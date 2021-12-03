  1. Home
  2. JDS will back BJP in legislative council polls, says BSY

News Network
December 4, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that JD(S) would back BJP in local authorities constituencies of legislative council polls where it has not fielded candidates.

Speaking to media persons at Aangodu village in Davangere taluk on Saturday, he said BJP is facing the council polls in 20 constituencies out of 25. "I am hopeful that JD(S)would back BJP in the polls".

When questioned on cabinet expansion, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may do it. 

On a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Midi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Delhi, he said that there was no need to attach political meaning to it. 

On Chitradurga-Davangere legislative council polls, he said BJP nominee KS Naveen has lost the polls twice. There is sympathy for him. He is likely to win this time. 

News Network
November 20,2021

rains.jpg

Nov 20: Battered by the heavy rains for over a week, Karnataka is likely to witness another three rainy days according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its fresh forecast, the IMD has sounded yellow alert in 18 districts on Saturday. Further, officials explained that south interior and coastal Karnataka districts will witness fairly widespread rains for the next three days until Sunday.

"Revealing that the widespread rainfall along with thundershowers to continue in various parts of southern Karnataka. IMD Karnataka officials sounded ‘yellow alert’ in Bengaluru Urban, Rural districts, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Davangere, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts," it said.

Commenting on the prevailing weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal, a senior meteorologist said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and a trough has been identified over the coast of Odisha.

Under the influence, southern districts are likely to witness widespread rainfall until Sunday.

According to IMD data, Gubbi and Tumakuru have received the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Chintamani - 12 cm, Mulbagal and Srinivasapura - 11 cm.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 30,2021

auto-lorry.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 30: A 12-year-old boy and his mother lost their lives and two others are undergoing treatment after a lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw on national highway 75 at Matha near Uppinangady on Monday November 29.

T Mohammad Altaf (12), a sixth standard student of Hirtadka government primary school, died on the spot. His mother Khadeejamma (46), who had suffered severe injuries in the mishap breathed her lost today in a hospital.  

Both of them were onboard the ill-fated auto-rickshaw which reduced into a bundle of metal in the mishap. 

Altaf’s elder brother T Mohammed Asrar (23) and auto rickshaw driver, Siddique (34) from Hirtadka are now undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them stated to have suffered grave injuries and their condition is critical.

Khadeejamma, who was a resident of Bengare, Mangaluru had been to her parental home at Hirtadka near Matha along with children. Yesterday, the family visited Uppinangady town in a bus and was going back home in an auto rickshaw when tragedy struck. A lorry that was moving towards Mangaluru from the direction of Bengaluru collided with the auto rickshaw in bid to overtake another vehicle. 

Khadeejamma’s husband late Ashraf, was a vehicle driver, had lost battle to cancer a couple of years ago despite spending hugely for treatment. Khateejamma was taking care of her children since then with the help of relatives. 

News Network
November 23,2021

suraj.jpg

Hassan, Nov 23: One more member of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family is entering electoral politics, with his grandson Suraj Revanna finding a place in the JD(S) list of candidates announced on Wednesday for the December 10 Legislative Council polls.

Suraj, a doctor, son of Gowda's elder son HD Revanna, is the JD(S) candidate from Hassan local authorities’ seat, which is the family bastion. This marks the entry of the eighth member from Gowda's family into politics.

Revanna is a former minister and MLA from Holenarsipura, while his wife Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat. Suraj's brother Prajwal is a member of Parliament from Hassan Lok Sabha segment. Gowda, who is the JD(S) supremo, is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while his other son, HD Kumaraswamy, is a former CM and MLA from Channapatna.

Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is the MLA from Ramanagara segment, and his son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing president, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya. If Suraj wins this poll from Hassan, the Gowda family will have its members in all four major houses of public representatives — Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 local authorities' constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10. However, JD(S) has fielded only seven candidates for the polls.

The candidates other than Suraj are N Appajigowda (Mandya), Anil Kumar R (Tumakuru), CN Manjegowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar), HM Ramesh Gowda (Bengaluru Rural) and HU Isak Khan (Kodagu).

Speaking to reporters after the list of candidates was released, Kumaraswamy said that the party has fielded candidates only in select seats, as it cannot concentrate on all the seats in a short period of time. "Based on the suggestions from our local leaders and workers, we have decided to field candidates for seven MLC seats. We wanted to contest only in these seats, give a fight and see to it that we win them. Last time, we won in four seats and this time, our aim is to increase that tally," he said.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022. The BJP and Congress have already announced their candidates. Tuesday (November 23) is the last date for filing nomination papers, and scrutiny will take place on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

