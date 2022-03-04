  1. Home
  Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes; 438 'Namma Clinics' proposed in major cities

Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes; 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ proposed in major cities

News Network
March 4, 2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no hike in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In his maiden budget, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has expressed his government's commitment for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to, and has provided Rs 1,000 crore for it this year.

With just a year left for the Assembly polls in the state, this is most likely to be the last full-fledged budget ahead of the elections. "The economy in 2021-21 is on the road to recovery. In these circumstances, I am not willing to put extra burden of additional taxes on the common man," Bommai said.

Presenting the Budget in the legislative assembly, he said, tax collection targets will be achieved by ensuring all the tax departments to perform better. The Chief Minister also said that he is not increasing petrol and diesel rates.

"Realising the difficulties caused by the second and third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2021-22, sales tax on petrol and diesel was reduced in November 2021. Because of which the petrol and diesel rates had come down by Rs 7 per litre," he noted.

Compared to other south Indian states, the rates of petrol and diesel are less in Karnataka, he said, adding that "I am not intending to increase the rates in 2022-23." Stating that the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru Drinking Water Project will be implemented by getting required clearances from the appropriate authority of central government, Bommai said, for implementation of the project, a grant of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided in the current year.

Pointing out that his government has given more importance for preservation of cattle resources and has implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the Chief Minister said, for the effective implementation of the Act, the number of 'Goshalas' will be increased from the present 31 to 100 and Rs 50 crore will be provided for the purpose.

Also for the first time in the state, the government will launch 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojane' to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually. To encourage the use of farm machinery and to reduce fuel expenditure for the first time in the state, diesel subsidy at Rs 250 per acre subject to maximum for 5 acres will be given through DBT under a new scheme "Raitha Shakti" for which Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget.

An amount of Rs 500 crore has been provided in the Budget for the development of infrastructure in the government schools of the state, and priority will be given for selected inspirational taluks under this grant. The Budget also proposes to establish 438 "Namma Clinics" in major cities of the state, also they will be established in all wards of Bengaluru.

In these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided. To enable establishment of enterprises, entrepreneurship training will be provided in the prestigious IIM Bengaluru to 300 women graduates of SC/ST.

News Network
February 19,2022

hijabshivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Feb 19: In a At least 58 Muslim female students from a PU college in Karnataka's Shivamogga district were ‘verbally’ suspended on Saturday, 19 February, for donning a hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.

The students from Shiralakoppa Government College in Shivamogga were suspended and were told not to protest at the school.

The protesting students begged the college authorities to allow them to enter the class until the police intervened to disperse the helpless girls.

A video surfaced online wherein the principal can be heard telling students that they had been suspended from the college as they violated the rules.

"Deputy SP, DDPI and SDMC had tried to convince you. But still you have not listened to them. You have violated the rules. That's why we are suspending you all from college for the time being. You can't enter the premises since you are suspended," the principal said.

The principal later justified that they cannot allow entry of hijab-wearing students to class as per the interim order of the high court banning hijabs in educational institutions. However, the students did not listen and pressed for wearing of hijab, the principal said.

However, Shivamogga DC who denied any such reports, saying that the principal was simply threatening the students and no suspension orders were officially issued.

"The principal was just threatening them and we checked it. Students were getting unruly. We told them to wait outside. Kids were coming inside to protest. That time, he said verbally, but no suspension orders were issued," the DC said.

News Network
March 1,2022

A case has been registered against the administrator of a Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims' and another person who had posted against one of the three judges of the Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case.

The cyber crime division of the Bengaluru South division registered a case on its own against Ateeq Shariff from Bengaluru and the administrator of 'Mangalore Muslims' on February 23, which came to light only recently. The complaint says that Ateeq Shariff posted derogatory content on February 12 against one of the judges questioning his credentials and integrity.

Those who had liked the post against the judge may also incur the penal action, a police officer said.

This incident comes close on the heels of emarks against the same judge by Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The three-judge bench specially constituted to hear the hijab case comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The bench was formed after some Muslim girls from the coastal district of Udupi, approached the court stating that they were denied entry to the college for wearing hijab.

News Network
February 24,2022

russia1.jpg

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Separately, authorities in Kiev also said confirmed deaths in Ukrainian military had risen to five.

The Ukrainian military has claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation that drew scathing condemnation by the West.

Ukraine's air defence systems 'eliminated': Russia

Russia's defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine

Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service has said.

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine asks Türkiye to close Black Sea waterways to Russia

Ukraine has asked Türkiye to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit warship passages during wartime or if threatened.

"We are calling for the air space, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told a news conference in Ankara.

"At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side." 

EU, NATO, G7 to launch 'massive sanctions'

Germany has said the EU, NATO and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.

"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have not chosen this situation," she added, but "if we don't stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price".

