  Karnataka bans gifts, mementos during govt events; Kannada books allowed

Karnataka bans gifts, mementos during govt events; Kannada books allowed

News Network
August 10, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday banned the practice of giving gifts and memorabilia during government events. As an alternative, Kannada books can be given. 

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular on this following an order by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During the day, Bommai refused to accept a bouquet at a review meeting with senior police officers, calling it “unnecessary expenditure”. He said the practice of giving gifts in the name of protocol should be done away with. 

Accordingly, Kumar’s circular asks all department heads and government undertakings to comply with Bommai’s instruction without fail. 

“It is hereby directed that any form of gifts, bouquets, garlands, cockades, fruit baskets, shawls and memorabilia should not be given at events and meetings conducted by the state government and government-run institutions,” Kumar stated. 

On August 6, after he was sworn-in, Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar made an appeal asking people to not give him gifts. 

He asked for Kannada books that he could donate to a library in his Karkala constituency. He is said to have received hundreds of books in response.

News Network
August 5,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Coming to the defence of party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday termed the Enforcement Directorate's searches on properties linked to him as "politically motivated", inviting a strong rebuttal from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Congres accused the ruling BJP of using the central agencies to target leaders of opposition parties.

Hitting back at the Congress for attacking the BJP and terming the searches politically motivated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it as the "usual slogan" of that party's leaders to cover their misdeeds.

Several of Khan's supporters and Congress workers wearing black bands gathered near Khan's residence where searches are on and shouted slogans accusing the ruling BJP of targeting party leaders and questioned as to why the central agencies were not probing saffron party leaders allegedly involved in corruption.

"The ED raid on former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT, etc," senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Condemning the searches, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said it is an attempt to harass Khan, who has the capacity to face it legally, as he accused the central agency of discrimination by targeting only opposition leaders.

"About one-and-a-half to two years ago, the ED had issued him (Khan) notice and questioned him and he had told me that he had answered all the queries. When such is the situation, it is my feeling that raids were not required. Probably this is to harass him, but I'm confident that he will come out clean within the framework of law," he said.

Questioning as to why central agencies were not probing allegations against BJP leaders, Shivakumar claimed things are being done to their (BJP leaders) own benefit.

"Is everyone in the BJP clean? Is their businesses and transaction pure...there is lot of discrimination (by central agencies)," he alleged.

Some supporters of Khan even held a small prayer meeting outside his residence, in support of their leader.

The simultaneous searches at houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations began at 6 am, official sources said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment railway station here and other properties like his flats and businesses, including the National Travels offices in the city, where ED officials are conducting searches in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 4,000 crore IMA ponzi scam.

Responding to a question on Congress' allegations, Chief Minister Bommai said, "I'm neither an ED or IT officer to answer all this. Congress people have become experts on ED and IT, they have experience. Those who are involved in illegal activities will be raided.. can everyone's house be raided?"

Describing comments by Congress leaders terming searches as politically motivated as their "usual slogan", he said "to cover their misdeeds they have been saying this.. this is not the first time. The raids and seizures will be under the scrutiny of the court in coming days."

To Congress' question as to why raids are not being conducted on BJP leaders, Bommai said agencies like ED and IT conduct raids based on the information they have. "They can't do it just because someone has made certain allegations."

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

He had even served as a Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the past. 

News Network
August 2,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka government transferred Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's secretary Dr Selvakumar S to the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

Dr Selvakumar S was replaced on Sunday by Ponnuraj V, who served as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

A notification from the Karnataka government said, "Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood."

"Ponnuraj V, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka," it added.

The notification further stated that Ponnuraj V has also been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited with immediate effect and until further orders.

News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the members of his Cabinet would be selected in a few days, after holding discussion with the BJP's national leaders in Delhi.

"I will visit Delhi on Friday to get the blessings of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. Discussion about the Cabinet formation would be held then, and ministers would be selected," he said.

Ministerial aspirants have started manoeuvres to convince the top leadership on their inclusion into Bommai’s Cabinet. 

It is said that several senior leaders are wary of not being made ministers in order to make way for fresh faces. Even the migrant camp - MLAs who came from Congress and JD(S) and were ministers in the previous government - is unsure.

In reply to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's unwillingness to join his Cabinet, Bommai said, "I have already spoken to him. We have mutual love and admiration, and we maintained cordial relationship even when we were in different parties. His feelings will be conveyed to the party's top brass, and the issue will be resolved".

