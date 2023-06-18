Karnataka ABVP leader arrested after he releases his own sex video with college girls

  1. Home
News Network
June 18, 2023

Shivamogga, June 18: In a major embarrassment for Sangh Parivar, the police have nabbed a youth on charges of sharing video of having sex with a few girls in Thirthahalli on social media networking sites.

The accused has been identified as Prateek Gowda, taluk unit president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of BJP. 

According to the police, Gowda recorded a video of himself indulging in sexual act with a few college-going girls and shared it on social media.

After learning about it, police nabbed the youth and produced him before the court. He has been remanded in judicial custody. 

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 6,2023

DrDarshini.jpg

Kolar, June 6: A 26-year-old woman postgraduate paediatrics student of a prestigious medical college in Karnataka, reportedly died of suicide by jumping into a quarry lake near Kendatti in Kolar taluk on Sunday. 

The deceased has been identified as Dr Darshini, who was studying MD (Paediatrics) at MVG Medical College in Hoskote of Bengaluru Rural district.

On a complaint by Darshini’s brother Prajval, Kolar rural police have registered a case under Section 306 of IPC against Dr Mahesh, a senior doctor at the college, for allegedly harassing her. However, the college authorities denied any harassment by the management or the senior doctor.

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector-General of Police, Central Range, said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the reasons for Darshini taking the extreme step.

Darshini, who hailed from Ballari, completed her MBBS at Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured a free seat for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College. 

According to the college authorities, she was a bright student and was friendly with all and there was no reason for her to end her life. The medical superintendent of the college said she never made any harassment complaint with the higher authorities.

Victim told friend about suicide

Meanwhile addressing reporters, Darshini’s brother Prajval alleged that Dr Mahesh used to harass Darshini. She had informed him and their parents about this. She also alleged that the college management was not allowing her to take rest and she faced work pressure.

Kolar police said preliminary investigation revealed that Darshini reportedly hired an autorickshaw to kendatti quarry, which is around 25 km from the college. 

After reaching the quarry, she reportedly telephoned one of her friends to say that she was going to end her life. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, she jumped into the quarry lake. 

A man, who spotted the body a few hours later, informed the police. A police team rushed to the quarry lake and recovered the body.

News Network
June 9,2023

trumpdonald.jpg

Washington, June 9: Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, the US ex-president's most serious legal threat yet as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperil his bid for a second White House term.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he broke the bombshell news of a historic moment for the United States: the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department regarding Trump's assertion. 

A Trump attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN his client has been indicted on seven charges including the willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy.

Though the precise details of the charges were not immediately clear, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times the conspiracy charge was related to obstruction of justice.

In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday -- the day before his 77th birthday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote.

His announcement came a day after US media said federal prosecutors had informed the former president's lawyers that he is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

He was already the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime -- in his case over election-eve hush money payments to a porn star who said she had an affair with him. That indictment was handed down by Manhattan's district attorney in March.

In a statement after his initial online posts, the Trump campaign lashed out at what it called an "unprecedented abuse of power," and called for the indictment to be thrown out.

'Dark day'

In a defiant video released after he shared the news, Trump repeatedly declared his innocence and framed the indictment as a form of election interference by a Justice Department "weaponized" by Joe Biden's administration.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," Trump says in the clip. "Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump... We can't let this continue." 

His allies in Congress swiftly stood by him, like House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan.

Top Republican leadership, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy who has had a rollercoaster relationship with the former president, also rushed to defend Trump.

"Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump."

Special counsel Jack Smith, named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been looking into a cache of classified documents that Trump had stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House.

The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, and obstruction-of-justice charges could be a result of his resisting efforts to recover the trove.

Trump eventually turned over 15 boxes containing almost 200 classified documents to the National Archives in January 2022 but was subpoenaed for any outstanding records in his possession.

When asked about the charges Thursday night, Smith's spokesman Peter Carr told AFP, "We are declining to comment."

