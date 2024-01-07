  1. Home
  2. In Karnataka, both Cong and BJP launch campaign as part of Ram temple inauguration to woo Hindutva voters

In Karnataka, both Cong and BJP launch campaign as part of Ram temple inauguration to woo Hindutva voters

News Network
January 7, 2024

ramtemple.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 7: With just a fortnight left for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in the state on Sunday started their campaign to woo Hindutva voters in this election year.

The BJP launched Rama Akshata (scared rice) distribution as part of its public outreach programme.

BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son and state president B Y Vijayendra today started knocking on the doors of Hindus in Bengaluru offering them Akshata along with an invitation letter to perform special pooja on January 22 at home.

The BJP leaders also requested families to light five lamps in front of their house marking the 'home coming' of 'Ram Lalla' to his abode in Ayodhya after 'centuries of exile'.

After offering special prayers at a Hanuman temple here, Vijayendra told reporters that Lord Rama devotees would go to every household and request them to offer special poojas either at home or any nearby temples.

The Congress has issued directions to the temples under the control of the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to organise special poojas on January 22.

"On January 22, Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya. I have told the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to conduct special prayers in all temples under its control on that day," Muzrai Minister (Hindu Religious Endowment) Ramalinga Reddy told reporters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 6,2024

AmruthaSomeshwara.JPG

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Renowned folk scholar, researcher and litterateur Prof Amrutha Someshwara passed away on Saturday (January 6, 2024) due to age related illness. He was 89. 

A versatile writer, Amrutha Someshwara contributed to various genres, including novels, poems, dramas, and critical writings, in both Tulu and Kannada. His awards include the Karnataka Sahitya Academy award, Janapada and Yakshagana Academy award, Kendra Vidya Department award, K S Haridasa Bhatta award, Aryabhata award, Parthisubba award of Akashvani, Tulu Academy award, Kukkila award, Nudisiri award, and the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. In 2016, he received the Kendra Sahitya Academy Bhasha Samman award.

Amrutha Someshwara’s legacy extends beyond literature, as he also led Yakshagana teams to Bahrain and Dubai, spreading the art overseas.

Known for his contribution to Yakshagana, Amrit Someshwar innovatively shaped Prasangas. From his high school years, he displayed a passion for literature, writing poems, stories, and even a Yakshagana Prasanga. His repertoire includes over 30 books, such as 'Amara Shilpi Veera Kalkuda,' 'Ghora Maraka,' 'Sahasra Kavacha Moksha,' 'Kayakalpa,' and 'Yakshagana Kriti Samputa,' a valued work on Yakshagana research.

Born on September 27, 1935, in Adya near Kotekar in Mangaluru taluk to Chiriyanda and Amuni couple, Amrutha, though having Malayalam as his mother tongue, wrote prolifically in Tulu and Kannada languages.

A resident of Someshwara, near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Amrutha completed his post-graduation in Kannada language and served as a Kannada lecturer for 35 years before retiring. He authored numerous books in both Kannada and Tulu and conducted extensive research on Yakshagana.

Amrutha Someshwara pursued his primary education at Stella Mary Convent in Kotekar, secondary education in Anandashrama, and graduated from St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. He earned his arts degree from Madras University, followed by an MA from Karnataka University in Dharwad. He began his career as a lecturer at St Aloysius College and later served as HOD of the Kannada department at Vivekananda College in Puttur, retiring in 1993. Post-retirement, he worked as a visiting lecturer at the Yakshagana Information Centre at Mangalore University.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2023

childrensmarch.jpg

A diverse group of protesters, including children and their families, have gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to express their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate investigation into Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Participants in the protest rally, dubbed the “Children’s March”, set off from The Hague train station on Wednesday, December 27, chanting slogans such as “ICC, do your job,” “Free Palestine,” and “Ceasefire now” as they waved Palestinian flags.

The crowd further urged the ICC to fulfill its mandate and address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, while carrying placards with messages like “Justice for the 9,000 Palestinian children killed” and “Stop killing children.”

The demonstrators pointed out that the toll on children in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza is particularly devastating, with thousands of them killed and tens of thousands injured since the beginning of the offensive.

Bilal Riani, president of the Endulus Foundation and one of the protest organizers, said what is happening in Gaza is not merely a war but a genocide.

“The ICC must do its job and investigate the genocide. Those who constantly speak in the case of Ukraine remain silent when it comes to Palestine,” he said.

Larissa-Mae Hartkamp, a participant in the march, voiced concern about the Netherlands providing F-35 parts to Israel, stressing that the occupying regime should be seen as the aggressor, not the defender.

She also called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “stop supporting genocide,” adding, “We marched to the ICC because we want a ceasefire, justice to be served, and the ICC to do its job.”

Hartkamp further underscored the importance of transparency and the need for the ICC to proceed based on facts, saying the alarming number of journalists who have lost their lives in the past 80 days is “an attempt to conceal the truth.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 7,2024

chandrahas.jpg

Mangaluru: In what comes as a shocking news, a 29-year-old man who was an amateur cricketer and and staff of the Kallamundkur Gram Panchayat near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district died of a heart attack, while on his way to work on January 6.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrahas, a resident of Barkabettu village. 

Chandrahas reportedly collapsed about a hundred meters away from his residence on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is learnt that Chandrahas had been working as a staff at the gram panchayat for the last 10 years. He had been an outstanding cricket player, representing the local cricket team KFC, and also a good artist.

After learning about his death, thousands of people gathered at the Panchayat office to pay their last respects. 

As a mark of respect, shops and establishments in Kallamundkur town remained closed for about 2 hours. The Panchayat president, members, staff, and others expressed their condolences. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.