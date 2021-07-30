Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai holds hour-long talks with PM Modi

  1. Home
July 30, 2021

Bengaluru, July 30: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence.

Earlier during the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

July 21,2021

Mangaluru, July 21: Congress veteran and former union minister Oscar Fernandes’ health condition continued to be critical on Wednesday despite showing slight improvement in intensive care unit. 

“There was slight improvement in his condition with movement in his hands and legs,” said Congress leader and former minister M B Patil, who visited the hospital in Mangaluru where Fernandes is undergoing treatment. A team of expert doctors from Udupi and Manipal are monitoring his health condition.

Former union minister Janardhan Poojary too visited the hospital to enquire on the health condition of Oscar Fernandes.

Patil said that if required, telemedicine facility would also be arranged for his treatment. He said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are in touch with Fernandes' family and are enquiring about his health.

The 80-year-old veteran leader sustained a head injury while performing yoga at his residence. He had visited Yenepoya hospital for his routine dialysis and during the check-up he was found to be suffering from clot in his brain on Tuesday and was shifted to ICU. 

July 28,2021

Bengaluru, July 28: Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured an efficient, honest and people-friendly government, as he asserted that there will be no multiple power centres in his administration and rejected suggestions about him being likely a "rubber stamp CM".

"My government will have the stamp of being a pro-people administration in the history of Karnataka and I will ensure it," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question on him being perceived in some quarters as a rubber stamp Chief Minister as he is a confidant of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Responding to a question on power centres being created in the state with Yediyurappa still around in active politics, Bommai said in his administration the centre of power will be in the team not with individuals.

"In our system and the constitution there is the position of the Chief Minister, there is a Cabinet, there is bureaucracy, executive and judiciary. The Chief Minister is first among equals, he is the team leader and I want to take everyone together," he said.

Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state.

The Chief Minister said he will be visiting flood-ravaged Karwar on Thursday and was waiting for the Prime Minister's appointment for Delhi visit.

He also clarified that his first visit to Delhi is for meeting PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda to thank them, and thereafter he will discuss with leaders on the Cabinet expansion.

Asked about his statement on working under Yediyurappa's guidance, Bommai said, "When I say I will work under the guidance of Yediyuyrappa it means, following the strong and pro-people decisions taken by him during Covid. Despite coronavirus and financial distress, he had formulated several schemes in the Budget and has given a good administration."

The Chief Minister, who held a single-member Cabinet meeting and meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments, said officials have been given a "broader picture on the orientation" of his government. "There should be efficient, honest and people-friendly administration and with effective administration we should make people feel that the government is in favour of the last person of the society, the poor, the farmers, backward, women, and the downtrodden. Not by mere orders, but by its effective implementation." He stressed the need for micro-level management, owning responsibility for effective implementation of department's programmes, inter-department coordination and time bound implementation.

"We should work as a team." Warning officials against "chalta hai" attitude, Bommai stressed the need for financial discipline, and asked officials to reduce unnecessary expenditure in departments to less than five per cent by March 31 next year, without affecting programmes.

To lessen the delay in file movements a new system will be introduced, and a file clearance drive will be held and detailed order will be issued in this regard, he said.

"Intention is to bring in an updated file clearance system, where files are cleared within 15 days."

Speaking on improving the state's financial condition, the Chief Minister said discussions will soon be held with the finance department on reducing committed expenditure along with planned expenditure, aimed at bringing in financial discipline.

"The immediate priority is Covid and floods management," he said, adding, steps that need to be taken on controlling the possible coronavirus third wave and vaccination, will be given utmost importance. 

July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: In a horrific incident, a group of miscreants severed the leg and hand of an RTI activist in broad daylight on Thursday on the outskirts of Bengaluru and fled from the scene. The gruesome incident took place in front of the public.

The RTI activist has been identified as Venkatesh. The incident took place in Tavarekere near Bengaluru, which falls under the neighboring Ramnagar district.

Venkatesh, who was lying on the road bleeding profusely, was later shifted to a hospital where he is said to be undergoing intensive treatment.

The miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons and severed his hand and leg. Shockingly, the spot where the incident took place is just a stone's throw away from the local police station.

Venkatesh had been filing RTI applications seeking information on various departments of the state government.

Ramnagar SP Girish has formed three special teams to probe the matter. The police maintained that they are also looking into the angle of rivalry and personal enmity. Further investigation is underway.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Tuesday, 20 Jul 2021

INDIA IS A BARBARIC COUNTRY
This is a most barbaric crime and the Indian Government has failed its people.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