Mounting legal woes

Some Democratic lawmakers spoke out following Thursday's extraordinary revelation.

Trump's indictment "is another affirmation of the rule of law," House Democrat Adam Schiff said.

"For four years, he acted like he was above the law," Schiff added. "But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been."

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the documents case, telling a Fox News town hall event on June 1 that "everything I did was right."

But he has openly acknowledged taking and storing the documents, undermining his lawyers' suggestion he took the stash inadvertently in the confusion of a chaotic departure.

"This evidence just adds to the mound of stuff that already exists, and no one piece is the 'be all and end all,' but when you put them all together, the case is so strong," former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks told MSNBC.

"You cannot imagine his getting away with this."

The latest indictment comes with Trump facing numerous other probes as he bids to be the Republican nominee to challenge President Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

Smith is also looking at whether Trump should face charges over the 2021 US Capitol riot, and Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether Trump illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome there. 

The former president has already been charged with dozens of financial crimes as part of an alleged hush money scheme to silence a porn star claiming she had sex with him, and is due to go on trial next March, in the middle of primary election season.

News Network
June 13,2023

parameshw.jpg

Bengaluru, June 13: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said several Dalit leaders, now and in the past, including him, were deprived of opportunities despite "having all the ability to become the chief minister", and called on the community to stay united. He also spoke about him not being given credit for Congress's victory in the 2013 Assembly polls, despite the "party coming to power under his presidency", and pointed out that it is not the case now.

"The inferiority complex amongst us (Dalits) has to go -- that's the reason I openly say I will become chief minister. Why should I not? K H Muniyappa (Dalit leader and Minister) should also become, why should he not? What is the shortcoming in the ability of Muniyappa or Parameshwara or Mahadevappa (minister) or (among veteran past leaders like) Basavalingappa or N Rachaiah or Ranganath?" Parameshwara said.

Addressing an event here, he said, "opportunities were deprived." He then called on Dalits to raise their voice for their rights and use their vote in a right way, and reminded them of the importance of the Constitution. Parameshwara had openly expressed his chief ministerial ambitions in the past, and on Congress choosing Siddaramaiah for the coveted post after the poll results last month, he had cautioned the party's central leadership that if a deputy chief minister post is not given to a Dalit, there would be adverse reactions and it would spell trouble for the party.

The 71-year-old Dalit leader was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years). He had lost the 2013 Assembly polls from Koratagere, when he was KPCC president. He was a contender for the chief minister's post then, but as he was defeated, he was made an MLC and a minister in the Siddaramaiah government (2013-2018).

Noting that Congress came to power in 2013 after a gap of nine years, Parameshwara said he was then the Pradesh Congress Committee President and it was under his leadership that the party came to power, but no one gave him the credit. "No one spoke about it. I too did not speak about it. Contrary to that, today people give and leaders claim credit for the party coming to power (in 2023) under their leadership," he said, without taking Siddaramaiah or D K Shivakumar's names. Parameshwara also claimed that Congress lost the 2018 polls for neglecting certain communities. He did not name any community, but he seemed to indicate the Dalit community.

The 2018 Assembly poll defeat taught Congress a lesson, as to what would be the result of neglecting the communities that stood by it, he said, adding that's the reason in 2023 polls some leaders got together and came up with a strategy to get back the support of communities that were neglected by the party. Recalling that the party leadership gave him the responsibility of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, while K H Muniyappa was given the responsibility of observing Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday celebrations, ahead of the Assembly polls, Parameshwara said both of them discussed and decided not to accept it, as it was a continuation of the "divide and rule" against Dalit community.

"We too understand, it was divided as Jagjivan Ram is Dalit-Left (to which Muniyappa belongs) and Ambedkar is Dalit-Right (to which Parameshwara belongs). Look at the way we are seen," he said, adding that it was then decided to orgainse a "Ikyatha Samavesha" including all SCs and STs in Chitradurga, which sent out a message to the state ahead of polls.

