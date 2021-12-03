JDS will back BJP in legislative council polls, says BSY

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that JD(S) would back BJP in local authorities constituencies of legislative council polls where it has not fielded candidates.

Speaking to media persons at Aangodu village in Davangere taluk on Saturday, he said BJP is facing the council polls in 20 constituencies out of 25. "I am hopeful that JD(S)would back BJP in the polls".

When questioned on cabinet expansion, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may do it.

On a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Midi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Delhi, he said that there was no need to attach political meaning to it.

On Chitradurga-Davangere legislative council polls, he said BJP nominee KS Naveen has lost the polls twice. There is sympathy for him. He is likely to win this time.