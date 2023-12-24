Kalladka Bhat warns Karnataka govt against withdrawing Hijab ban, asks Muskan Khan to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has warned Karnataka government of dire consequences if it withdraws hijab ban in educational intuitions imposed by previous BJP government.

Speaking at the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday, December 24, Bhat alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sowing seeds of differences among the people.

Pointing out the CM's recent statement of proposing to withdraw the order on 'hijab', he said, "The CM has spoken about lifting the ban on 'hijab'. Does he have the 'power' to do it"?

Commenting on the Muslim girl Bibi Muskan Khan, who had chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ when a group of BJP-sponsored anti-hijab agitators chased her in the college campus chanting communally provocative slogans, Bhat said "If you want to say 'Allahu Akbar', say it in your house or at the mosque. But if you want to be here, you should chant 'Jai Sri Ram' ".

The RSS leader also issued threats to the Muslim girl. "The girl (Muskan) has told of returning to college. Let her go to college if she has the courage", Bhat challenged.

Thousands of Hanuman devotees participated in the Yatra that was launched by the RSS leader, at the Anjaneyaswamy temple, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk.