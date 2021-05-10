  1. Home
  2. Job draught for daily wage laborers in Mangaluru amid lockdown

Job draught for daily wage laborers in Mangaluru amid lockdown

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 10, 2021

Mangaluru, May 10: The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused a great hit to daily wage laborers. This lockdown is no different. For the past week, daily wage laborers from outside Mangaluru who come to Mangaluru seeking employment have found themselves without jobs. 

While the current COVID situation makes it important to impose such measures, the daily wage workers are bearing the brunt of this decision. Every single day that a lockdown is in place is another day of work and pay lost for them. Many of them work in agriculture, and daily wage work is what they do when there is no agricultural work in their hometowns. They come to Mangaluru as the pay for daily wage workers is higher than it is in their hometowns. 

They work as coolies, house cleaning staff, gardeners, etc. Since the lockdown has been in place, they have been unable to find people willing to hire them. The workers wait at bus stands, hoping that people will see them, interact with them and give them work, but most of the time they return empty handed. 

Although the current lockdown is to end soon, there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not another will be imposed. The livelihoods of these daily wage laborers have been completely derailed by this uncertainty. They are unsure when they will be able to have anything close to steady employment. 

The workers say that they have already sent their children back to their hometowns. Earning somewhere from ₹500-700 a day, they do not have much room for savings, and the money goes towards necessary expenditure like feeding them, their children, and rent. As long as these repeated lockdown keep occurring, the more likely a prospect starvation becomes. The situation is dire.

While celebrities from all over the world call COVID a unifying experience, it does not take away from the reality of the situation. While it is true, the grief, fear, loss and isolation caused due to COVID is something everyone is experiencing, that isn’t all there is to it. The choice to isolate and social distance is simply not available to everyone. 

Despite the severity of the COVID situation in India, the daily wage workers have no choice but to continually seek work. For most of them, their daily income does not come from just one place, and requires them to work in multiple places by the end of the day. This increases the number of people they interact with, making them more vulnerable to infection and transmission. This in turn puts their children and all their employers at risk. Because of this fear, at the moment, many people are avoiding hiring maids, gardeners etc. to minimize interaction and in fear of getting infected. 

With the lockdown in place, the workers are still looking for work, with no avail. Since most of them are from outside Mangaluru, the live in rented rooms. Because of the draught in daily wage work, they are now struggling to pay rent and unsure of how long they will have a place to live. 

As the cases increase, the desperation becomes worse. If lockdowns continue, it is highly likely that the workers will be unable to afford rent and have no choice but to return to their hometowns.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 8,2021

New Delhi, May 8: While 1,70,841 Covid patients across the country are on ventilator, as many as 9,02,291 patients are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the pandemic situation, the minister said that 1.34 percent of Covid caseload was in ICU, 0.39 percent of cases were on ventilators and 3.70 percent Covid patients were on oxygen support.

He said that across the country, the number of patients in ICU beds is 4,88,861 while 1,70,841 patients were on ventilators and 9,02,291 patients were on oxygen support.

The meeting was attended by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare and Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were present virtually.

Paul gave a detailed report on the work of the Empowered Group-1 and highlighted the various efforts made towards ramping up hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of hospitalised patients.

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (Chair, EG-2) presented the current scenario of Liquid Medical Oxygen Production, Allocation and Supply.

Aramane stated that the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been maximized to meet the present demand of Covid patients.

The domestic production has increased to more than 9400 MT/day, the health ministry quoted him, adding that he also enumerated steps to import LMO, the status of establishment of PSA oxygen plants through the support of PMCARES fund with the support of DRDO and CSIR, enhancement of tanker availability, the functioning of the web portal and mobile application for Real-Time Tracking of LMO Tankers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 9,2021

gazabombing.jpg

May 9: An Israeli F-16 fighter jet has bombed the central Gaza Strip and the regime’s military has fired artillery shells at the besieged coastal enclave amid rising tensions in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Israeli warplane struck two sites in the city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday, destroying them and damaging nearby property, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The aerial assault, however, caused no injuries, the report added.

Additionally on Sunday, the Palestine al-Yawm (Palestine Today) channel reported that the Israeli army fired two artillery shells towards east of Deir al-Balah, with no casualties.

The Israeli army said it had carried out a strike on a Gaza military post belonging to the Hamas resistance movement in response to an alleged rocket attack from the coastal strip into southern occupied territories.

Alert sirens were triggered after the rocket fire, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier on Saturday night, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the Palestinians who were protesting along the Gaza fence in solidarity with their fellow citizens in Jerusalem al-Quds.

