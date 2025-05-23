  1. Home
  2. Joy turned to grief: 33-yr-old father-to-be collapses and dies hours before wife’s baby shower

May 24, 2025

Mangaluru: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a day of unimaginable sorrow at Kanyana near Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district, as a young husband preparing for his wife's baby shower collapsed and passed away just hours before the event.

The victim, Satish (33), a humble pick-up vehicle driver from Mittanadka in Kanyana, was eagerly making arrangements for the joyous ceremony that was to welcome the arrival of his first child. The house was adorned with hopes, decorations, and the warmth of family—until fate dealt a cruel blow.

On Friday, May 23, morning, as the family prepared for the seemantha (baby shower) rituals, Satish suddenly collapsed at home. Panic gripped the household as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. With his condition worsening, doctors referred him to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. But destiny had other plans—Satish breathed his last before medical help could save him.

The house that was supposed to echo with laughter and celebration now stands silent, draped in grief. His wife, who was moments away from being showered with blessings and love for her journey into motherhood, now finds herself surrounded by tearful condolences and shattered dreams.

Family sources confirm that the exact cause of death is still unknown.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the entire community in mourning. Satish’s untimely demise is a haunting reminder of life’s fragility—how quickly joy can turn into sorrow.

May 18,2025

The recent caste census in Karnataka has revealed a sobering truth: while the state's Muslim community enjoys strong social standing, it remains among the most economically marginalized. The report suggests a widening gap between societal perception and lived reality for the state's largest religious minority.

Despite being socially respected, Karnataka’s Muslims face significant hardships in education, jobs, and overall livelihood—pushing the government to consider doubling their reservation from 4% to 8%.
_____________________

A Conflicting Reality: Respected Yet Struggling

Karnataka’s Social and Educational Survey paints a contrasting picture of the Muslim community. On one hand, they have a social score of 19.71 out of 100—almost identical to Jains, one of the most forward groups in the state. This reflects a relatively high level of societal acceptance, respect, and integration.

But this status masks deeper vulnerabilities.

The overall backwardness score for Muslims stands at 89.25 out of 200, putting them among the “more backward” communities, just a fraction below the threshold that would classify them as “most backward.”

_____________________

The Real Struggle: Education and Employment

Education

Education continues to be a major challenge:

•    Only 11.7% of Muslims reported having passed Class 10.

•    Just 5.5% said they had attended college or university.

This is reflected in their education score of 42.60 out of 68, indicating significant gaps in access, attainment, and opportunity.

Livelihood

It’s in livelihood, however, that the crisis is most severe. With a score of 26.94 out of 32, Muslims rank as the most economically backward community in the state.

Key findings:

•    Only 1.03% of Muslims have a government job.

•    Just 1.39% work in the private sector.

•    A large section relies on family-run businesses or informal jobs—puncture repair, petty retail, scrap trading, etc.

“Unlike other communities, we don’t have a specific traditional occupation,” said Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. “We are scattered across trades, many of which offer no long-term security.”
_____________________

How Do Other Communities Compare?

The contrast becomes sharper when placed against other groups:

•    Jains have a total score of 34.99, making them one of the most forward.

•    Christians, with 24.68, are the second-most progressed after Brahmins.

•    In stark contrast, Muslims hover just below the “most backward” threshold at 89.25.

_____________________

What the Data Means for Policy

The findings give fresh momentum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to raise the Muslim reservation quota from 4% to 8% under Category 2B. The BJP opposes the move, claiming that religion-based quotas are unconstitutional.

But government officials argue that the demand is not about religion, but deprivation.

“The Sachar Committee had already warned about the low socio-economic status of Muslims,” said Tanveer Sait. “We’re not asking for the same schemes as SC/STs—just fair support in education, jobs, and health.”

____________________

Categories Explained:

•    Communities scoring 90+: Most Backward (Category 1A & 1B)

•    50–89: More Backward (Category 2A & 2B) → Muslims fall here

•    20–49: Backward (Category 3A & 3B)

_____________________

Beyond the Numbers

The numbers tell a story of contradiction. Muslims in Karnataka have social recognition, but no corresponding economic empowerment. They are not invisible—but they are clearly underserved.

As debates around reservation intensify, one thing is clear: if dignity is not matched by opportunity, social respect becomes a hollow achievement.

May 24,2025

Mysuru, May 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, were seen wearing surgical masks at the inauguration of an Indira Canteen in Hinkal, Mysuru. Their appearance in masks is being interpreted as a symbolic gesture to promote caution amid a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases.

While no official guidelines or advisories have yet been issued by the Karnataka Health Department or the State Government, reports of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India and globally—including in Belagavi—have heightened public awareness. The Chief Minister’s age has also raised concerns about potential vulnerability to infection.

Covid-19 case numbers in India have recently crossed the 250 mark. In response, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have issued advisories urging citizens to take preventive measures such as masking and avoiding crowded places. 

However, health experts maintain that the situation does not warrant panic. “The current COVID-19 scenario in India is marked by isolated, sporadic cases and does not pose a major threat at this time,” said Dr. Nasiruddin G., Consultant of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

May 24,2025

Mangaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for all three coastal districts for the next four days. The IMD has sounded a red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, predicting heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region till May 27.

Heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, continued to lash Karwar and coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district on Friday. Tree falls have damaged scores of houses and crippled power supply in several places of Karwar, Ankola, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks.

Karwar town and parts of the district have plunged into darkness with the inclement weather crippling the power infrastructure. The Mastikatte-Madangeri stretch of state highway has been closed for traffic after a massive tree came crashing on the road near Hilluru village of Ankola taluk.

Vyalawada in Karwar taluk recorded 150 mm of rain in the last 24 hours while Amadalli and Kadawada have registered 140 mm and 110 mm of rain.

Mangaluru city experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. The rains however receded in the afternoon. Parts of the district also witnessed intermittent spells of rain. Udupi district saw a brief spell of moderate to heavy rain.

With the low-pressure area over Arabian Sea off the Konkan coast likely to intensify into depression, the weatherman has advised the fishermen not to venture into the rough sea for next three to four days.

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including the district headquarters, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Mullayanagiri, Kalasa, Kudremukh and Sringeri, experienced heavy rain on Friday morning. After a break in the afternoon, skies opened up again in the evening. The incessant rain in the region is posing a hurdle to agricultural activities.

The hilly district of Kodagu continued to experience heavy downpour on Friday. Bhagamandala and Talacauvery received heavy rain throughout the day. The copious rain has infused life into rivers and rivulets. The water level at Triveni Sangama has increased. Power supply in the district is hit hard due to gusty winds and tree falls.

Up north, a yellow alert has been sounded in Dharwad district for next four days with IMD predicting heavy rain. The district administration has cautioned the villages on the banks of Tupparihalla and Benni halla streams, notorious for flash floods.

