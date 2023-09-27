  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Bandh: Schools, colleges await official decision; Dasara holidays likely to be shortened

Karnataka Bandh: Schools, colleges await official decision; Dasara holidays likely to be shortened

News Network
September 28, 2023

students.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 28: A state-wide bandh has been scheduled for tomorrow, September 29 in Karnataka by pro-Kannada organisations. Nearly all governmental and private services, including taxis and public transit, are anticipated to be impacted by the Karnataka Bandh. Schools and colleges are expected to be impacted and are expected to remain closed tomorrow. However, as of right now, there hasn’t been any official announcement on how the state-wide bandh on September 29 would affect schools and colleges. The government authorities will conduct an assessment of the situation at hand before making a decision.

As a show of opposition against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, a state-wide bandh has been declared. In solidarity of the bandh, cab services such as Ola and Uber will be suspended on September 29. As a result, commuting throughout the day will become challenging for the general population.

Schools and institutions in the state will close only after an official announcement has been made and conveyed. As per reports, several private schools are also considering the option of conducting online classes on the day of the Karnataka bandh. It is recommended that students and parents remain in contact with the administrators of their specific respective schools/ colleges for any updates on the closure.

To compensate for the academic days lost owing to the bandhs caused by the Cauvery dispute, several Karnataka schools have opted to hold full-day sessions on Saturday, and in some instances even on Sunday for students in higher secondary classes. Several central board schools have reportedly already informed parents that full days of courses will be held on Saturday. 

Another possible option was to shorten the Dasara holidays, which are generally a 10-15 day break slated in the month of October.

The General Secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, D Shashi Kumar, reportedly told Deccan Herald that they were considering reducing the duration of Dasara vacations. He pointed out that the bandh has already cost schools two days worth of classes this month, with September 29 being the third.

According to Shashi Kumar, the only option left is to conduct classes on Sundays and shorten the Dasara holiday.

Meanwhile, in light of the Karnataka Bandh, Bangalore University has also postponed its 58th convocation, which was set to take place on September 29.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 23,2023

vijayalakshmi.jpg

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the 13th floor of an apartment building in Western Bengaluru on Thursday, September 21.

The girl, a first-year PUC student, had returned after visiting Mangaluru and Dharmasthala. She was living with her mother in Jnanabharathi following her parents’ separation three years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said: “The girl’s mother told us that she was suffering from some sort of depression.”

“During autopsy, a note concealed in her undergarment was found. In that, the girl did not blame anyone for her decision. We are treating it as suicide for now,” Girish added.

Missing since Tuesday

On Tuesday, the girl told her mother that she would be attending classes and left home. But she visited Mangaluru and then Dharmasthala, police found.

She boarded a bus to Bengaluru on Wednesday and entered the apartment in the Byatarayanapura station limits around 5.30 pm. Police are yet to ascertain why the girl visited the two places.

Security lapse

During the probe, it was discovered that the girl lied to the security guard that she was a guest of a tenant on the ninth floor. A police official said she took the elevator to the apartment’s 13th floor.

The probe findings and the CCTV footage revealed that the girl jumped to her death between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The investigating official said that the girl’s body was stuck in a deserted and disconnected area on the second floor. On Thursday morning, cleaning staff found the body and reported it to the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2023

JDS.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, to officially join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” said Nadda on X (formerly Twitter).

Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "Today formally we discussed about joining hands with the BJP. We've discussed the preliminary issues formally. There is no demand (from our side)."

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running a coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 21: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday left for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss the alliance between the two parties in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Chief Minister said his father and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if required.

Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, is in Delhi.

"This evening there is a meeting, once we have the outcome of the meeting, tomorrow I will share everything openly with your Delhi correspondents", Kumarswamy said before leaving for the national capital.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there has been no discussion on seat sharing between both parties till now.

"Neither have we thought about it (seats) so far, nor have they (BJP) proposed anything in this regard. When we discuss in the evening, we will discuss in detail about the current situation in all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats, what was the situation in the earlier election and what is the situation after the 2023 Assembly polls", added.

Asked whether the alliance will be finalised today, Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see". To a question as to whom he will be meeting in Delhi, he said, "Discussion is with their (BJP) decision makers like Amit Shah (Home Minister) and their President J P Nadda. If required Narendra Modi and Deve Gowda will talk".

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

However, Yediyurappa subsequently said discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet, and Modi and Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a few days.

The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May this year, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that the JD(S) leaders had met BJP central leadership in Delhi in this regard.

However, Deve Gowda had subsequently indicated the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone.
JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

Following the Assembly poll debacle, BJP, wary of its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, seems to be open for an alliance with JD(S), aimed at regaining maximum number of seats, sources from both parties said, adding, it hopes JD(S) votes may get transferred to it, especially in the old Mysuru region where the regional party has significant presence.

For JD(S), it is a matter of survival, and the party hopes to better its prospects by forging an alliance with BJP in the backdrop of the Congress reported attempts to weaken it by wooing its leaders, they said.

JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.