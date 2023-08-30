  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Cong govt rolls out 'Gruha Lakshmi'; Rahul Gandhi transfers amount to beneficiaries

News Network
August 30, 2023

Mysuru, Aug 30: The Congress-ruled Karnataka government rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today i.e. on 30 August. This scheme is part of one among the five poll promises made by the party during its election campaign. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the launch of the scheme transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT). 

The scheme was out at a public function in Mysuru in the presence of state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders of the party.

While addressing the event, the Congress MP said, “Before the elections, Congress party had made five promises to Karnataka. We had said that when Congress party and its leaders say something, they do it. Today, when we clicked on the tablet, crores of women received ₹2000 directly into their bank accounts."

Key points

1. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

2. Under the scheme, the state government will provide ₹2000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL familes. For this scheme, Karnataka has allocated a substantial ₹32,000 crore annually to support this scheme.

3. Women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards are eligible for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

4. With the launch of the scheme, it is offering a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

5. According to KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, it will be the "world's largest-ever welfare scheme for women". "Through this revolutionary scheme, the Karnataka government led by Siddaramiah will be distributing ₹2000 to 1.28 crore women. When Women are empowered-India is stronger," he said in a post on X.

6. Women government employees taxpayers and families whose husbands pay income tax or file GST returns are not eligible for the scheme.

7. The objective of this project is to achieve gender balance cultivating financial support to housewives who are eligible for household duties.

8. The Women head of the families who has Above Poverty Line card (APL)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card, Bank details, Aadhaar-linked phone number. If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce a passbook

9. Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme can be done both online and offline. For online registration, one can visit to portal.

10. Congress during its poll campaign in Karnataka this year had announced the five main guarantees to the people of Karnataka. The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Meanwhile, the fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Youth Fund) which promises to give ₹3000 and ₹1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022-23 academic year will be launched in December, officials said 

News Network
August 28,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Mysuru, Aug 28: As part of “Operation Hasta”, all the BJP and JD(S) leaders who believe in the ideologies of the Congress would be inducted in the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he attacked BJP saying that it has gone bankrupt in the state. They are not able to appoint a Leader of Opposition even after almost 100 days of the government formation.

“This had never happened in the history of Karnataka for any opposition party,” CM Siddaramaiah ridiculed.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the Congress has evolved a strategy to pull the leaders from opposition parties. The lower cadre leaders and local leaders are being targetted and poached in the first phase.

Later, when the top leader comes under pressure as he loses his large chunk of trusted aides, the Congress top leadership will establish contact with him and pull him into the party. The task of executing the work has been given to cabinet ministers.

Sources also explain that Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, once the right hand of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, is entrusted with the work of pulling maximum leaders from JD (S).

He is being asked to pull MLAs, former MLAs and prominent leaders. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kumaraswamy had almost come to confrontation during the budget Assembly session over an alleged letter to the Governor. Kumaraswamy had alleged that Cheluvarayaswamy was collecting money for transfers from officers.

Most of the local leaders and aides of former minister and BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar had already joined the Congress. Some of them have openly stated that they will ensure that Somashekar joins Congress.

DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had announced that anything is possible in politics. He had also chided BJP leadership for toppling elected governments in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The party is planning to pull 10 to 15 sitting MLAs ahead of elections to Lok Sabha.

News Network
August 20,2023

couple.jpg

Sitapur, Aug 20: An elderly man and his wife were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. 

The couple, Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha, died on the spot in the attack on Friday and all the accused fled from the spot.

Three people have been arrested in the case, and police say that the murder was allegedly a result of an affair between the victim's son and the daughter of one of the accused.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas's son was sent to jail.

When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, police said.

"According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had eloped with Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He then married Ruby in June," Chakresh Mishra said.

Police say that the three main accused have been arrest and a hunt is on for two more.

News Network
August 19,2023

modiP.jpg

Mumbai, Aug 19: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win if the Congress fields her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The holy city of Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is a stronghold of Modi, who won twice from the seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“…She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) may fight from Amethi if she wants or from Varanasi, I am certain she will win,” Chaturvedi said while indicating that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is causing noticeable discomfort for Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I.N.D.I.A parties are playing on the front foot…PM Modi's consistent criticisms of the alliance, from Parliament to the Red Fort is a proof of his unease" with its growing influence, she said.

"There are 26 non-Bharatiya Janata parties (in the alliance), their MLAs, MPs and vote share will be united for this fight, she further said, expressing confidence on the much-anticipated BJP-led NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle that will be witnessed in the 2024 elections.

On the question of reaching a broader consensus on seat allocations, Chaturvedi said it will be revealed when the time comes and added that if Vadra is deemed as best suited for the Varanasi seat during the discussions, she will be officially endorsed by the Uddhav camp and I.N.D.I.A alike.

INDIA meet in Mumbai

The Sena (UBT) leader's statement comes days ahead of the I.N.D.I.A's third national-level meeting, which will be held in Mumbai from August 31. The first two meetings were held in Bihar's Patna in June and Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July. At the Patna meet, various Opposition parties came together to announce their united effort at taking down the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition has consistently accused the BJP of “assaulting” the foundation of Indian democratic values. The BJP and Modi, however, have downplayed the impact of the Opposition alliance and are confident of winning a third term with record-breaking numbers in the next elections.

