SP. 

Two others -- Sanju and Manju -- suffered minor injuries.

The SP said that all the suspects would be arrested at the earliest.

