  2. Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel proposes new names for popular trains to Mangaluru

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel proposes new names for popular trains to Mangaluru

News Network
July 22, 2023

Mangaluru, July 22: BJP Karnataka State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to name the popular trains of the city after eminent personalities and places of coastal Karnataka.

In a letter to the minister, he proposed new names for the trains that run through the region. The MP made a proposal to name the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Kannur Express as Rani Abbakka Express.

He said in the letter that passengers easily identify trains by their regional names, citing the existing names of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Express as Nethravati Express and Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin train as Mangala Lakshadweep Express, both of which initially originated in Mangaluru.

Noting that people are facing difficulty in identifying many trains originating from Mangaluru or passing through the city which are yet to have a name, he said naming them after personalities, places and rivers of the region would boost the confidence of the people in the coastal district.

The other train names proposed in his letter are the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru train Mysuru as Mangaladevi Express, Mangaluru Central-Madgaon train (Sauparnika Express), Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore junction inter-city express (Tulunadu inter-city express) and the MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central train (Tejaswini express).

He also suggested in the letter that the Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express be named Chandragiri Express, Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express as Karavali Express, Mangaluru junction-Vijayapura Express as Hemavati Express and Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda express as Phalguni express.

July 12,2023

gandhistatue.jpg

Bengaluru, July 12: Opposition BJP legislators on Wednesday staged a sit-in demonstration near Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, here against the brutal murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi.

Led by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the legislators sat near the statue and raised slogans against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The BJP said ever since the Congress came to power in May, another round of murders of Hindu figures have started and the killing of the Jain monk was a glaring example.

The opposition party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder case saying it required an impartial investigation.

The Jain monk heading a monastery at Hirekodi in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district was chopped into pieces and his dismembered body parts were dumped in a defunct borewell.

Two people, Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, have been arrested in the case. Police suspect money-related matters were behind the murder.

Former ministers R Ashoka, V Sunil Kumar Dr C N ashwath Narayan and many others joined the protest.

Later, they took out a march towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. 

News Network
July 21,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Gujarat government in Rahul Gandhi’s Modi surname remark case. SC also issued notice to complainant & Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Gandhi’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 4. SC said limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be suspended.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra heard the matter.

The Congress leader had challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over 'Modi surname' remark back in 2019.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had on July 18 agreed had to hear Gandhi's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter and sought urgent hearing.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it may lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

