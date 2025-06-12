  1. Home
Karnataka cabinet decides to conduct fresh Socio-Educational survey within 90 days

News Network
June 12, 2025

Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12,2025

sudheerkumar.jpg

Mangaluru, June 12: In a major move to counter growing communal unrest in Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad regions, the state government has constituted a dedicated Communal Violence Control Force comprising 248 personnel. 

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the head of this newly formed unit.

The special task force will operate across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts—areas that have recently witnessed a troubling rise in communal tensions and retaliatory killings. Notable incidents in Dakshina Kannada include the murders of Ashraf, rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, and Abdul Rahman, which have raised serious concerns about law and order.

According to the order issued by Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem, the force includes three experienced inspectors from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), and will report to Western Range IGP Amit Singh.

Officials say this is just the first phase. The Home Department intends to strengthen the force further by adding more personnel in due course. Members of the unit will receive training at the Police Training Centre in Karkala, Udupi district, and will be equipped with exclusive uniforms, vehicles, and special powers to respond swiftly to communal flare-ups.

With this initiative, the state aims to reinforce public safety, restore communal harmony, and ensure rapid response during times of tension.

News Network
May 29,2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

News Network
June 2,2025

Mangaluru, June 2: Several shops were relocated on Monday to the newly constructed Kadri–Mallikatte Market, marking a major step in operationalizing the long-awaited facility. These shops were earlier operating from the temporary market, which will now be demolished.

The foundation stone for the new market was laid in 2018, and the work order was issued on March 5, 2019. 

After a six-year wait, the ₹10.75 crore project has finally opened to the public. 

Despite the completion of construction, the market building had remained unused for the past year due to technical delays.

The modern market complex consists of:

•    Lower basement: 1,090.23 sq.m

•    Upper basement: 924.29 sq.m

•    Lower ground floor: 957.17 sq.m

•    Upper ground floor: 989.54 sq.m

•    First floor: 986.77 sq.m

•    Second floor: 986.82 sq.m

•    Third floor: 987.23 sq.m

The basements are designated for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Shops are located on the lower and upper ground floors, while the first, second, and third floors are slated to be allotted to offices.

