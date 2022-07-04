  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | CID arrests then-ADGP Amrit Paul in PSI recruitment scam

July 4, 2022

Bengaluru, July 4: The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested senior IPS officer Amrit Paul in connection with his alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

Amrit Paul was additional director general of police (ADGP) of the state police’s recruitment wing when the scam took place.

The CID officers today took custody of Paul before taking him to a government hospital for medical examination. Sources said he might be taken into police custody for further questioning.

According to a police source, the rigging of a strong room and evidence collected regarding tampering with the question paper as well as the OMR sheets led to the arrest of Paul. DSP Shantha Kumar, who was responsible for the strong room, was arrested earlier. According to the police probe, the scam involves more than Rs 100 crore.

In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared for the examination for posts of police sub-inspectors. As many as 545 posts were to be filled, but several officers were accused of a scam in the recruitment process. The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, has arrested more than 50 persons, including government officials, agents and aspirants who had made it to the list.

The exam scam emerged after a candidate Veeresh N, who obtained the seventh rank among 67 candidates selected from the Kalyana Karnataka region, was found to have obtained 121 marks despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions in an objective paper for 150 marks as per the carbon copy of his OMR sheet.

“When the coded OMR sheet of the candidate Veeresh, received at the police recruitment cell, was compared with the OMR sheet that was provided for the candidate by members of the public, it was found that Veeresh had answered only 21 questions in the exam hall. The OMR sheet received at the police recruitment cell showed that he had answered all 100 questions,” says a CID FIR in the case. Each question carried 1.5 marks.

June 21,2022

 

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 11 other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Latest developments 

>> Targeting the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said there is a conspiracy to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government in the "same pattern as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan". "Shiv Sena is a party of loyalists. We won't let that happen," he said. 

>> Sources say Mr Shinde, who is reportedly upset, is "unreachable". Palghar MLA Srinivas Vanga, Aligarh legislator Mahendra Dalvi and Bhiwandi Rural Shantaram More are also "unreachable", it is learnt.

>> Opposition BJP's sources have claimed that besides the 12 MLAs from Sena, there are five Independent MLAs at the Surat hotel too.

>> This comes hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling alliance and the BJP won five seats each in the Legislative Assembly elections. Opposition BJP won all five seats it contested. Congress candidate Chandrakant Handore lost in a setback for the ruling alliance. 

>> Mr Shinde, it is learnt, may address the media at noon. The situation may turn into a major crisis for the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

>> A prominent Sena leader in Thane, Mr Shinde has played a key role in strengthening the organisation in the region. His son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, is Sena's Member of Parliament from Kalyan.

>> Seen as a mass leader, Mr Shinde was named Leader of the Opposition in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP. When the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed, he was appointed cabinet minister for Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings).

>> Of late, there have been reports that Mr Shinde is upset with the leadership and has been feeling sidelined.

>> Former Sena leader Narayan Rane, who is now with the BJP, had a cheeky response. "No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable," he said.

>> Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party, said that the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is "absolutely safe".

July 1,2022

Mangaluru, July 1: Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

Locals said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town and surrounding areas.

The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

An earth quake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which were felt twice on the day. The morning quake on June 28 was of 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

The report of the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited, they said. 

June 30,2022

Mangaluru, June 30: The life in the port city of Karnataka was thrown out of gear as the shoddy preparedness on the part of local administration and the crumbling public infrastructure exposed the so called ‘Smart City’.

Torrential rain that lashed Mangaluru today wreaked havoc in the form of artificial flood in a majority of the city roads, besides leaving a trail of destruction. Amidst relentless rains, there were reports of damage to roads and buildings whereas minor landslides reported across the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued an orange alert till July 1 and yellow alert from July 2 to 4.

Trains cancelled

The services of unreserved express special Train No.06488 and 06489 between Subrahmanya Road - Mangaluru Central was cancelled due to a landslide that occurred between Padil and Mangaluru Junction section 9am on Thursday. 

Railway authorities expressed hope that the Landslip between Padil and Mangaluru Junction was likely to be restored by Thursday night.

Flights affected

Bengaluru- Mangaluru Indigo flight scheduled to arrive at MIA at 7.10am, diverted back to Bengaluru after 30 minutes of hovering over the airport due to poor visibility. It Later arrived at 12.50pm and left 1.15pm. 

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Indigo flight scheduled to land at 11.30am, landed 40 minutes late. Another arrived from Bengaluru 15 minutes late at 11.35 am and departed 50 minutes late at 12.50pm. Yet another Bengaluru Mangaluru flight arrived 25 minutes late at 2.05 pm and left at 2.59 pm, instead of the scheduled departure time of 2.35 pm.

Threat to bridge

The intense rainfall saw a side of the approach road at Maravoor bridge, connecting the Mangaluru International Airport, sink causing fear of damage to the road, PWD executive engineer, who inspected the spot, said the bridge was intact. 

He said on the approach road, there is a slight slipping of earth towards the airport side which will be attended immediately. But since traffic was restricted on the bridge, there were long queues with only one-way traffic, from either side being permitted at a time.

