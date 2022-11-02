Karnataka Cong invites applications from 2023 Assembly poll ticket aspirants

Bengaluru, Nov 2: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a 10-day application process for the 2023 Assembly tickets in what can be termed an effort to make sure candidates are serious enough about elections.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said: “We’re inviting applications from all those who want to contest as Congress candidates. The application window is open between November 5 and 15. Applications are available in our office.”

Even incumbent lawmakers who want the party’s ticket should apply, Shivakumar said, adding that the application fee is Rs 5,000.

“General category applicants have to give a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh. For SC/STs, it is Rs 1 lakh,” Shivakumar said. “Even sitting MLAs have to apply. This includes myself. If I want to contest, I must submit the application,” he said.

Congress sources said that applications are invited for every election. "This time, applications are being invited very early. Also, the amount has been hiked to filter out people who aren't serious enough," a source said.

Shivakumar also said that the party had reopened memberships owing to demand. "Many are in touch with me. We have opened online memberships. There are leaders who are in touch with me. I can't name them," he said, extending an open invitation to everyone who wants to join Congress.

"Anybody who accepts the leadership of (AICC president) Mallikarjun Kharge, guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's ideology can apply to join. There's a committee under Allum Veerabhadrappa that will decide," he said.