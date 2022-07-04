Karnataka | CID arrests then-ADGP Amrit Paul in PSI recruitment scam

Bengaluru, July 4: The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested senior IPS officer Amrit Paul in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Amrit Paul was additional director general of police (ADGP) of the state police’s recruitment wing when the scam took place.

The CID officers today took custody of Paul before taking him to a government hospital for medical examination. Sources said he might be taken into police custody for further questioning.

According to a police source, the rigging of a strong room and evidence collected regarding tampering with the question paper as well as the OMR sheets led to the arrest of Paul. DSP Shantha Kumar, who was responsible for the strong room, was arrested earlier. According to the police probe, the scam involves more than Rs 100 crore.

In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared for the examination for posts of police sub-inspectors. As many as 545 posts were to be filled, but several officers were accused of a scam in the recruitment process. The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has arrested more than 50 persons, including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list.

The exam scam emerged after a candidate Veeresh N, who obtained the seventh rank among 67 candidates selected from the Kalyana Karnataka region, was found to have obtained 121 marks despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions in an objective paper for 150 marks as per the carbon copy of his OMR sheet.

“When the coded OMR sheet of the candidate Veeresh, received at the police recruitment cell, was compared with the OMR sheet that was provided for the candidate by members of the public, it was found that Veeresh had answered only 21 questions in the exam hall. The OMR sheet received at the police recruitment cell showed that he had answered all 100 questions,” says a CID FIR in the case. Each question carried 1.5 marks.