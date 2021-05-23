  1. Home
  2. Karnataka bats for simplified exam for 2nd PU after covid comes under control

News Network
May 23, 2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it was necessary to hold the second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future.

An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, he said.

The Minister, who participated in the meeting of the Education Ministers of all states organised by the Centre's Ministry of Education, stressed the need to hold exams for second PU students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had postponed the second PUC (class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing a surge in Covid cases as the reason.

Holding the exams, by simplifying the process after Covid completely comes under control, will also be adequate, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases is high everywhere, it has been decided for now that once the situation comes under control in Karnataka, giving 15-20 days time, dates for exams be announced in advance," he said.

It has also been planned to provide an opportunity for students who will be unable to attend exams due to Covid reasons to take it up, during the current year itself. Noting that many were of the view that the exam process has to be simplified, Kumar said 45 days are required to complete the exam process in such a manner.

Karnataka has the experience of holding SSLC (class 10) exams last year amid Covid, he pointed out.

Though it will not be a major issue to hold second PU exams with this experience, an appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come in the interest of students' future, considering aspects like students learning, parents mindset, suggestion from the centre and overall preparatory measures.

The process of preparing the question paper for the second PU exams has been completed in the state, the Minister said.

The number of exam centres will be increased, and all the preparatory measures are being taken for the safe conduct of exams, whenever it happens.

"In case the exams can be held in July, it will be possible to announce results in August, so NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive exams can be held on appropriate dates in August," he suggested.

According to the statement, at the meeting attended by Union Ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among others, Ministers from several states expressed their opinion in favour of holding exams.

News Network
May 18,2021

Bangaluru, May 18: Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday.

Jolle said that the facilities are proposed to be set up by the Directorate of Child Protection.

The government will identify centres up for the 0-6 and 7-18 age group affected by Covid-19 in each of the districts. While asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic children will be treated at 'Fit Facilities' attached to Covid Care Centres, serious cases will be treated at Covid-19 hospitals.

"Directions are issued to set up Peadiatric Covid wards at the district or taluk government hospitals," Jolle said. In case parents are negative and their child is positive, arrangements will be made for parents or extended family members to stay at the Fit Facility.

The Department has also drawn up a rehabilitation plan for children whose parents are either hospitalised or deceased due to Covid, she said.

The minister also warned citizens on social media messages about children being up for adoption.

"Two children are orphaned due to the pandemic, one each in Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts," she said, noting that both were with their extended family members. "Most of the contact numbers mentioned in the viral messages are fake. Children can be adopted only after due process carried out through the Child Welfare Committee."

If extended family members were willing to take care of the child, then adoption by relatives under Regulation 51 of Adoption Regulations, 2017, will be considered. If there are no extended family members or relatives are unwilling to adopt, such children will be considered for adoption under Central Adoption Resource Authority.

Siblings will not be separated during the rehabilitation of the children, the minister said. The adoption of child or children will be under the regulations of Juvenile Justice Act and related rules. 

News Network
May 15,2021

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, May 15: With Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian Sea, rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada since late last night.

The storm water drains are full in several parts of the city. The Indian Coast Guard personnel have already warned fishermen not to venture into sea fishing. 

All the boats that went for deep-sea fishing have returned to the shore and several fishermen have shifted their traditional boats anchored in the shore to safer locations.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain between 65 mm to 115 mm to lash the region.

On the other hand, sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Subhashnagara areas. Officials have called upon the people residing on the shores to remain cautious.

The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving vehicles on the roads. People were seen purchasing essentials while holding umbrellas in the markets in Mangaluru city. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 18,2021

tugboat.jpg

Mangaluru, May 18: Karnataka Minister for Revenue R Ashoka on Tuesday said that Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has been asked to conduct a probe into the tug mishap.

Speaking to newspersons here, he said the Chief Secretary will be directed to issue an order in this regard.

Alliance Tug vessel that was engaged by the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) for its single point mooring had failed to return even after issuing a warning about the cyclone. He had discussed the issue with officials and could not get satisfactory answers.

Answers to questions like what led to the loss of lives and who were responsible would be known after the Deputy Commissioner submitted a report, Mr Ashoka said. "Strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for it," he added.

He said that already two bodies had been recovered while search was on for three more persons present on board of the tug Alliance. The MRPL had agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to families of the deceased.

The capsized tug had 20,000 litre diesel in it and the contractor was asked to lift the tug and transfer the oil from tug in order to prevent any oil spills and pollution of marine ecology, he added.
 

