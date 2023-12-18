Karnataka Cong set to finalise list of appointees to key positions in boards & corporations

  1. Home
News Network
December 18, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Ruling Congress in Karnataka appears set to finalise the list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations, during the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to New Delhi from Monday.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said a list has already been sent to Congress high command for its approval.

"We will definitely finalise it and come, we have already sent the list and proposal, as there were elections (in five states) and as there was Assembly (session) there was a delay. Both the Chief Minister and I are going, we will finalise and come," he told reporters here ahead of leaving for the national capital.

Responding to a question on the Chief Minister reportedly getting an appointment to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he merely said, "okay, we will meet."

According to the Chief Minister's tour plan shared with the media, he will be travelling to Delhi this evening and meeting Union Ministers there on Tuesday, while his return journey has been kept open. There is no official word on his meeting with the Prime Minister yet.

In case Siddaramaiah meets the PM, he is likely to take up several key issues concerning the state including delay in release of drought relief by the Centre, party sources said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is travelling to Delhi ahead of the Chief Minister, will be meeting some Union Minister this evening and also on Tuesday. His return journey too has been kept open.

Congress in Karnataka had prepared a list of party legislators and workers to be appointed to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations last month, in the presence of party General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, even as there seems to be some differences among leaders over the process, with Home Minister G Parameshwara openly saying he was not consulted on the exercise.

There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party, with legislators, who could not make it to the Ministry and were keenly aspiring for the key posts in boards and corporations, unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Also many party men are upset over the delay in rewarding loyal workers, noting that the Congress has been in power for more than six months now.

Shivakumar had recently said that both Congress legislators and party workers would be appointed to these positions, and indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated, and the rest would be distributed among loyal party workers.

Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

News Network
December 7,2023

Cracks are beginning to emerge in India’s opposition alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party routed its main rival in recent state elections, putting him in a strong position to stay in power for another five years.

Sunday’s unexpected results gave Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party a clear mandate to govern three out of five states that voted in November. India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, won just one.

That’s prompted some public displeasure among an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties that was created with one purpose in mind: to defeat the electoral juggernaut of the prime minister and his party in the national vote in 2024.

The Congress party, whose public face is Rahul Gandhi, had initially organized a meeting of senior opposition leaders for Wednesday to discuss strategy, but abruptly rescheduled after several senior members said they wouldn’t be available. Mamata Bannerjee from the Trinamool Congress said publicly she had other duties to attend to as chief minister of West Bengal state. She said she’d attend the alliance bloc’s next meeting whenever it’s decided, local media reported.

Opposition leaders have also raised questions about the Congress party’s decision to forgo the alliance partnership in the state elections. Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a leader of a regional party in the state, said Congress only “remembered the I.N.D.I.A. alliance after three months.”

Another senior opposition member, who asked not to be identified in order to speak frankly, said Congress had tried to go it alone in the state elections to win more bargaining power in the opposition alliance, but that approach has failed.

Hindi Heartland

Sunday’s results raises doubts over whether the Congress-led alliance can unseat India’s most popular politician in next year’s elections.

“The Congress was expected to win two or more states,” said Neerja Chowdhury, an author and political columnist. “Instead it’s been downed to one and completely a rout in the Hindi heartland, which is where it wanted to revive and has to revive in order to give a fight to the BJP.”

Indian politics has been dominated by Modi and the BJP for close to a decade with a mixed rhetoric of Hindu nationalism and economic development. Modi’s government has targeted low-income voters, especially women, by providing them with substantial cash-handouts and subsidies.

The state election results showed that while Congress increased its share of the vote in the southern state of Telangana, so did the BJP. In Chhattisgarh, the ruling party won 39 more seats than it did in the previous election, taking votes away from Congress as well as regional parties.

Opposition Leverage

Sanjay Raut, a senior regional party leader, said some party leaders had “grievances” over the Congress’s strategy of contesting the state elections on its own. But he said the Indian alliance is still strong and has their support.

Recent events might actually allow allied parties more leverage, according to Chowdhury.

“This may make the process of seat adjustments easier than would’ve been the case had the Congress won in several states,” she said.

Gandhi said Sunday that the “battle of ideology will continue” as he acknowledged the party’s defeat.

For the opposition, the main roadblock is the prime minister. A powerhouse in himself, Modi hopscotched across the states for an entire month and asked voters to trust him and believe in the “guarantee” of a better life promised by him. 

Modi has projected himself as the only leader who has been able to win India a seat at the global table and as someone who can conjure up a bright future for 1.4 billion people.

News Network
December 11,2023

The Yemeni Armed Forces have blocked the passage of a merchant vessel bound for the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories as it was sailing in the Red Sea, after declaring a decision to block the passage of all ships heading toward Israeli ports in support of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing a statement released by Yemen’s Defense Ministry, reported on Sunday that “a proper interaction was carried out with the ship, but it did not pay heed to our warnings.”

The statement added that the vessel was subsequently “blocked from passing through and was forced to turn back.”

On Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that if Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs, all the ships passing through Yemen’s territorial waters towards the occupied territories would turn into a “legitimate target.”

He also emphasized that all ships from around the world can continue their commercial activity, except those related to the Israeli regime or destined for the ports of the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 17,997 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. More than 49,229 people have been wounded as well.

On December 4, the Yemeni army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

News Network
December 11,2023

Hassan, Dec 11: All is not well in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka as an ‘influential minister’ is considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to evade legal troubles initiated by the Centre, said Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, who refused to name the ‘influential minister’, claimed that the senior Congress leader who is ‘desperate’ to wriggle out of ‘cases’ filed against him by the Centre, may quit the party with ’50 to 60 MLAs.

“All is not well in the Congress government. I don’t know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him.” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Hassan.

He said the Centre’s cases against the said Minister have left no chance of ‘escape’ for him.

When asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an ‘audacious’ act cannot be expected from small leaders.

“Only ‘influential people’ can do such things,” he added.

The JD(S) state president predicted that ‘something like Maharashtra’ may happen at any moment in Karnataka.

“Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen,” he said, adding that ideologies take a backseat as politicians switch sides for their convenience.

The Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May 2023, by winning 136 out of the 224 seats. The outgoing BJP was able to bag 65 seats, while the JD(S) ended up with just 19 seats.

Putting aside their ideological differences, the BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

