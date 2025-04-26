  1. Home
  2. Karnataka-bound passengers stranded at Dammam Airport for over 18 hours as AIE flight faces technical failures

News Network
April 26, 2025

Dammam, April 26: Chaos and frustration gripped King Fahd International Airport, Dammam, after Air India Express Flight IX484, scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 8:30 PM on 25 April 2025, was delayed indefinitely due to repeated “technical issues,” leaving over 150 passengers stranded.

According to affected passengers, after an overnight delay, airline officials informed them the technical problems had been “temporarily fixed” and instructed them to board at 1:30 PM (KSA time) on 26 April. However, the situation deteriorated further when the aircraft taxied to the runway — only to halt abruptly on the runway itself, with passengers once again left without clear communication or resolution.

Several passengers provided live updates, expressing grave concerns over safety standards, poor crisis management, and a lack of transparency by the airline’s ground staff.

 “This is not just mismanagement; it is sheer negligence. Passenger lives are being put at serious risk,” said one distressed traveler.

Adding to the growing alarm, Dr P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a noted pro-bono lawyer and social worker who has resided in Saudi Arabia for over two decades, commented:

“I have been in continuous contact with the stranded passengers and am coordinating with the concerned authorities to address this alarming pattern of delays and mismanagement by Air India Express. Passenger rights and safety must be treated with utmost seriousness.”

Dr. Hameed further emphasized: “This marks the third major disruption involving Air India Express flights within a month, raising serious questions about the airline’s operational reliability, aircraft maintenance practices, and overall crisis preparedness.”

He added: “If an aircraft continues to suffer ‘technical issues,’ it clearly indicates systemic negligence. Operating such flights puts the lives of passengers at unacceptable risk. It is deeply shocking and unacceptable.”

Frustrated passengers also pointed out that if this incident had involved other Gulf carriers, passengers would have been promptly provided with food, hotel accommodation, and alternative flight arrangements.

“This exposes a glaring gap in passenger care and service standards,” one stranded traveler noted.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with urgent calls for immediate investigation and action by India’s aviation authorities. 

Dr Hameed has appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu to take action against these recurring failures by Air India Express.

As of the latest update, passengers remain stranded at Dammam Airport, awaiting further instructions, with no clear communication regarding the revised flight schedule.

Agencies
April 24,2025

Madhubani: In a stern message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers who were responsible for the attack in Pahalgam "beyond their imagination".

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," Modi said addressing a public gathering here.

"India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister said in his first public remarks after the terror attack in Baisaran in Pahalgam that left at least 26 persons dead on Tuesday.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served. The entire nation stands firm in this resolve," he said.

"Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times," the Prime Minister said in his brief remarks in English.

Modi asserted that the terrorists who carried out the attack and its planners will be "punished beyond their imagination".

He said the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and a large crowd gathered here for a National Panchayati Raj Day programme observed silence for a few moments to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before beginning his speech, Modi urged the gathering to observe silence as a mark of respect to "our family members" who lost their lives in Pahalgam.

Modi urged the gathering to remain seated in silence to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam and told the prime minister that the entire nation was united against terrorism.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the entire nation had belief in Modi's strength and were confident he would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of terror at an appropriate time.

News Network
April 14,2025

Israel has prevented tens of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank from entering the holy land of Jerusalem to celebrate a Christian festivity at the city’s churches.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that only a limited number of Palestinian Christians were able to attend celebrations in al-Quds for the Palm Sunday feast day. 

Israeli forces issued only 6,000 permits for West Bank Christians, although the population exceeds 50,000, the report added.

The occupation’s soldiers imposed strict measures at checkpoints surrounding al-Quds and its Old City, home to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

“This is the second consecutive year that only a small number of pilgrims are able to participate in Holy Week and Easter celebrations in al-Quds, due to the ongoing conflict,” said Father Ibrahim Faltas, deputy head of the Custody of the Holy Land.

Christians in the Gaza Strip commemorated Palm Sunday at Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church, just hours after an Israeli aerial assault on the nearby al-Ahli Arab hospital.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group censured Israel for restricting West Bank Palestinians’ access to al-Quds.

The Israeli move is a part of a broader racist and fascist policy aimed at isolating Palestinians from their homeland and holy sites, it added.

Hamas also called on all churches across the world to condemn the occupation and its ongoing attacks on freedom of worship and access to holy sites.

It further urged the international community to take serious steps towards ending Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which is aimed at annihilating Palestinians and liquidating their cause.

Israel launched its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

After one and a half years of war, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its declared objectives in the besieged territory, despite killing at least 50,944 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 116,156 others.

News Network
April 12,2025

Bengaluru, April 12: Karnataka is set to experience a fresh spell of rainfall across multiple districts from April 12 to 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast comes on the heels of an unusually wet start to April, with most parts of the state already recording significantly above-average rainfall.

Data from the IMD reveals that Karnataka received 19.1 mm of rainfall in the first week of April—well above the state’s average of 4.7 mm for the period. The coastal region recorded 18.1 mm (compared to the usual 4.7 mm), the north interior region saw 13.9 mm (against 3.8 mm), and the south interior region reported a striking 23.8 mm (surpassing its normal 5.5 mm).

Out of Karnataka’s 31 districts, 25 experienced excess rainfall during the first week of April. Three districts received normal rainfall, one recorded deficient rainfall, and another remained dry.

The upcoming week is expected to bring moderate rainfall to a wide swath of the state, including:

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada

Southern and Central Districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru

Northern Districts: Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Vijayanagara

Scattered rainfall is also forecast in several areas of north interior Karnataka.

Rainfall Outlook by Date:

April 12: Showers expected in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, and Vijayapura

April 13: Belagavi and Raichur likely to receive rainfall

April 14–16: Rain likely across all districts of Karnataka

Rainfall activity was already observed on Friday in parts of coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, and isolated pockets of the south interior region. Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) recorded 4 cm of rain, while several areas in Yadgir—including Kakkeri, Shorapur, Saidapur, and Gabbur—each received 3 cm. Similar amounts were recorded in Jalahalli (Raichur) and parts of Bidar district.

With more wet days ahead, the rainfall is expected to bring some relief from the heat as Karnataka continues into the heart of summer.

