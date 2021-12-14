  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | 15 Congress MLCs suspended for protesting

Karnataka | 15 Congress MLCs suspended for protesting

News Network
December 15, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Amid high drama in Karnataka Legislative Council, 15 Congress MLCs were suspended on charge of 'bad behaviour'. They were protesting in the Well of the House. 

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti suspended the following MLCs:

SR Patil
M Narayanaswamy
BK Hariprasad
Pratapchandra Shetty
CM Ibrahim
Nazeer Ahmed
RB Timmapur
Basavaraj Patil Itagi
Aravinda Kumar Arali
UB Venkatesh
MA Gopalaswamy
CM Lingappa
Veena achaiah
PR Ramesh
Harish Kumar 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 15,2021

terror.jpg

Lucknow, Dec 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asked the Hindus to take a pledge to ensure so called 'ghar wapsi' of their brethren who had "converted", and made a renewed clamor for the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura. Bhagwat was speaking at 'Hindu Mahakumbh', which began at Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

The seers at the Mahakumbh also expressed serious concern over the so called ''Love Jihad, conversion'' and alleged ''attempts to effect demographic changes through increasing population'', and demanded measures to "protect" the Hindu culture and traditions.

Bhagwat, who addressed saints and seers, who had assembled at Chitrakoot to take part in the religious congregation, also stressed the need for 'unity' among the Hindus and asked the majority community members to shun casteism and other social evils.

"Take a pledge that I will persuade those who have converted, to embrace Hinduism and also make sure that the Hindus don't convert... I also take a pledge to protect the dignity of our Hindu sisters," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief appealed to the seers to work towards bringing Hindus together, shunning their differences.

The other seers, who spoke at the meeting, said that there was an attempt to erase the Hindu culture and national identity through demographic changes and sought measures to protect it. "Only those who have two children should be given voting rights," demanded a prominent seer.

''Hindu girls are being lured in the name of Love Jihad... they are being exploited... it must stop,'', demanded another seer.

The seers said that some forces were out to weaken Hinduism by encouraging conversion. "Strong measures are needed to stop conversion," demanded Jagadguru Rambbhadracharaya Maharaj, a prominent seer. He also sought a law for cow protection.

Rambhadracharya also referred to the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura and said that it should be given back to the Hindus. "We already have A (Ayodhya) and K (Kashi)... now we want M (Mathura)," he remarked.

The assertions at the Hindu Mahakumbh came amid similar remarks on the Mathura by several BJP leaders, including UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
December 14,2021

poojarybhandary.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary have emerged victorious in the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

With this, Mr Poojary, who hails from Kota in Udupi district, elected to the council for the fourth time. 

He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

While Mr Poojary secured 3,672 votes, Mr Bhandary secured 2,079 votes. For Bhandary, this will be his first term as a member of the legislative council.

SDPI candidate Shafi Bellare secured 204 votes. Out of 6,011 votes cast, 56 votes had become invalid. Therefore, the candidates had to secure 1,986 first preference votes to become victorious.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 13,2021

New Delhi, Dec 13: India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,46,97,860 with 7,350 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the number of active cases declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 4,75,636 with 202 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 46 days now. 

The number of active cases has declined to 91,456, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 825 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent.

It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 70 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 29 days, according to the ministry. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,30,768, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.17 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.