  2. Karnataka CM hails contribution of Christians in fields of education, health

News Network
December 19, 2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

News Network
December 18,2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Ruling Congress in Karnataka appears set to finalise the list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, during the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to New Delhi from Monday.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said a list has already been sent to Congress high command for its approval.

"We will definitely finalise it and come, we have already sent the list and proposal, as there were elections (in five states) and as there was Assembly (session) there was a delay. Both the Chief Minister and I are going, we will finalise and come," he told reporters here ahead of leaving for the national capital.

Responding to a question on the Chief Minister reportedly getting an appointment to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he merely said, "okay, we will meet."

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, he will be travelling to Delhi this evening and meeting Union Ministers there on Tuesday, while his return journey has been kept open. There is no official word on his meeting with the Prime Minister yet.

In case Siddaramaiah meets the PM, he is likely to take up several key issues concerning the state including delay in release of drought relief by the Centre, party sources said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is travelling to Delhi ahead of the Chief Minister, will be meeting some Union Minister this evening and also on Tuesday. His return journey too has been kept open.

Congress in Karnataka had prepared a list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations last month, in the presence of party General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, even as there seems to be some differences among leaders over the process, with Home Minister G Parameshwara openly saying he was not consulted on the exercise.

There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party, with legislators, who could not make it to the Ministry and were keenly aspiring for the key posts in boards and corporations, unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Also many party men are upset over the delay in rewarding loyal workers, noting that the Congress has been in power for more than six months now.

Shivakumar had recently said that both Congress legislators and party workers would be appointed to these positions, and indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated, and the rest would be distributed among loyal party workers.

Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

News Network
December 12,2023

sharma.jpg

The BJP on Tuesday, December 12, named Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, over a week after registering a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, overthrowing the ruling Congress led by Ashok Gehlot.

The announcement came following the BJP legislature party meeting at the party office in Jaipur, in the presence of the party’s three central observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The two other observers are Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

Former chief minister Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections. 

News Network
December 16,2023

kerala.jpg

India has detected its first Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 case from Kerala’s Karakulam. The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test conducted on November 18, reported news agency PTI, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and had recovered from Covid-19.

Earlier, a traveler from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli district was detected with the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 in Singapore on October 25.

No increase in cases was observed in Tiruchirapalli district or other places in Tamil Nadu following the strain being detected in them. “No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India,” the source said.

Currently, over 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in India are mild and under home isolation, according to the news agency.

JN.1 SUB-VARIANT

The JN.1 sub-variant was first identified in Luxembourg and has since spread to several countries. The variant is said to be a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

It contains a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that have a chance to contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion among masses, a source explained to the agency.

However, initial data suggests that updated vaccines and treatments can protect people against JN.1 sub-strain, the source stated.

This sub-variant’s resemblance to earlier sub-strains with distinct spike proteins is also noteworthy. Most of the changes in the JN.1 sub-variant are found in the spike protein, which likely correlates to increases in infectivity and immune evasion.

SHOULD INDIA BE WORRIED?

“India is keeping a vigil and that’s the reason no hospitalisation or severe disease has been reported so far,” quoted news agency ANI to INSACOG Chief, NK Arora.

Rajeev Jayadevan, the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force’s co-chairman shared insight with ANI, “After a seven-month gap, cases are rising in India. In Kerala, there are reports of people getting Covid, but the severity so far appears to be the same as before.”

Jayadevan added that the sub-strain is capable of spreading faster and evading immunity. “JN.1 is rising quickly in several Western countries, and India being connected by international travel with the rest of the world should be no exception,” he said.

CASES OF JN.1 SUB-VARIANT

Globally, 3,608 cases of BA.2.86 and its sub-variants have been reported mostly from Europe and North America.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that the updated Covid-19 vaccines are likely to offer protection against the JN.1 sub-strain.

It also said an analysis from the federal government’s SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group suggests treatments and testing will remain effective, they said. 

