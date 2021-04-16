  1. Home
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests covid positive for 2nd time in 8 months, hospitalized

coastaldigest.com news network
April 16, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, hours after chairing an emergency meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted earlier today following a fever.

The Karnataka CM was reportedly tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the infection. He was tested again today.

Last year in August, the Karnataka CM had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet then, he had said," I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112 on Thursday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 15 evening, cumulatively 11,09,650 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,112 deaths and 9,99,958 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

April 8,2021

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to impose the ‘Corona (night) Curfew’ in eight cities, including Bengaluru and Mangaluru, starting April 10 to April 20, to contain the new wave of Covid-19 cases. 

The night curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. 

Speaking to reporters after his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal.

 “This will be applicable only in district headquarters. Essential services will be available," Yediyurappa said, clarifying that this was not a lockdown. “We are not imposing any curbs during daytime,” he said. 

Noting that this "Corona curfew" was on a trial basis, Yediyurappa sought cooperation from the public to ensure that the curfew is not extended pan-Karnataka. 

The government will intensify action against those who violate guidelines meant to contain the spread of the pandemic, Yediyurappa said. "We will go for strict enforcement of Rs 250 fine on those who do not wear masks and will ensure that social distancing regulations are followed," he said.

Yediyurappa said that a vaccination campaign will be carried out from April 11, the birthday of Jyotirao Phule - to April 14, the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, as suggested by Modi. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that the curfew would curb only “unnecessary commercial establishments”, while all other essential services will remain open.

News Network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: There is no sign of State Transport Employees withdrawing their agitation as Karnataka Government is not ready to yield to the pressure tactics and thus woes of travelling public continued for the 10th day.

The relief to some extent was Private operators continued their services in the BMTC and KSRTC routes.

The agitators today staged a protest in front of the house of Legislators urging the government to implement a 6th pay commission on par with state government employees.

KSRTC officials claimed that more than 4000 buses resumed service and expect more and more joining soon.

Official sources said that so far 240 employees have been removed from the service. An order in this effect was issued by BMTC.

Private buses and other Public Transport vehicles, which have been given temporary permission to operate on mofussil routes, plied as usual. As a convenience to commuters, boards that mentioned the routes and final destination were pasted on Private vehicles.

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone president Chandrakanth Gaddagi said the employees should withdraw their strike and return to duty in the interest of the public as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi have already agreed for their salary revision.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations’ Veerashaiva Lingayat Employees’ Welfare Association President Sangamnath Rabashetty said the Transport Minister has agreed to hike salary by 12 per cent and has also responded positively for cancelling transfers. The employees should immediately return to the duty to prevent privatisation of the transport department.

KSRTC SC/ST Employees' Association has called on employees of road transport corporations who are on strike, to return to work to save RTCs from privatisation. The BJP government wants to privatise RTCs and therefore, it is not responding to the demand of agitating employees. To fight against that conspiracy, SC/ST employees should return to work, and another round of struggle for their demands can be launched later," said the association president F H Jakkappanavar.

Nearly 40 per cent of employees against whom actions like transfer and suspension are taken belong to SC/ST communities. Utilising the strike, the government is trying to privatise RTCs, he charged.

"Our main demand is to consider RTC employees as government employees, but only the sixth pay commission issue is being highlighted now", he added.

"The strike was launched without proper discussion, that too during the Covid-19 situation. Employees of the RTCs should withdraw the strike to save RTCs from privatisation, and to end inconvenience being experienced by the public," said AITUC district unit President Devanand Jagapur. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the strike, seems to be into an unholy pact with the government which is in favour of privatisation of RTCs, he alleged.

So far 947 out of about 1,800 employees attached to four depots of KSRTC Mysuru City Division have reported for duty, while 845 out of the nearly 3,000 staff attached to Mysuru Rural Division have reported for work, according to KSRTC sources.

News Network
April 9,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today asked transport employees in Karnataka, who are on strike for the third consecutive day, to resume duty while asserting that the government will not meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission. 

“Don’t be stubborn by listening to some people,” Yediyurappa appealed with transport workers. 

Government bus services remain largely suspended across the state, crippling life for many citizens who depend on them on a daily basis. Authorities have roped in private buses to tide over the crisis. 

“Wages as per the 6th Pay Commission cannot happen in the current circumstances. When you know we won’t do it, why are you expecting something like this? It’s wrong,” he said. 

The administration has met 8 out of 9 demands made by the transport employees, Yediyurappa pointed out. “What else is there to talk about? We’ve met eight demands. And, I’ll set right any shortcoming in the fulfilment of these eight demands.”

Laying bare Karnataka’s financial situation, Yediyurappa said 85 per cent of the state's revenue went toward non-plan expenditure such as salaries and pensions. “Even Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in the legislature session that the government had just 15 per cent funds for development. This being the case, transport employees shouldn’t be so rigid,” he said.  

The CM also pointed out that the government pumped Rs 2,300 crore toward transport employees’ salaries in the pandemic-hit 2020. 

“When people are suffering (during a pandemic), is the strike justified? Employees should ask themselves,” Yediyurappa said.

