  1. Home
  2. Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams postponed over covid crisis

Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams postponed over covid crisis

News Network
April 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 25: The practical examinations of second-year pre-university college (PUC 2) courses which were scheduled to begin on April 28 across Karnataka have been postponed, said a circular issued by the Department of Pre University Education on Sunday.

Considering the requests from parents, teachers and students to postpone the exams in the wake of a spike in the Covid-19 cases across the state, the department has decided to act on them.

However, colleges have been directed to conduct practical exams after the completion of theory examinations. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 20,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Any public programme or celebration would be considered illegal in Dakshina Kannada now if they organizers failed obtained passes from their respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats in advance. 

K V Rajendra, the deputy commissioner has made it compulsory for all to obtain passes before organizing any event in the wake of mounting covid cases in the coastal district. 

Passes will be issued by ULBs or GPs based on the number of participants, and it should be as per the fresh covid guidelines issued by the government.

The maximum number of people allowed for wedding ceremonies in open grounds is 200 and only 100 guests in a hall. Other functions like birthdays should be limited to participation of 50 people in open spaces and 25 in closed places. 

While 50 people will be allowed to take part in funerals in open spaces, only 25 persons will be allowed in closed places. While 200 people may gather in political and other public programmes, religious rituals are prohibited as per the decision taken by the government.

Accordingly, passes will be issued by the commissioner of MCC in case a programme is scheduled in the city limits. Meanwhile, chief officers of other ULBs and panchayat development officers of GPs have been authorised to issue passes in their jurisdictions.

The DC has warned that the cases would be registered under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (2020), Disaster Management Act and sections 51 to 60 of IPC if the order is violated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2021

kalavati.jpg

Indore / Lucknow, Apr 24: Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said. She was 49.

Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.

Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.

Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved, he said.

She was former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria's niece. She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.

Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death. 

"The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator," Nath tweeted.

2 BJP MLAs die of covid in UP

Two BJP MLAs who were being treated for Covid-19 died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh. Both BJP MLA from Auraiya (City) Ramesh Diwaker and Lucknow (West) MLA Suresh Srivastava succumbed to Covid-19.

Diwaker (57), a first-time MLA, died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Meerut. Party’s district president for Auraiya Shriram Mishra said he had contracted the infection a few days ago. “It is a huge loss for us,” said Mishra.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and extended condolences to the MLA’s family.

Srivastava died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday evening. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi confirmed that Srivastava was undergoing treatment for the last one week. A source said his wife and some other family members were being treated for the virus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, expressed grief over Srivastava’s death in a tweet on Friday night. “…News of demise of MLA and senior BJP leader from UP Suresh Srivastava is tragic. He set an example as a public figure with his dedication and simplicity. My condolences to his family,” he wrote.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government proposes to postpone elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats in the State.

Speaking to newsmen Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday that the issue will be discussed in the Cabinet and a decision would be conveyed to the Karnataka State Election Commission.

The elections were held to 30 ZPs and 175 TPs in 2016. The government had postponed elections to gram panchayats for 5-6 months last year following the pandemic.

The Minister said there was general consensus among the department officials on postponing polls to ZPs and TPs owing to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. More than 3.5 crore people will have to participate in these elections. Administrators would be appointed to ZPs and TPs till the elections, the Minister added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.