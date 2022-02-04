  1. Home
Karnataka allows 100% occupancy in theatres, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools

News Network
February 4, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes. Likewise, the government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools. 

The decision will come into effect from Saturday, February 5.  Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity. 

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). 

“Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,” Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. “People can eat outside during intervals,” Sudhakar said. 

“We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,” the minister said. 

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release. 

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. “In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,” he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs. 

“Withdrawal of curbs doesn't mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,” Sudhakar said. 

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said. 

coastaldigest.com news network
February 3,2022

kundapur.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: Strongly defending the decision of two colleges in Udupi district to be intolerant towards the Muslim girls with headscarves, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today said that children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls when they go to educational institutions. 

He also he directed the police to “watch” religious outfits in the coastal region where confrontation is brewing. 

“Children don't go to schools to practice their religion. They should go to school thinking they're children of Bharat Mata. Inside a school compound, there should not be hijab or saffron shawls,” Jnanendra told reporters. 

He was reacting to more than 100 Hindu students wearing saffron shawls at a government pre-university college in Kundapur to counter Muslim girls who sported headscarves. 

“There are religious organisations that seem to have different ideas when it comes to India’s unity. So, I have asked the police to watch them,” Jnanendra said. 

For a month now, eight Muslim girls have been protesting for their "right" to attend class wearing headscarves at a government women’s pre-university college in Udupi. Today dozens girl students of Kundapura junior college in Udupi district were barred from entering the campus for wearing hijab. 

“The education minister has already said that there is a prescribed uniform that students should stick to. Students of all religions should sit together and study with the feeling that they’re children of the same mother. There are churches, mosques and temples where religious activities can be followed. But, in a school where an academic atmosphere is needed our children should have the culture of promoting India's unity,” Jnanendra argued. 

News Network
February 2,2022

yash.jpg

Udupi, Feb 2: Video and photos of KGF star Yash playing cricket with local boys in the coastal town of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district have gone viral on social media and are being appreciated by one and all.

Yash, director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangadur were at music director Ravi Basrur's studio, located in Kundapur, for giving final touches to the music of KGF-2.

Taking time off from work, Yash played cricket with the boys in the adjacent ground next to Basrur's studio. Yash's sportive spirit has been well-appreciated as he batted like a pro and ran between the wickets with swag.

The KGF-2 team visited the famous Kollur Mookambika temple to offer special prayers and sought blessings from the goddess. The team also offered prayers at Anegudda temple.

As per the team, the movie is slated for global release on April 14.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 3,2022

kundapur.jpg

Kundapura, Feb 3: In the wake of protest from students belonging to hardline saffron outfits, Muslim girl students with headscarves were today barred from entering government Pre-University College at Kundapura. 

The principal took this sudden step after more than 100 Hindutva-backed students attended classes wearing saffron shawls in as a counter to Muslim girls wearing headscarves.

In a video, which is going viral on social media, students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Kundapur coastal town of Udupi district can be seen pleading before the principal. The students request the college principal to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab.

They also tell him that their exams are just two months away, and why is the college creating an issue on wearing the hijab now.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who is also the president of college development committee, had visited the college yesterday and urged the students and principal to arrive at an amicable solution. 

The Muslim girls and their parents remained firm on their decision to wear headscarves.

Parents said their daughters were wearing hijab inside classrooms since the beginning of the academic year. Forcing them not to wear headscarves suddenly was not acceptable. 

The hijab-hater boys said they will continue to wear saffron shawls until headscarves were banned inside the classrooms.

Sources in the college said, with the minister instructing the college to adhere to the college’s uniform code, the development committee has decided not to allow students wearing shawls or headscarves inside the classrooms.

