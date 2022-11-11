  1. Home
  Karnataka: 4 minors detained for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's T20 win 

Karnataka: 4 minors detained for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's T20 win 

News Network
November 12, 2022

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka police have arrested four minors in Chikkamagaluru district on charge of celebrating Pakistan's victory in the Twenty20 World Cup.

The alleged incident of victory celebration had taken place at N R Pura near Balehonnur on November 9. 

According to Hindutva activists, the boys come out in celebration after Pakistan beat New Zealand. They started shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans. 

According to police, the locals who were witnessing the development complained to the farm manager where the boys worked. Investigation revealed that the accused minors were employed in a local coffee farm by claiming that they are from Assam.

The farm manager had suspected that the minor boys were illegal immigrants. Following the complaint, police have detained the accused and are conducting investigations.

News Network
November 2,2022

aboobkar.jpg
Aboobacker Siddique

Kasaragod, Nov 2: The district police nabbed one more accused in the Aboobacker Siddique abduction and murder case. 

J Asfan (26) a native of Bayar near Uppala was arrested by the special investigation team soon after he landed at the Calicut International Airport.

Asfan, who was allegedly part of the gang which murdered Siddique, had fled to UAE soon after committing the crime. 

He was nabbed by Bekal deputy SP CK Sunilkumar based on the information received by Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena about his return from the UAE.

Saxena said that the accused had no option but to return to India as police were in the process of initiating a Red Corner notice against him and had also completed the formalities for impounding his passport.

Aboobacker Siddique from Seethangoli was murdered on June 26, 2022, after he was abducted and tortured by a quotation gang at Paivalike. 

Siddique was forced to return from the UAE on June 25 after his brother and friend were abducted by the same gang.

Four businessmen had allegedly engaged the gang to get back around Rs 50 lakh (in dirhams) they had given to Siddique to smuggle to Dubai. 

Siddique allegedly did not deliver the currency to the person in Dubai following which goons were engaged to bring him home and kidnap him. Police said that remaining five accused who had direct role in the kidnapping and murder will be nabbed soon.

News Network
November 5,2022

raids.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 5: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency today raided the houses of a few leaders of Social Democratic Party of India and now-banned Popular Front of India in Dakshina Kannada and took at least three people into custody. 
 
According to reports, SDPI state secretary Shafi Bellare, Bellare gram panchayat president Iqbal Bellare and Ibrahim from Sullia were taken into custody. 

Unconfirmed sources said that the trio were taken into custody in connection with the ongoing probe into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in July this year. 

Meanwhile, two separate teams of NIA reportedly carried out raids in Mysuru and Hubballi too. 

News Network
November 11,2022

Moodabidri, Nov 11: The police have arrested an elderly man in connection with the suicide of a Pre University student of a prestigious private college in Moodabidri.

The victim, 17-year-old, originally from Bailur, lived with her aunt at Howdal on the outskirts of the town. She was found hanging on Wednesday, November 9.

The accused has been identified as Shridhar Puranik, a resident of Kotebagilu and a retired staff of the college where the victim studied. 

It is alleged that the girl took her life due to the sexual harassment meted out by the accused. The girl, in her death note, wrote that the motive for her extreme step was sexual harassment by Puranik.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place, on Tuesday, November 8, in the car of the accused. 

The girl was unwell and asked to be sent home. As the guardians were busy, they asked the accused for help. Puranik who brought her home in his car allegedly sexually harassed her on the way.

As the deceased girl is minor and Dalit, the accused faces POCSO and atrocity case. He was produced in court and the court remanded him to judicial custody.

