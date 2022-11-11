Karnataka: 4 minors detained for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's T20 win 

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 12: Karnataka police have arrested four minors in Chikkamagaluru district on charge of celebrating Pakistan's victory in the Twenty20 World Cup.
The alleged incident of victory celebration had taken place at N R Pura near Balehonnur on November 9.
According to Hindutva activists, the boys come out in celebration after Pakistan beat New Zealand. They started shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.
According to police, the locals who were witnessing the development complained to the farm manager where the boys worked. Investigation revealed that the accused minors were employed in a local coffee farm by claiming that they are from Assam.
The farm manager had suspected that the minor boys were illegal immigrants. Following the complaint, police have detained the accused and are conducting investigations.
Comments
Add new comment