At least three Gazans were injured during the clashes, Palestinian media reported.

According to Israeli media, dozens of incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza, causing 12 fires in the occupied lands.

The Gaza flare-up came a day after al-Quds saw some of the city’s worst violence in years, with over 200 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police attacked worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The clashes broke out amid protests against the planned eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the East al-Quds neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

On Saturday night, the spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Hamas' military wing, issued a statement in support of the al-Quds protests.
"We salute the steadfastness of our people stationed in al-Quds and al-Aqsa, and we tell them that the Commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, Muhammad al-Deif, has promised you and will not break his promise," Abu Ubaida said.

He was referring to Deif’s statements released last week, in which he said, “This is our final warning. If the aggression against our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood does not stop immediately, we will not stand idly by and the occupation will pay a heavy price.”

Moreover, the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad warned Israel that "its criminal leaders must understand the message of the resistance leadership well."

It further called on the Palestinians to continue protests on Monday, when Israelis celebrate the occupation of al-Quds in 1967, so that "the enemy and everyone who supports it knows that the men of al-Aqsa are the people of defiance and steadfastness." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 8,2021

israeliraid.jpg

Several Muslim countries have denounced a violent Israeli assault on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds.

More than 200 Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at hundreds of Palestinians attending night prayers at the compound.

The clashes took place on the International Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said 88 of those wounded were taken to hospital, adding, one of them lost an eye, two suffered serious head wounds and two had their jaws fractured.

Dozens of worshipers were also arrested by the occupation forces, according to Wafa news agency.

In a televised statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the “dangerous developments and sinful attacks that are taking place in the Holy City, and for the consequences thereof," urging the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session on the issue.

Tensions have increased in the occupied West Bank during Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah, which sits near the Old City's Damascus gate.

Numerous families face eviction in the Palestinian neighborhood due to illegal settlement expansion policies of the occupying regime.

On Friday, scuffles broke out near Sheikh Jarrah as Israeli forces used water cannon mounted on armored vehicles to disperse protesters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic “strongly condemns” the Israeli raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque, the first Qiblah of Muslims (a place toward which Muslims pray), on the Quds Day.

"This war crime once again proved to the world the criminal nature of the illegitimate Zionist regime and the need for urgent international action to stop the violation of the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law," he added.

"In addition to condemning this definite crime against humanity and offering condolences to the families of the martyrs of this incident and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the UN and other relevant international organizations to fulfill their decisive duty against the war crime.”

Khatibzadeh also noted that Iran “proudly stands by the heroic people of Palestine and calls on all world countries, especially Muslim states, to honor their historic task and stand by the Palestinian nation in the face of the Zionist aggressors.”

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "strongly condemns" Friday’s attack by Israeli forces on Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque. 

"We call on the Israeli government to put an end to this provocative and aggressive attitude as soon as possible by targeting the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people and the status of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, and invite them to sanity," the statement read.

"Turkey will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took to Twitter to say, “It is inhumane for Israel to target innocents praying during Holy Ramadan."

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also tweeted, "Israeli occupation forces, which don't respect any religious values during the holy month of Ramadan, must leave al-Aqsa mosque immediately.”

Qatar said the Israeli raid “was a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a severe violation of human rights and international accords.”

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement that the international community must “move swiftly to end the repeated Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and Al Aqsa mosque.”

It further emphasized Doha’s “firm position of the fairness of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their religious rights and right to establish an independent state based on the borders of 1967 with al-Quds as its capital.”

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry blasted the mosque attack, calling it a blatant affront to the feelings of Muslims and rules of human rights.

It also held Israeli authorities responsible for a dangerous escalation and consequences that may result.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry similarly denounced Israeli forces for breaking into the al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking worshipers.

Egypt’s al-Azhar University, the highest seat of Sunni Muslim learning, condemned the "brutal Zionist terrorism in the light of shameful international silence" toward what is going on in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The Islamic Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), instead, hailed the steadfastness of Palestinians in al-Quds in the face of Israeli aggression and plans to displace them from their homes.

IUMS Secretary-General Ali Qaradaghi encouraged the Muslim world to support the Palestinian cause materially and morally, calling it a religious duty and necessity.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry refused to condemn the attack, only saying Israel’s unilateral measures undermine chances to resume "peace" talks.

"We reject Israel's plans and measures to evict Palestinians from their homes in al-Quds and to impose Israel's sovereignty on them," it said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.