  2. Karnataka CM promises action to heal Mangaluru, end rising communal hatred

News Network
May 29, 2025

sidduhari.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru post the murder of a muslim youth and said efforts were being taken to bring communal harmony there.

The coastal district is on the boil following the murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal. Prohibitory orders have been clamped there till May 30.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited Congress MLC B K Hariprasad’s residence where he had a discussion on the prevailing situation in Dakshina Kannada district.

“We had a general discussion on the prevailing situation in Mangaluru. There should be communal harmony in that region. There should not be any hatred among Hindus and Muslims. We have to bring harmony there, for which we had a discussion,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Hariprasad’s house.

He said he has asked Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru.

Regarding the revengeful killings in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah said, “We will take action as per law against anyone involved in it irrespective of how influential that person is. No one is above the law. Law alone is above all.” When asked whether anti-communal task force will be constituted, Siddaramaiah said he will discuss about it.

Police have detained three people including prime suspects Deepak and Sumith in connection with Rahiman murder case.

The killing comes close on the heels of notorious rowdy sheeter cum Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival over Kerala eight days sooner on Saturday instead of the predicted June 1. This marked the earliest onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka soon. 

An early onset of the monsoon generally brings positive sentiment across sectors, especially agriculture, which remains the backbone of India’s rural economy. Timely rains help recharge groundwater, fill reservoirs, and support early sowing of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and vegetables — all of which are crucial for food security and rural incomes.

However, the weather experts earlier cautioned that while the early onset is encouraging, the real impact will depend on how steadily and uniformly the monsoon progresses across the country in the coming weeks. A consistent spread and distribution of rainfall are essential to ensure a successful kharif season.

Uneven rainfall or prolonged dry spells can offset the benefits of an early start.

If the monsoon maintains its pace and spreads evenly to central and northern India by mid-July — its usual schedule — the country could be on track for a strong agricultural output, which would also help keep food inflation in check and boost overall economic growth.

Rain batters Kerala, govt on high alert

Meanwhile, though the early rains bring hope, they also triggered chaos across Kerala.

Overnight heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, dislodged electric poles, and left several roads waterlogged in multiple districts on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the intense winds lashing the state overnight appeared consistent with monsoon patterns. He added that more rainfall is expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

“All District Collectors have been issued clear instructions regarding monsoon preparedness,” Rajan said, noting that he will chair an online meeting to assess the situation across districts. He urged the public to remain cautious, limit travel to safe areas, and avoid spreading unverified weather updates on social media, which could create panic.

The IMD had issued a red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours—for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, was declared in nine other districts. Yellow alerts were also in place for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

News Network
May 25,2025

gazafall.jpg

The Israeli regime has deployed its entire standing army infantry and armored brigades to the Gaza Strip amid serious escalation of its 19-month-old war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the development, the Israeli military said the deployed brigades included elite ones such as as Golani, Paratroopers, Givati, Commando, Kfir, Nahal, 7th, 188th, and 401st, various Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday.

A limited number of reserve units have also been mobilized for operations across the coastal sliver, the reports noted.

The military buildup came after the regime launched its operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which mandated Israeli forces to focus more on the northern part of the coastal sliver and the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Israeli outlets have also reported that the escalation has so far not led to any encounter between the military and Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Despite the absence of any such encounter, and the regime’s insistence that it tries its utmost to only target resistance fighters, the war keeps exacting a staggering death toll among Gaza’s civilians.

The genocidal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 61,700 people, mostly women and children, throughout the territory.

Last month, Hamas said fatalities resulting from the warfare had included more than 19,000 children.

The regime launched the genocide in October 2023 in response to a heroic operation staged by members of Hamas and their fellow resistance fighters from across the coastal sliver. The al-Aqsa Storm Operation ensnared hundreds of Zionists.

Israeli authorities have warned that the warfare would continue to escalate as long as Hamas “refused” to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement on the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

The group and even some Israeli officials, themselves, have, however, denounced the regime for either trying to sabotage talks aimed at realization of such a deal, or pretending responsible participation in the negotiation process.

The Israeli atrocities have, meanwhile, been met with widespread criticism for not only their monumental civilian toll, but also Israeli forces’ systemic abuses, including the use of Palestinians as human shields.

News Network
May 29,2025

Bengaluru, May 29: In the wake of escalating communal tensions and back-to-back hate-driven murders in Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka government has announcing the formation of a Special Action Force (SAF) to tackle communal violence in the state’s most volatile districts.

The move comes just days after the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman in Bantwal, a killing that triggered mass protests and accusations that the Congress-led government has turned a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence in coastal Karnataka.

The newly announced SAF will consist of three specialized companies, each to be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga — districts that have witnessed a disturbing spike in hate crimes and communal flashpoints in recent months.

According to the government order, 248 personnel, including a senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), will form the backbone of this force. These officers are being redeployed from the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), which previously had a sanctioned strength of 656.

The SAF’s core mandate will include intelligence gathering, early detection of hate speech, preemptive policing, and swift crackdown on provocateurs. Officials say the unit will work proactively to prevent communal clashes rather than merely responding to them.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara, addressing reporters in Bengaluru, said the deployment is being treated with urgency. “The DG & IGP M.A. Saleem has been directed to implement the SAF without delay. The three districts are extremely sensitive. Let it be clear—those who provoke communal unrest will not be spared.”

In a statement that struck a hopeful but cautious tone, Parameshwara added: “Dakshina Kannada is home to educated, entrepreneurial, and culturally rich communities. It deserves peace, not polarisation. We believe this force can help put an end to the cycle of violence.”

The government has also instructed local officials to hold peace meetings with religious and community leaders, as part of broader efforts to restore calm and rebuild fractured trust.

However, critics argue the move may be “too little, too late,” pointing to years of impunity enjoyed by hate groups operating in the region. Whether the SAF proves to be a serious initiative or a token gesture remains to be seen.

