  Karnataka: Commuters continue to suffer as bus strike enters 2nd day; notice issued to RTC employees

Karnataka: Commuters continue to suffer as bus strike enters 2nd day; notice issued to RTC employees

News Network
April 8, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: The second day of the strike by state road transport corporation (RTC) employees left commuters in the lurch on Thursday even as the management of the road transport corporations began issuing notices over the unauthorised absence of workers.

However, in a positive sign, about 100 RTC buses were operated by regular crew members. Accordingly, 54 buses of NEKRTC, 38 buses of KSRTC, 28 of BMTC and 14 of NEKRTC were operated by the regular crew. About 300 employees, mostly trainees, have been attending work for fear of disciplinary action. While these employees can't fill in for the 1.3 lakh on strike, officials expect more to return to work.

The private buses and maxi cabs deployed as an alternative to BMTC saw a larger number of riders compared to the poor response on Wednesday while the Namma Metro stations witnessed more passengers during the peak hours in the morning.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad said at least 500 buses will cater to the needs of the interstate passengers. These buses, both from corporations and private players in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will help the commuters during the festive rush. The bus connectivity with Kerala and Maharashtra will continue to be affected due to Covid-19 restrictions.

News Network
April 6,2021

Siliguri, Apr 6: A mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit north Bengal on Tuesday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake, the second to hit the region in less than 12 hours, occurred at 7.07 am and the location was 64 km east of Siliguri, it said.

The depth was 10 km, it added.

There was no immediate report of any damage or losses, officials said.

However, people came out of their homes in panic as the tremors were felt across the north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling.

The impact was also felt in parts of Sikkim.

On Monday night, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim with tremors being also felt in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

News Network
March 26,2021

Dhaka, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.

"Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister travelled to Dhaka on the newly-inducted custom-made Boeing 777 aircraft. He wore his mask before alighting from the aircraft and exchanging pleasantries with Hasina.

A salute of 19 guns and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.

"Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership," Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.

He wrote that he was looking forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.

Modi is scheduled to go straight to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar from the airport to pay tributes to the 1971 Liberation War martyrs.

Shortly afterwards, he will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32, originally the Bangladesh founder's private residence, to pay homage to his memories.

Later, Modi will join the celebration programme as the guest of honour at the National Parade Square. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid will be the chief guest at the function, which would be chaired by Prime Minister Hasina.

In the evening, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the "Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum" jointly with his counterpart at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. He will also attend a state banquet hosted in his honour by Hasina.

On Saturday, Modi will visit the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district, the first Indian dignitary to ever visit the place.

He is also scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Modi will hold talks with Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office, where at least five MoUs are expected to be signed and a number of projects inaugurated virtually.

Later, he will meet President Hamid at Bangabhaban presidential palace before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.

Modi's visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: The driver of a container truck was charred to death after his vehicle collided with a private bus on the Mangaluru- Bengaluru highway last night.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kaukrady, in Nellyadi at around 11.30pm.

The private bus was plying from Kundapur to Bengaluru when it was hit by a container truck that was moving from Hassan to Mangaluru. Sparks were noticed initially and soon both the vehicles were completely gutted. 

The lorry driver is yet to be identified. The bus got completely destroyed due to the fire. Locals rushed to the spot and helped to douse the fire. 

Fire service personnel and police reached the spot and took further action.

A case has been registered at Uppinangady police station and investigation is in progress. 

Police said that the exact number of passengers travelling in the bus are yet to be ascertained, but most of the passengers and driver sustained minor injuries. 

