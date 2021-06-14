Karnataka CM announces Rs 1 lakh for BPL families that lose breadwinners to covid

Bengaluru, June 14: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families whose breadwinners succumb to Covid-19. Yediyurappa said this was the first such initiative by any Indian state.

“Several families are in distress due to the death of earning members. Many families have come on the streets. Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation to any BPL family where an adult dies due to Covid-19. This will be given to one member per family,” Yediyurappa told reporters after a meeting with the Finance department, which he heads.

The CM said this would cost the state exchequer Rs 250-300 crore. “We’re giving this (compensation) for the first time in India. It shows that the financial situation is good and that’s why we’re able to provide this,” he said, adding that this would benefit the families of 25,000-30,000 adults who died due to Covid-19.

Yediyurappa said the CID will probe the allegations of milk adulteration at the Mandya Milk Union Ltd (Manmul). “A preliminary inquiry has been ordered. A new managing director has been appointed there. Five erring officers have been kept under suspension. In all likelihood, the CID will probe this,” he said.

The irregularities, amounting to crores of rupees, were being done allegedly with the help of Manmul employees. One lakh litres of adulterated milk were supplied to Manmul every day. The adulterated milk was packed and sold to gullible customers under the Nandini brand name.