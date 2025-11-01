  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM orders ban on plastic bottles, mandates use of Nandini products in govt events

November 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed all government departments to strictly adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives in offices and official events across the state.

In a note issued on October 28, which was released to media on Friday, the CM emphasised the state's commitment to environmental responsibility and promotion of indigenous products.

The directive aims to make government functions more sustainable while supporting local enterprises.

Siddaramaiah said, "Instructions had been issued earlier to use eco-friendly materials instead of plastic water bottles for drinking water in all government offices and official meetings across the state. Necessary steps should be taken to strictly implement this measure."

Further, the chief minister directed all departments to "mandatorily use Nandini products of the government-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)" during meetings and official programmes, including those held in the Secretariat.

October 27,2025

Udupi, Oct 27: The Udupi district police have apprehended a woman accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud, cheating two individuals out of over Rs 1.45 crore by falsely promising a government subsidy loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The arrested woman, identified as Kaushalya, was taken into custody by the Brahmavar police following a complaint filed by Saritha Lewis, a resident of Herady, Brahmavar taluk.

The Modus Operandi

According to the complaint, Saritha Lewis (39) was introduced to the accused, Kaushalya, in November 2023. Despite initial reservations, Kaushalya allegedly convinced Lewis that she possessed the necessary influence and connections to facilitate a substantial PMEGP subsidy loan.

To gain trust and continue the deception, Kaushalya allegedly impersonated a bank official over the phone during conversations with the victims.

Over time, Kaushalya demanded large sums of money in multiple installments under various pretexts related to the loan's processing. Believing the promises, Lewis transferred a total of Rs 80,72,000 in cash and bank transfers.

In a similar fashion, Kaushalya targeted Lewis's relative, Anjaline D’Silva, collecting an additional Rs 65,00,000 for the same promised PMEGP loan.

The total amount swindled from the two victims collectively amounts to Rs 1,45,72,000, which was collected for a promised PMEGP subsidy loan of Rs 4 crore.

Network of Receivers Under Scanner

The money was reportedly routed through a chain of individuals, with the transfers made to Kaushalya’s own account as well as to her husband, Sandesh, and others identified as Prakash, Ashish Shetty, Rajendra Byndoor, Geeta, Harini, Navya, Kumar, Malathi, Praveen, Hariprasad, Nagaraj, and Bharati Singh.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the role of the other individuals involved in receiving the funds. The accused, Kaushalya, remains in police custody as the probe continues. 

October 25,2025

mamdani.jpg

Early voting for New York's next mayor begins Saturday with an outsider Democratic Party candidate the favorite to upend the city's politics and face down President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked him.

The twisting race has seen state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, surge from the political wilderness to become the frontrunner in a campaign in which the current mayor bowed out and the onetime Democratic favorite lost his own primary.

The 34-year-old Mamdani's once unlikely campaign has been turbo-charged by eager campaigning by young New Yorkers in particular.

Early voting allows New Yorkers to cast a ballot from Saturday until November 2, with Election Day on November 4 and the winner taking office in the New Year. 

Mamdani had 47 percent support and led Cuomo by 18 points in the latest citywide poll, conducted by Victory Insights between October 22 and 23. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, 71, was at 16 percent.

Adams, who has been mired in corruption allegations linked to his term in office, dropped out of the race on September 28 but did not initially endorse a rival.

"You can't freeze rent, but you are lying and telling people you could -- we're fighting against a snake oil salesman," Adams said Thursday with Cuomo at his side.

"Gentrifiers have raised the rent in the city... and (Mamdani's) the king of the gentrifiers."  It is unclear what impact Adams's endorsement will have on the race.

"It is possible, but extremely unlikely, Cuomo can catch Mamdani," said Lincoln Mitchell, a political science professor at Columbia University, saying the former governor's "tough guy persona" dates from another era.

A day before early voting, Mamdani denounced “racist, baseless attacks” from his opponents. Speaking outside a mosque in the Bronx on Friday, Mamdani slammed his rivals for “bringing hatred to the forefront,” saying their Islamophobic rhetoric targets not only him but also the city’s nearly one million Muslim residents.

“To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity, but indignity does not make us distinct. There are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does,” Mamdani said, less than two weeks before the November 4 general election.

His remarks followed a controversial exchange on a radio show Thursday, during which his chief rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, laughed after host Sid Rosenberg claimed Mamdani “would be cheering” if another September 11 attack occurred. Cuomo responded, “That’s another problem,” prompting widespread outrage.

Mamdani said that while he had tried to focus his election campaign on his core message of affordability, his opponents in recent days had shown that “Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement.”

Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Muslim advocacy group CAIR Action, also slammed Cuomo’s comments as “despicable, dangerous, and disqualifying.”

“By agreeing with a racist radio host who suggested a Muslim elected official would ‘cheer’ another 9/11, Cuomo has crossed a moral line,” Elkarra said. “Cuomo’s willingness to engage in this kind of hate speech shows exactly the kind of leader he is — someone who would rather stoke fear than bring people together.”

Earlier on Friday, Mamdani secured a major endorsement from Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives and representative of New York’s 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brooklyn such as East Flatbush, Coney Island, and Brownsville.

A new poll by AARP and Gotham Polling & Analytics places Mamdani far ahead of his opponents with 43.2 percent support, followed by Cuomo at 28.9 percent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 19.4 percent. About 8.4 percent of respondents said they were undecided or preferred another candidate.

Mamdani has said publicly that he condemns the Israeli regime for committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested.

He has also said that there is no room for anti-Semitism in New York City, adding that if he were elected, he would increase funding to combat hate crimes.

On the other hand, pro-Tel Aviv Cuomo has described himself as a “hyper supporter of Israel and proud of it.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the race, calling Mamdani a “pure communist” during an interview with Fox News and threatening to cut off federal funding for New York City if the Democratic nominee wins.

October 30,2025

jokatte.jpg

NRI entrepreneur Zakariya Jokatte, founder of Saudi Arabia’s Al Muzain Company, has been named one of the recipients of the 2025–26 Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards.

The award, announced by the Department of Kannada and Culture, recognises him under the Non-Resident Kannadiga (NRI) category for his business achievements and social work.

Expressing surprise over the award Zakariya said: “I never applied for it. Some friends must have nominated me quietly. I grew up in poverty, so I know what it means to struggle. Helping others has always been my way of giving back.”

“This honour is both a joy and a reminder of my responsibility to society,” he added.

Born in 1958 in Thokur near Mangaluru, Zakariya is the eldest of five children. He left school early and began working small jobs, including selling jaggery and welding, before moving abroad for labour work. He recalls carrying cement up 28 floors during his early years in the Gulf.

In 2008, he founded Al Muzain Manpower Company in Jubail with his son and three employees. The firm now employs more than 8,000 workers, with plans to expand to 10,000 by 2027.

Over the years, Zakariya has diversified his business interests across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, London and India. He has also invested in education, establishing an international school in Al Khobar in partnership with Yenepoya Institutions, and plans to launch a hospital and medical college.

Based in Bolar, Mangaluru, Zakariya is also known for his philanthropic work. Through the M Friends Charitable Trust, Hidaya Foundation and Zara Family Charity Trust, he supports welfare projects for disadvantaged communities.

