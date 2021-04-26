Karnataka announces free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age

  1. Home
News Network
April 26, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it has witnessed a big jump in Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi announced free vaccines for all in the capital. 

News Network
April 14,2021

New Delhi, Apr 14: The government of India today decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

News Network
April 25,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Dakshina Kannada district reported a new high of 564 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

With the district reporting the highest single-day spike, the total number of active cases increased to 3,975. Meanwhile, the district also reported one Covid-19 fatality taking the death toll to 748.

The district had recorded 517 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

District minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the district administration has reserved 50% of the beds in all the private hospitals for Covid-19 cases in addition to providing treatment in the Wenlock District Hospital, four taluk hospitals and six community health centres.

A Covid Management Committee headed by deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has been monitoring the situation to ensure beds, ventilators, supply of oxygen, remdesivir and other medicines. Meanwhile, MLAs in the district have been directed to hold grievance meetings in their respective constituencies, he said.

Meanwhile, Udupi district reported 319 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. The district has 1,565 active cases.

Flying squads conducted spot visits to various halls to check the number of guests gathered for weddings in the district.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 17,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 17: In the backdrop of rising Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivasa Poojary, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udupi after being tested positive, interacted with senior officials through video-conferencing from the hospital.

The minister discussed the preparedness of the district to fight the covid surge and to ensure all arrangements are in place to treat the patients and also to check the rising cases.

Mr Kota  instructed the officials to subject the primary and secondary contacts of a Covid positive patient to test. While asking the officials to ensure that the public strictly adhere to Covid guidelines, he instructed that night curfew rules be strictly followed. Vigilance should be stepped up in the borders with Kerala, he added.

Pointing out that there were 4,978 beds available in government and private hospitals in the city, he directed the officials to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen and ventilators to needy patients and also to appoint Nodal officers in private hospitals. He further said pregnant women who test positive should be treated separately.

