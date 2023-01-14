  1. Home
JDS will grow beyond old Mysuru and get majority in Karnataka: HDK

News Network
January 14, 2023

hdk.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Ruling out the possibility of a hung verdict, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday exuded confidence that his party will grow beyond its traditional old Mysuru region in the upcoming assembly polls and form a government on its own strength in Karnataka.

The former chief minister also claimed that there is a strong undercurrent in his favour, especially in rural areas, and people are saying "this time it is Kumaranna (as Kumaraswamy is popularly known among his supporters)"

He said his party has already announced a list of 93 candidates for the assembly polls, which is likely by May, and will announce the second list of 50-60 candidates in about 10 days. "In my opinion there will be a government with a clear majority this time, I have belief in it, I'm saying this as I'm able to gauge the pulse of the people. All these days it was said that JD(S) was limited to certain constituencies of the old Mysuru region. Today, growing beyond those boundaries, I'm confident about reaching the target we have set," Kumaraswamy said.

Interacting with the media at Bengaluru Press Club, he said, there is no question of a hung mandate, and that he and his party are making all out efforts to meet the 123-seat target (in 224 member assembly) and will achieve it. "There is a feeling among people against national parties and they want to give a chance to a regional party. Even if Modi and Shah visit a hundred times, it is difficult for BJP in Karnataka, as their government has performed that bad in the state," he said, adding that BJP seeks votes in the name of PM Modi, Congress cites Bharat Jodo Yatra, while JD(S) is the only party asking for a mandate for its programmes.

Ruling out any alliance with any party as of now, Kumaraswamy said in the days to come if any like-minded smaller parties come forward, his party was open to consider it. JD(S) is the team of 6.5 crore people of the state, he said as he hit out at Congress and BJP for calling his party as "B team" of each other, and asked "whose team are they?" "This time despite all their (BJP and Congress) misinformation campaign, people have decided and will not take them into account. There is an undercurrent in villages- this time it is Kumaranna," he added.

Kumaraswamy also highlighted JD(S)' "Pancharatna Ratha Yatre", a statewide tour that he is undertaking ahead of polls. This Yatre is to inform people about a five-fold programme called 'Pancharatna' that the JD(S) plans to implement on coming to power, which includes quality education, health, housing, farmer welfare and employment. Noting that to meet JD(S)' 123 seats target, he was working 18 hours a day and sleeping for just 3 hours, the party leader said, "45 constituencies I have covered travelling 140 km a day, covering villages, and by March 20 will be covering 116 constituencies."

"Including North Karnataka, we have reached the people. I have no doubts. We are strong in Raichur, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar districts," he said, adding that he was not going to district or taluk headquarters like other party leaders, but was going to villages. Claiming that he is not perturbed by BJP's focus on the old Mysuru region, Kumaraswamy asserted that JD(S) will win all seven seats in Mandya district.

Conceding that certain legislators and leaders are planning to desert the party in the days to come, he said, that's the reason he has not announced tickets to all constituencies including in Hassan district. "I'm aware that they have decided, feeling that our party is weak. Let them choose their path." Responding to a query, Kumaraswamy said the BJP and Congress may try to poach his MLAs and leaders, but our party is not worried about someone going out, as JD(S) is a factory that creates leaders.

"Have not discussed with anyone to join our party, I want to give opportunity to fresh faces. Have already announced the first list of 93, in 8-10 days will announce a second list of 50-60 candidates," he said, as he also expressed confidence about winning 6-8 seats in Bengaluru city.

Accusing certain political leaders of trying to 'misuse' religious leaders and heads of mutts on the reservation issue, Kumaraswamy said the government should do it in accordance with the Constitution and law.

"The government should not take decisions for the sake of political gains, it should be done based on population and backwardness. Call everyone and make them understand what can be implemented within the ambit of constitution and law, and take a decision based on data and numbers," he suggested.

Targetting the BJP government on 'Santro Ravi' issue, alleging his close connection with those in the administration and the ruling party, Kumaraswamy said, "he was in Pune, who made him to move to Gujarat, what was he promised, what happened there?" "Why was the Home Minister (Araga Jnanendra) coincidentally in Gujarat at the same time? The home minister should be asked, the government should answer...I have certain doubts so I'm saying, I don't have proof, but some information has leaked and I have got to know," he said.

K S Manjunath alias 'Santro' Ravi', who is accused of being the kingpin in human-trafficking and having links with politicians and meddling with police transfers, was arrested in Ahmedabad on Friday. "This is such a bad government that there was no such government in the past and it will not come in the future too," Kumaraswamy added. 

News Network
January 3,2023

delhi.jpg

In the early hours of Sunday, January 1, while most were ringing in the new year in Delhi, a woman's body was found abandoned on the side of the road with no clothes. The 20-year-old, teh sole breadwinner of her family, was returning home on a scooter when her vehicle was hit by a car. The occupants of the car in, what seems to be an attempt to flee, drove away with the woman's body stuck in the wheels dragged with the car for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The gruesome nature of the incident led to a political slugfest in the nation's capital with fingers being pointed at the Delhi police, and protests by the kin of the victim and AAP over shoddy work by teh law enforcement in the case. Parallels were even drawn to the 2012 Nirbhaya case that remained fresh in public memory a decade since the horrific gang-rape took place. 

