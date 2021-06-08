  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CET to be held on August 28, 29

Karnataka CET to be held on August 28, 29

News Network
June 8, 2021

Bengaluru, June 8: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

"The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Weeks after 17 Muslim boys lost their jobs in the South Zone War Room after being falsely accused of being part of a bed allocation scam, only one has been deputed back to work. 

The development occurred after BJP MP LS Tejaswi Surya, along with other BJP leaders on May 4 stormed into the South Zone War Room and read out a list of 16 Muslim boys, and demanded to know why they were appointed. Ayesha Sheikh, a BBMP staffer had out of the war room in solidarity with the 16 victims. 

In fact Surya had read selectively read out the names of 16 Muslims out of the 205 staff in the war room. 

After the accusation, the boys were promptly dismissed from their positions at the War Room. They also faced questioning in the Jayanagar police station. The investigation into the matter showed that none of the boys had any relation with the bed allocation scam. 

However, the whole incident created a social media storm, and the firm that had hired the staff, Crystal Infosystems and Services stated that they would rehire them after they were cleared by the police. 

Despite this, and the fact that the boys have been fully cleared, only one of the 17 has been returned to work at the South Zone War Room. Out of them, six have given in their resignation, feeling like they had been targeted based on their religion and unwilling to continue working there. The rest of them have the intention to continue, but are not being appointed. 

According to the staff at the South Zone War Rooms, there are many reasons why they were not deputed their older positions, none of which have anything to do with the allegations. The positions they vacated when they were dismissed had to be filled at the earliest since the War Room has to be working at full capacity. 

In addition to this, the BBMP is in the process of reducing the number of workers, as a fall in infection and new triage centers lessen the workload of the war room. Further, the downsizing of the staff is also in relation to new systems being put in place for home isolation and discharge, two tasks looked after by the War Room staff.

The war room staff state that they are not withholding the jobs, but appointing them whenever vacancies come in. This includes offers to appoint them in other War Rooms. However, they have declined these offers as the locations are too far away or there is a decrease in the pay they would receive. 

While the young men are unable to earn their bread, the War Room staff insist that they will, eventually, be appointed.

News Network
June 8,2021

Agra, June 8: A hospital director in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has allegedly been caught on camera speaking about how a 5-minute oxygen mock drill in April caused the death of 22 patients, prompting outrage and an inquiry into the issue.

In the short 1.5-minute video clip, Arinjay Jain, the owner of Paras Hospital, which includes a Covid-19 facility, can be heard saying his hospital cut off oxygen supply to patients for a 5-minute mock drill on April 27, amid a crippling oxygen shortage in the state and the entire country when the second Covid wave was still on the rise.

"We were told that even the Chief Minister cannot get oxygen, so start discharging patients. Modi Nagar is dry,” Jain is heard saying on the clip recorded on April 28 that has since gone viral on social media.

“We started counseling families. Some were willing to listen, but the others said they would not leave. I said okay let's do a mock drill. We will find out who will die and who will survive. So we did that at 7 am. A mock drill was done. No one knows. Then we identified 22 patients. We realised they would die. This was done for 5 minutes. They started turning blue."

Scenes of desperation broke out in Uttar Pradesh in late April and early May as people ran from pillar to post in search of oxygen for family and friends who had contracted Covid, leading to an acute scarcity of the life-saving gas.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh, in a statement to the media, however, refuted any deaths due to oxygen shortage on the day the video was recorded but promised a probe into the issue.

"Initially, there was some panic and shortage but we sorted all that out in 48 hours. In this hospital, there have been seven Covid deaths on the 26th and 27th of April. The hospital also has a lot of other ICU beds. There is no truth that 22 people died but we will carry out an inquiry," Singh said in the statement.

The incident was met with much outcry on social media, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hitting out against the ruling party in the state. However, the owner of the hospital said his words had been misinterpreted.

“We had to find out the oxygen dependency of the patients to understand how we can handle the situation if there was an oxygen shortage or if the supply gets over... Mock drill means taking stock of the situation before facing an issue, to understand how to work in an emergency,” Jain said.

“We had categorised the patients... We categoried Covid patients to see which patient needs how much oxygen... A mock drill does not mean switching off a patient's oxygen. We did not switch off oxygen. I did not clearly say so in the video. I said a mock drill was done at 7 am. In this, 22 patients died."

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

