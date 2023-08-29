  1. Home
  2. Kannada, English classes in Karnataka madrasas from this academic year itself, says Zameer Ahmed

Kannada, English classes in Karnataka madrasas from this academic year itself, says Zameer Ahmed

News Network
August 29, 2023

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The government of Karnataka has decided to introduce Kannada and English classes in madrasas registered with Wakf Board as part of modernization of madrassa education system.

Minorities welfare and wakf minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who reviewed the work undertaken by his department, said the directorate of minorities has been instructed to adopt appropriate measures to teach Kannada and English in madrassas, where the medium of instruction is primarily Arabic and Urdu. "There are 1,265 madrassas that are registered with the Wakf Board," the minister said. 

We will introduce Kannada and English on a pilot basis in about 100 of these madrassas, covering around 5,000 students, this academic year itself," Khan told reporters.

Other madrassas will introduce these two subjects by the beginning of the next academic year, the minister added.

Though previous governments had emphasised upon initiating various measures to help madrassa education assimilate with the mainstream of academics in the state, by making Kannada and English compulsory, along with science and mathematics, the initiative was mostly confined to a few madrassa-cum-schools or in higher classes.

Several Muslim scholars have suggested that madrassa education needs to be expanded beyond Quranic and other Islamic studies in the interest of the community. Khan said: "This will not only enhance the knowledge base of students, but also open up new employment opportunities for youngsters."

He added that the department will increase scholarships for students going abroad for higher studies to Rs 30 lakh, from the present Rs 20 lakh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 28: As part of “Operation Hasta”, all the BJP and JD(S) leaders who believe in the ideologies of the Congress would be inducted in the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he attacked BJP saying that it has gone bankrupt in the state. They are not able to appoint a Leader of Opposition even after almost 100 days of the government formation.

“This had never happened in the history of Karnataka for any opposition party,” CM Siddaramaiah ridiculed.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the Congress has evolved a strategy to pull the leaders from opposition parties. The lower cadre leaders and local leaders are being targetted and poached in the first phase.

Later, when the top leader comes under pressure as he loses his large chunk of trusted aides, the Congress top leadership will establish contact with him and pull him into the party. The task of executing the work has been given to cabinet ministers.

Sources also explain that Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, once the right hand of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, is entrusted with the work of pulling maximum leaders from JD (S).

He is being asked to pull MLAs, former MLAs and prominent leaders. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kumaraswamy had almost come to confrontation during the budget Assembly session over an alleged letter to the Governor. Kumaraswamy had alleged that Cheluvarayaswamy was collecting money for transfers from officers.

Most of the local leaders and aides of former minister and BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar had already joined the Congress. Some of them have openly stated that they will ensure that Somashekar joins Congress.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had announced that anything is possible in politics. He had also chided BJP leadership for toppling elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The party is planning to pull 10 to 15 sitting MLAs ahead of elections to Lok Sabha.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2023

brics.jpg

Moscow, Aug 23: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the shift away from the US dollar in internal trade among the members of the BRICS, an intercontinental geopolitical bloc, is an "irreversible process."

"A balanced, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining steam, with efforts undertaken to develop efficient mechanisms of mutual settlements, as well as monetary and financing control," he told BRICS Business Forum, which was being hosted by South Africa, via video-link on Tuesday.

"As a result, the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS is declining as it only equaled 28.7% last year," he added.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group's leaders coordinate multilateral policies and meet annually at summits.

The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population and about 27 percent of both the world's land area and the world’s economy.

The bloc has become increasingly important in addressing international issues since it was founded in 2006, and is often seen as a counterweight to Western political and economic hegemony.

The economies of the BRICS, Putin added, outperform those of the Group of Seven which includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan, in terms of purchasing power parity. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," he stressed.

Also addressing the event, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva lent support to the emergence of a common currency for trade among the BRICS members. 

He also expressed Brazil's willingness to see more countries join the bloc, which, in his opinion, would bring more relevance. 

The BRICS is expected to consider granting new memberships. 20 countries have applied, including Iran. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 21,2023

gandhi.jpg

Shivamogga, Aug 21: Unidentified miscreants vandalised and brought down a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a road intersection at Holehonnur in Shivamogga district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

According to the police, it was the handiwork of two bike-borne youths. A search has been launched to track them down, they added.

Congress workers along with several citizens staged demonstrations demanding immediate arrest of the criminals behind the incident which took place around 1.30 am.

Police personnel too reached the spot and assured the protesters that they will ensure the stringent action against the miscreants.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said those behind the heinous act will be caught and punished according to law.

"I strongly condemn the anti-patriotic act of vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Holehonur in Shimoga. Only those who have no respect for the freedom movement, the Constitution and the law can commit such a heinous act. Whoever is behind this heinous act will be caught and punished according to law. I request people not to get agitated and take law into their hands, but cooperate to maintain peace and order," he said in a post on X.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.