  2. Karnataka Assembly passes contentious anti-conversion bill amid protests

News Network
December 23, 2021

Benglauru, Dec 23: The Karnataka Assembly passed the anti-conversion bill or the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 amid protests from the Opposition.

Tool to harass Christians?

The Karnataka government has decided to follow in the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which have enacted laws with clear communal undertones, to push ahead with the Bill keeping its eyes focused on the 2023 assembly polls. While the laws introduced in the other states signalled a victory for the Sangh parivar‘s “love jihad” campaign, in the case of Karnataka, the Bill under consideration is being seen as a tool to harass Christians. 

Talking about conversion, the Bill claims that “allurement” includes any offer of any temptation in the form of:
1.    Any gift, gratification, easy money or material benefit either in cash or kind;
2.    Employment, free education in school or college run by any religious body;
3.    Promise to marry;
4.    A better lifestyle, divine displeasure or otherwise;
5.    Portraying practice, rituals and ceremonies or any integral part of a religion in a detrimental way vis-a-vis another religion; or
6.    Glorifying one religion against another religion.
Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bengaluru, said, “I’ve said from the beginning that this anti-conversion Bill is anti-Christian. This does target the Christians specifically. Will you be as strict and stringent if there are Catholics, who want to convert to Hinduism?”

He said some of the provisions in the Bill are insensitive. “It will be a crime tomorrow to do some charity. So, giving free education will also be a big problem. If I have to help a Dalit child, who can’t afford to pay the fees, I’ll have to fill a number of forms. I will have to explain why the child is being helped, and why I am offering free education. If we are going to explain why we are distributing gifts, tomorrow, Santa Claus will be a dangerous character too. I request the government to not go ahead with the Bill. I request with folded hands,” he said.

A recent fact-finding report compiled by the United Christian Forum, Association for Protection of Civil Rights and United Against Hate revealed that Karnataka stands third among states that have witnessed the highest number of attacks on Christian members and churches. 

News Network
December 19,2021

house.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Two women lost their lives after the wall of their house collapsed at Karimbila Narladka near Ninthikalllu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred early on Sunday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Nafeesa and Bi Fatima.

Local Bellare police rushed to the spot. Details to follow. 

News Network
December 20,2021

New Delhi, Dec 20: State governments can allow teaching the Bhagavad Gita to school students, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Replying to members' questions in the Lower House, Union Minister for Education Annapurna Devi said that state governments can also make provisions for the teaching of Bhojpuri language in schools if they wish to do so. She added that under the New Education Policy, the education of children in regional languages has been made compulsory.

"Education comes in the concurrent list of (the Constitution). If the states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita to the curriculum. Under the CBSE [Central Board of Secondary Education] pattern, Bhagavad Gita is already taught in various classes. If states want, they can add Bhagavad Gita," the minister told the House during the Question Hour.

She was replying to the question asked by BJP's North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty. The BJP member wanted to know from the government if it is considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to school students across the country.

While asking his question, Shetty also suggested that the Congress members read Bhagavad Gita "so that they get the wisdom to do good work".

Congress members were at that time protesting in the House over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and demanding the sacking of Union Minister for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused arrested in the case.

"Some contents from the Bhagavad Gita are already there for the students of classes Class 6, 7 and 8. Bhagavad Gita is taught," the minister said in her reply.

In his question, BJP member Nishikant Dubey sought to know from the government if it was considering giving recognition to Bhojpuri or making the language part of the school curriculum for students of classes 1-12 and the higher education institutions as well.

He said people from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding it for a long time.

"Under the New Education Policy, education of children in Indian language and regional languages has been made compulsory. States can teach (school) children in Bhojpuri. States can implement the new education policy and teach (Bhojpuri) in classes 1 to 12," the minister of state for education replied.

The minister said the Union government issues advisories to the state governments from time to time. "If the state governments want, they can comply with them and make provisions for teaching (Bhojpuri) to students of Classes 1 to 12," she said. 

News Network
December 22,2021

qall.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.3 in less than five minutes duration struck Chikkaballapura, about 70 kms North-East of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, according to the officials of National Centre for Seismology. 

The epicentre of the quake was at Gundlamandikal and Bandahalli villages in Chikkaballapura taluk. However, there was neither any damage nor there were any casualties.

The scientists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) also acknowledged the tremors. According to officials, the first tremor was reported at 7:09 am in Gundlamandikal village at a depth of 23 kms and in less than five minutes at 7:14 am, yet another earthquake was recorded with the epicentre at Bandahalli at a depth of 11 kms, according to officials.

Panicked by the back-to-back tremors early in the morning, hundreds of villagers from Gundlamandikal, Addagal and Muddenahalli Gram Panchayat limits came out of their homes.

Villagers at Bandahalli reported cracks in the walls of the houses. "We could feel the tremors for about a minute. While a few of the villagers were working in their fields, we were still at home when we experienced the tremors. Windows rattled and utensils in the kitchen fell off from the shelvs," explained a farmer from Doddapailagurki in Chikkaballapura taluk.

