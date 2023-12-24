  1. Home
  2. Kalladka Bhat warns Karnataka govt against withdrawing Hijab ban, asks Muskan Khan to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

December 24, 2023

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has warned Karnataka government of dire consequences if it withdraws hijab ban in educational intuitions imposed by previous BJP government. 

Speaking at the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday, December 24, Bhat alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sowing seeds of differences among the people. 

Pointing out the CM's recent statement of proposing to withdraw the order on 'hijab', he said, "The CM has spoken about lifting the ban on 'hijab'. Does he have the 'power' to do it"?

Commenting on the Muslim girl Bibi Muskan Khan, who had chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ when a group of BJP-sponsored anti-hijab agitators chased her in the college campus chanting communally provocative slogans, Bhat said "If you want to say 'Allahu Akbar', say it in your house or at the mosque. But if you want to be here, you should chant 'Jai Sri Ram' ".

The RSS leader also issued threats to the Muslim girl. "The girl (Muskan) has told of returning to college. Let her go to college if she has the courage", Bhat challenged. 

Thousands of Hanuman devotees participated in the Yatra that was launched by the RSS leader, at the Anjaneyaswamy temple, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk. 

December 14,2023

Puttur: Three have been apprehended by the Puttur rural police in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the kidnap and murder of a youth. 

The arrested accused are Shivappa Hanumanta Madar,45, his brother Manjunath Madar,32, and brother-in-law Durgappa Madar,42, from Bagalkot. 

They are accused of arriving in a maxicab on November 17, kidnapping Hanumanta and brutally murdering him.

Puttur Rural police station registered a case regarding this incident on November 20.

Following this, the police formed a special team led by inspector Ravi BS from the Puttur Rural police station. This team travelled to various locations including Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, and Kolar. 

They arrested Shivappa Hanumanta Madar and Manjunath from Bagalkot last week, who, upon questioning, disclosed that along with Durgappa Madar, they had kidnapped and murdered Hanumanta.

The trio then disposed of the body in the Agumbe Ghat. The accused were presented before a court, which remanded them in police custody for further investigation. 

Subsequently, the accused guided the police to the location near the 13th curve in Agumbe, where they had discarded the body. The body, which was in a decomposed state, was recovered. On Tuesday, the police arrested Durgappa in Belagavi.

On the murder motive, police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Shivappa Hanumanta Madar’s wife, was allegedly having an affair with victim Hanumanta. This connection led to the planned kidnapping and murder of Hanumanta. 

The accused had kidnapped the victim from Kumbra in Puttur, and they subsequently travelled through Hebri in Udupi district. After committing the crime, the accused fled, leaving no trace of evidence behind.

The investigations were conducted under the directions of SP CB Ryshyanth, additional SP Dharmappa MN and Puttur DSP Arun Nage Gowda.

December 16,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday flagged off 'Wellness on Wheels', an advanced mobile clinic which will travel across the state focusing on preventive screening and diagnosis of heart and cancer ailments.

According to officials, this is a societal initiative by Volvo Group, which has built and provided this advanced, connected mobile community clinic, in partnership with Narayana Health with support from the Karnataka government.

The Health and Family Welfare Department shall provide basic infrastructure support for the mobile clinic at government hospitals and primary health centers, in order to provide the needful screening for patients.

"This initiative 'Wellness on Wheels' is set to reach districts, taluks, rural areas, and slums in various parts of Karnataka to provide the much-needed assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of society," an official statement said.

The mobile clinic has been especially designed, customised and equipped with advanced screening equipment for detecting cancer and heart ailments along with non-invasive diagnostic tools, including Ultrasound, ECG and X-Ray, it said.

According to the statement, to enable telemedicine and consultation with experts at Narayana Health Hospital in Bengaluru, the vehicle is Wi-Fi enabled and is provided with high-end laptops, specially configured for doctors, to facilitate remote communication and to get expert advice on-the-go.

The 42-feet long, specially designed, spacious mobile clinic is airconditioned, equipped with a diagnostic lab, a chemical toilet, and is independently powered by on-board power sources. The vehicle has storage space for carrying canopies and chairs for patients in-waiting, it added.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health said, "Diagnosing illness at a late stage makes it harder to treat and alleviate a patient’s condition – which unfortunately is a norm today. We could save many lives if we can carry out early diagnoses. This mobile clinic will initiate the culture of preventive healthcare while reaching out to economically weaker and under-served sections in the country, helping to save precious lives."
 

December 14,2023

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday termed as a 'serious matter' three of his party legislators attending a dinner hosted by the Congress after its Legislature Party meeting here and said he would seek explanation from them.

State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the legislators did not participate in any meeting, but only attended the dinner on Wednesday night, on his invitation.

The three are: MLAs -- S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar -- and MLC H Vishwanath.

The three legislators, who are former Ministers, attending the dinner raised eyebrows and added to speculations that they might be contemplating to join the ruling Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They had made no secret of their disenchantment with the BJP and its internal affairs, ever since the party lost the May Assembly polls.

The three were among the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators who defected to BJP in 2019, which had led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led government and paved the way for BJP to come to power. Somashekar and Hebbar were Ministers in the previous BJP government.

While Somashekar and Hebbar had jumped ship to BJP from Congress. Vishwanath, originally a Congressman, was in JD(S) as its state chief, when he defected to BJP in 2019.

"Morning I got information about it. I will talk to them today itself, I will discuss what their intention is....it is a serious matter, I will discuss with them today itself," Vijayendra told reporters here.

Shivakumar said: "I had separately hosted a dinner, for which certain other party leaders were also invited, so they (Somashekar, Hebbar), also Vishwanath, and others, about ten people had come."

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "why will they come to the Congress legislature party meeting ? They are not our party legislators. They did not come to the legislature party meeting, they had only come for dinner." 

