  2. Karnataka CM reaches out to family of student killed in Ukraine

Karnataka CM reaches out to family of student killed in Ukraine

News Network
March 1, 2022

naveenkarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

News Network
February 28,2022

Gadag, Feb 28: The parents of a five-month-old girl have alleged that the baby died after it was administered an injection by the health department staff at Gojanuru in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district in Karnataka. 

The incident took place on February 25. The baby was given an injection at a health camp in the village by the health staff of Yelavatti primary healthcare centre.

“Despite our request not to administer injection to baby as it had contracted fever, the health staff went ahead saying nothing would happen,” Manjunath Chalavadi, baby's father, complained.

News Network
February 24,2022

ukrain.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook on Thursday, Zelenskyy also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry confirmed it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.

"Military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons," it said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Ukraine will defend itself and will win: Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Weeks of diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said in a surprise television announcement that sent global tensions soaring.

Explosions heard in Ukraine capital, other cities

Explosions rang out before dawn on Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kiev and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coasts.

There were blasts in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, close to the frontline of a Russian-backed rebel enclave and just across the sea from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russian border and outside the eastern zone where Kiev.

Closer to the eastern war zone, four loud blasts were heard in Kramatorsk, which serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone. 

More blasts rang out in Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov which provide a land bridge between Russia and the Kremlin-annexed Crimea peninsula.

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights, cites "high risk"

Ukraine said early on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website.

"We will additionally inform about changes in the use of Ukraine's airspace," the agency added, without providing further details.

Eurocontrol, which coordinates air traffic in Europe, said that Ukraine's airspace was not available because of military restrictions.

News Network
February 28,2022

pic.jpg

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has said missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.

In a statement, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike. 

He said his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.

Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a "very real risk." 

He said if the sites are damaged there could be "potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment."

Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

Australia has said it will provide "lethal" military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government's announcement gave no details on what material it may be sending. 

The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.

Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin. 

Minsk is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kiev and in the major city of Kharkiv in morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kiev had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

