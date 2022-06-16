  1. Home
  Karnataka: After re-evaluation, 72 more students get 625 out of 625 in SSLC; now 217 perfect scorers

June 17, 2022

Bengaluru, June 17: With 72 more students receiving 625 out of 625 marks after re-evaluation and re-totalling, the number of students securing full marks in the SSLC examinations has increased to 217.

Last month, when the SSLC results were announced, 145 students sprang a surprise by scoring 625 out of 625. This number has increased by 72 after the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the revaluation results.

The Board has decided to initiate disciplinary action against teachers who evaluated the answer scripts.

KSEEB director Gopalakrishna H N said: “We are gathering information on the teachers who evaluated these answer scripts and the same will be forwarded to the deputy directors of respective districts for further action.”

According to the Board’s norms, such teachers will be penalised and also blacklisted from the list of eligible evaluators. “The action will depend on the reply they give to the notice they will be issued,” said another official of the Board.

Meanwhile, the Board is initiating measures to refund the revaluation fee to students. “If the difference in marks is six and above we will refund the revaluation fees. But in case the marks difference is below six, then the revised marks will be added to the marks card, but no refund will be initiated,” the KSEEB director explained.

The huge number of students notching up perfect top scores became a subject of discussion on various platforms. This is the first time since the inception of KSEEB that 217 students have scored full marks in all the subjects to emerge as toppers. 

The number of students achieving the perfect score was never more than 10 all these years. In 2020, six students scored a cent per cent. Also, the number of students securing second place has been jumped from 11 in 2020 to 309 this year with a total score of 624. A total of 472 students share the third place with 623 marks.

June 11,2022

Mangaluru, June 11: Five persons including three police personnel sustained injuries after two arrested accused in a murder case attempted to flee and the cops opened fire at Mulki on the outskirts of the city today. 

According to Manglauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the incident occurred after a team of police from Panambur police station managed to arrest two persons in the case. 

Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj were arrested for murder case reported from Panambur police station limits. 

The two accused were being taken to arrest a few more persons in the Mulki police station limits. 

When they reached Global Heritage layout, the two miscreants assaulted the police personnel and attempted to flee. CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad issued a warning and fired once in the air before firing on the legs of the two accused.

The injured cops are PSI Nagendra, head constable Santhosh Poojary and ASI David. 

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mukka for treatment. The commissioner visited the spot of firing as well as the hospital. 

June 9,2022

New Delhi, June 9: Presidential polls will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will be held in Delhi.

Before announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a detailed overview of the presidential polls, the procedure, value of votes and nomination process.

President Ram Nath Kovind was elected in 2017 and will remain in office till July 24, 2022.

A President is elected by the members of an electoral college comprising elected members of both the houses of parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of states and the union territories.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states and members of the legislative councils are not part of the electoral college and hence do not participate in the presidential polls.

Key dates in Presidential polls
Date for notification calling: June 15
Last date for making nominations: June 29
Last date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 2
Date of polling: July 18
Counting; July 21
 

June 8,2022

Mysuru, June 8: A man, who considers himself to be an upper caste Hindu, has surrendered before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on June 6 for falling in love with a boy from lower caste in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

dalitlove.jpg
Accused father Suresh and daughter Shalini

 

A case has been registered against him, according to Mysuru Police.

According to police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in second year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was minor. The girl gave statement against her parents in the police station.

After she told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents, the police sent her to the Observation Home.

Sometime ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter in one of the farmlands at Dalit boy's village. Further investigation in the matter is on.

