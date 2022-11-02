Karnataka Cong invites applications from 2023 Assembly poll ticket aspirants

  1. Home
News Network
November 2, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 2: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a 10-day application process for the 2023 Assembly tickets in what can be termed an effort to make sure candidates are serious enough about elections.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said: “We’re inviting applications from all those who want to contest as Congress candidates. The application window is open between November 5 and 15. Applications are available in our office.” 

Even incumbent lawmakers who want the party’s ticket should apply, Shivakumar said, adding that the application fee is Rs 5,000. 

“General category applicants have to give a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh. For SC/STs, it is Rs 1 lakh,” Shivakumar said. “Even sitting MLAs have to apply. This includes myself. If I want to contest, I must submit the application,” he said.

Congress sources said that applications are invited for every election. "This time, applications are being invited very early. Also, the amount has been hiked to filter out people who aren't serious enough," a source said. 

Shivakumar also said that the party had reopened memberships owing to demand. "Many are in touch with me. We have opened online memberships. There are leaders who are in touch with me. I can't name them," he said, extending an open invitation to everyone who wants to join Congress. 

"Anybody who accepts the leadership of (AICC president) Mallikarjun Kharge, guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's ideology can apply to join. There's a committee under Allum Veerabhadrappa that will decide," he said. 

News Network
October 28,2022

sidd.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. 

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said.

News Network
October 26,2022

yediyurappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka BJP leaders celebrated Balipadyami, the fourth day of Diwali festival at their respective residences on Wednesday by performing cow worship.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B S Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra performed the Gau (cow) Puja.

Yediyurappa has been rearing two cows of Gir breed at his residence in Bengaluru. The cows had been gifted to him when he was the CM, and since then, he has developed the habit of spending time with the calf everyday. Like every year, Yediyurappa fed grains to the cows and worshiped them.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra at his residence in Guddekoppa village in Shivamogga district also performed cow worship. He did 'aarti' of cows and fed them grains.

According to Hindu scriptures, Balipadyami commemorates the annual return of Mahabali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of many incarnations of Lord Vishnu. It marks the victory of Vishnu over Mahabali and all demon kings, through his metamorphosis into Trivikrama. 

At the time of his defeat, Bali was already a Vishnu devotee and a benevolent ruler of a peaceful, prosperous Kingdom. Vishnu's victory over Mahabali ended the war.

News Network
October 31,2022

habeebrahman.jpg

Mangaluru: As many as 34 personalities including Dr Habeeb Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Unity Health Complex, and 20 organizations including Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists Association have been chosen for the district level Karnataka Rajyotsava awards – 2022. 

The list of award winners released by Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar includes names of Yadupati Gowda (literature), Shekhara Gowda Bajpe (literature), Uttam Kumar J (Hindustani Music), Achyutha Marnadu Beluvai (Yakshagana), Bantwal Jayarama Acharya (Yakshagana), K Narayana Poojary Ujire (Yakshagana), Keshava Shaktinagar (Arts), Manjunath M G Sullia (arts), Pooja U Kanchan Kulai (drama), Dejappa Poojary N Vittal (art), Padma Malekudiya Malavantige (artisan), Krishna Prasad Devadiga Uppinangady (music), Chandrashekhar K Monkey stand (music), Gurupriya Nayak S Narimogaru (music), Pratima Sridhar Holla Kottara (Bharatanatya), P Krishnappa Bondel (environment), Shashidhara Poyyathabail Kotekar (journalism), Venkatesh Bantwal (journalism), K Wilfred D’Souza Peruvai (journalism), Dr Habeeb Rehman (medical), Dr Bhaskar Rao Bantwal (medical), Dr Sudhakar Shetty Pune (medical), Ganesh Pandit Ullal (herbal doctor), Venkappa Nalike Allipade (Daivaradhane), Sesappa Bangera Montepadavu (Daivaradhane), Honnayya Kulal Beltangady (social service), Yogish Shetty Kotekar (social service), Jayarama Rai Kedambadi (social service), Sesappa Kotian Kallega (social service), Gangadhara Shetty Hosamane Nelyadi (social service), Rajesh Kadri Shaktinagar (social service/education), Nalike Kookra Salian Marooru (Bhootaradhane).

The organizations are Coast writers and readers association (literature), South Kanara photographers’ association (photography), Dakshina Kannada district Working Journalists' Association (DKWJA) (journalism), Swaptaswara Kalathanda Konaje (social service), Abhyudaya Bharati Seva Trust Katipalla (social service), Utsahi yuvaka vrinda, Padavu Bikkarnakatte (social service), Karnataka Shiva Seva Samiti Pandeshwar (social service), Kudroli Yuva Sangha (social service), Netaji yuvaka sangha Deraje (social service), Blood Donors Mangaluru Deralakatte (social service), Bharath Friends club Ira (social service), Youth Center Padil (social service), Vijaya Yuva Sangama Ekkaru (social service), Vivekananda Yuvaka Mandala Chelayaru (social service), Vishwabrahmana Samaja Seva Sangha Suratkal (social service), Vishwabharathi friends circle Kodikal (Social service), Sri Anjaneya Gudi and Vyayama shale Sasihitlu (social service), Sharada Friends circle Sajipa Munnoor (social service), Baduku Kattona Banni Team Beltanagady (Social service), Sri Veeranjaneya Vyayama Shale Hosabettu (sports).

