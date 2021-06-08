Karnataka CET to be held on August 28, 29

Bengaluru, May 26: Weeks after 17 Muslim boys lost their jobs in the South Zone War Room after being falsely accused of being part of a bed allocation scam, only one has been deputed back to work.

The development occurred after BJP MP LS Tejaswi Surya, along with other BJP leaders on May 4 stormed into the South Zone War Room and read out a list of 16 Muslim boys, and demanded to know why they were appointed. Ayesha Sheikh, a BBMP staffer had out of the war room in solidarity with the 16 victims.

In fact Surya had read selectively read out the names of 16 Muslims out of the 205 staff in the war room.

After the accusation, the boys were promptly dismissed from their positions at the War Room. They also faced questioning in the Jayanagar police station. The investigation into the matter showed that none of the boys had any relation with the bed allocation scam.

However, the whole incident created a social media storm, and the firm that had hired the staff, Crystal Infosystems and Services stated that they would rehire them after they were cleared by the police.

Despite this, and the fact that the boys have been fully cleared, only one of the 17 has been returned to work at the South Zone War Room. Out of them, six have given in their resignation, feeling like they had been targeted based on their religion and unwilling to continue working there. The rest of them have the intention to continue, but are not being appointed.

According to the staff at the South Zone War Rooms, there are many reasons why they were not deputed their older positions, none of which have anything to do with the allegations. The positions they vacated when they were dismissed had to be filled at the earliest since the War Room has to be working at full capacity.

In addition to this, the BBMP is in the process of reducing the number of workers, as a fall in infection and new triage centers lessen the workload of the war room. Further, the downsizing of the staff is also in relation to new systems being put in place for home isolation and discharge, two tasks looked after by the War Room staff.

The war room staff state that they are not withholding the jobs, but appointing them whenever vacancies come in. This includes offers to appoint them in other War Rooms. However, they have declined these offers as the locations are too far away or there is a decrease in the pay they would receive.

While the young men are unable to earn their bread, the War Room staff insist that they will, eventually, be appointed.