Here is all that has happened so far in the Delhi hit-and-run case. 

Drunk driving, body trapped under borrowed car - What the FIR says

As per the FIR filed by the police, the men who were involved in the accident confessed to being drunk. Further, NDTV reported that according to the FIR, the woman's body was tangled in the undercarriage of the car after she fell from her two-wheeler and the men had already driven nearly 12 km before they were aware of the same.  

The five people in the car were Amit and Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, a local BJP leader who has a ration shop, Krishan, an employee at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Connaught Place and Mithun, a hairdresser. 

The FIR notes that the police tried to track down the owner of the vehicle, at which time, they found out that it was owned by an individual named Lokesh, who had lent to someone called Ashutosh, who in turn had given it to his friends - the Khannas, who were present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. 

A Delhi court sent all five of the accused to three-day police custody while officers investigate the matter. 

All five have been named under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) over the accident. 

Removed body and fled 

Those in the car described how the accident went down.

"They said they were going on a narrow lane and a girl, approaching on her scooter, met with an accident. Since no one raised an alarm, they kept driving. It was later they realised that something was stuck in the car wheel and saw a woman’s body after driving for a few kilometres. They removed the body from the car and fled from the scene," an official familiar with th investigation told The Times of India.

Pillion rider was friend, fled scene of accident 

Police investigation also showed that there were two girls on the scooty on the night of the accident. The pillion rider reportedly sustained minor injuries and allegedly fled the scene because she was afraid. Police have tracked her down, and her statement is being taken.

Where were the police? An eyewitness speaks out 

Deepak Dahiya, the owner of a dairy shop in Ladpur village, northwest Delhi, recounted his version of events on the night of the accident. 

"I heard a car’s noise, and initially it sounded like it’s tyre had burst, but it was still being driven. It was going at the speed of barely 20km per hour, so I could clearly see what was happened. That’s when I saw the body of a girl beneath the car -- between the two left side tyres," he said, speaking to Hindustan Times.

He placed a call to the police control room but was asked to call back in some time. 

"I told them that there were about four-five people in the car, and that I wasn’t sure how dangerous they could be. I thought I will follow them, but not stop them," he added. 

The individual began his pursuit in an electric vehicle. 

"As I started going after them, I realised they were driving very slow, and the body was still attached to the car. It’s difficult to believe that they didn’t know there was something beneath their car. Meanwhile, I was giving almost minute-by-minute updates to the police. I would have called them 18-20 times in the next 45 minutes, of which one call lasted more than 10 minutes," he continued. 

During the pursuit, at one point, Dahiya realized that the body was no longer attached to the car. As the grey Baleno headed towards Begumpur, Dahiya continued following it and saw two PCR vans on the way, but they didn't take any action suggesting Dahiya's calls had not been communicated to them. In Begumpur, Dahiya told officials in a third PCR van what he had seen but they let the vehicle go after initially flagging it, and speaking with the drivers. 

"Within minutes of returning to the shop, I saw police and some people on the road rushing to the same stretch I had seen those men driving the Baleno with the body earlier. I followed the police, which led me to the spot where another police team had found the body on the road. I then returned home," he said, adding, "There is little that the police did despite calling them several times. I was following the car right from the start. If police were active the culprits would have been caught from the spot. I have a recording of my conversation with police control room officials." 

Police provide their justifications 

Special commissioner of police Dependra Pathak confirmed that Dahiya made the calls which helped them track down the vehicle. He added that the incident with the third PCR van would be probed. 

The police probe has shown that the vehicle was able to avoid two permanent police pickets because they were on the other side of the carriageway and since the car was travelling at a steady speed of 40-50 kmph, they didn't raise any suspicion. Deepak, who was at the wheel, was familiar with the routes as well as police presence, and therefore managed to drive around for 90 minutes. 

The police are going to submit their findings in the report by December 3 evening. 

Girl's family suspects rape and murder

While the police have investigated the accident, the girl's mother alleged that she was raped and killed. 

"My daughter was wearing an inner, a T-shirt, a jacket and pants. How come not a single cloth was found on her body? I heard that her bones were visible and legs were gone. The culprits dumped her body and left," Times of India reported her mother alleging. 

Her uncle added, "The condition of the body shows she was sexually assaulted. We want proper investigation in the matter and justice for our daughter." 
 

News Network
January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Mangaluru International Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four-month period starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules prior to 9.30am and after 6pm in the above-mentioned period.

The 2450m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway 06/24 was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, also the first airport to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktop the runway to standards specified by the regulator.

The runway will be recarpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The recarpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA. This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed crash of IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

Mangaluru International Airport has discussed the recarpeting project with the airline and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway recarpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for an unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.

News Network
January 11,2023

doctors_0.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local. 

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students. 

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”

doctors.jpg

