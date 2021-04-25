Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams postponed over covid crisis

Indore / Lucknow, Apr 24: Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said. She was 49.
Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.
Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.
Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved, he said.
She was former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria's niece. She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.
Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death.
"The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator," Nath tweeted.
2 BJP MLAs die of covid in UP
Two BJP MLAs who were being treated for Covid-19 died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh. Both BJP MLA from Auraiya (City) Ramesh Diwaker and Lucknow (West) MLA Suresh Srivastava succumbed to Covid-19.
Diwaker (57), a first-time MLA, died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Meerut. Party’s district president for Auraiya Shriram Mishra said he had contracted the infection a few days ago. “It is a huge loss for us,” said Mishra.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and extended condolences to the MLA’s family.
Srivastava died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday evening. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi confirmed that Srivastava was undergoing treatment for the last one week. A source said his wife and some other family members were being treated for the virus.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, expressed grief over Srivastava’s death in a tweet on Friday night. “…News of demise of MLA and senior BJP leader from UP Suresh Srivastava is tragic. He set an example as a public figure with his dedication and simplicity. My condolences to his family,” he wrote.
