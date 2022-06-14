  1. Home
  Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil is new Lokayukta of Karnataka

News Network
June 14, 2022

Bengaluru, June 14: Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January after five years of service. 

News Network
May 31,2022

Bengaluru, May 31: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

News Network
June 14,2022

Several jurists, including former High Court and Supreme Court judges as well as advocates, on Tuesday wrote to the Supreme Court to take suo motu action against the recent incidents of 'violence and repression by the state government' in Uttar Pradesh wherein stern action was taken by the police and a 'protester's' house was razed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 337 people from eight districts in connection with the protests that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad.

"The mettle of the judiciary is tested in such times," the letter by the jurists read, urging the apex court to look into the matter involving the "high-handedness of the police and state authorities, and the brutal clampdown on the fundamental rights of citizens".

Of the 337 people arrested, 92 are from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun.

A total of 13 cases have been registered with three each being filed in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun.

A mob had pelted stones at the police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities had witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out against the remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

News Network
June 2,2022

New Delhi, June 2: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that just like health minister Satyendar Jain, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case. Jain was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

Calling Sisodia the "father of education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, the chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.

"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.

