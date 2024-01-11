  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Congress MLA 'directly' involved in sale of jobs in KOMUL: ED

News Network
January 11, 2024

New Delhi: A committee headed by Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda 'accommodated' 30 candidates referred by some politicians for jobs in dairy cooperative KOMUL by 'completely manipulating' the interview process and in lieu of kickbacks, the Enforcement Directorate alleged Thursday.

The 61-year-old legislator from the Malur assembly seat in Kolar district and those linked to him were raided by the central agency on January 8 as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the hiring of staff for KOMUL and illegal allotment of government land worth Rs 150 crore.

The ED said in a statement that it unearthed a 'scam' in the recruitment in Kolar-Chikkaballapura District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (KOMUL).

"It was noticed that recruitment committee of KOMUL chaired by K Y Nanjegowda and four other members completely manipulated the interview process."

"According to the board decision, orders were issued to the selected candidates and they were sent to training without making the final result public," the agency said.

It was 'admitted' by the directors of KOMUL and members of its recruitment committee during the searches that seats were sold for money ranging between Rs 20-30 lakh per seat, the ED claimed.

It is also gathered that certain politicians have referred their candidates for selection and a total of 30 such references were accommodated, it said.

"K Y Nanjegowda being the head of the recruitment committee is actively and directly involved in sale of seats and manipulation of interview marks," the ED said.

According to KOMUL, it is Karnataka's second highest milk producing district organisation.

"The area of operation is restricted to Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts having 2,919 villages of 11 revenue taluks," it said on its portal.

In the alleged illegal government land allotment case, the agency said, it seized more than Rs 25 lakh in cash, documents related to movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 50 crore, various 'incriminating' documents and digital data.

Nanjegowda, being the chairman of the Malur land grant committee, 'in collusion' with other members of the committee and revenue officials, abused his power by granting around 80 acres land worth around Rs 150 crore in a single month under four meetings to various illegal beneficiaries by creating various fictitious and bogus documents, the agency alleged.

"Later on, based on inspection report of the then regional commissioner, the same was cancelled," it said.

Illegal allotment of land was done in 'blatant' violation of guidelines and by forging documents, it alleged.

The land allotment money laundering case stems from a Karnataka Police FIR. 

News Network
January 10,2024

Koppal, Jan 10: The photos and videos of a Muslim family hosting 'anna santarpana (to provide food with gratification)' for Sabarimala pilgrims have gone viral on social media in Karnataka.

The gesture was being appreciated by people across the state.

Khashim Ali Muddaballi, district president of Pinjara community, had hosted the anna santarpana programme for Hindu pilgrims at his residence located in Jayanagar locality of Koppal city in north Karnataka.

The pilgrims also sang 'bhajans' and did worship at his house. The family of Khashim also took part in the bhajans and worship along with hundreds of 'maldharis (ones who take vows to visit Sabarimala)'.

Khashim said that all religions are one, and one should know the essence of all religions.

Recently, a group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who were on way to Sabarimala temple in Kerala, faced the threat of wildlife attacks during night. They were relieved after being allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, were praised for accommodating the Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims, who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district, undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The heart- warming gesture of the masjid management was also appreciated. 

News Network
January 10,2024

Panaji: The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder, an official said on Wednesday.

The post-mortem has revealed the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow, as per officials.

The accused woman, Suchana Seth, allegedly killed her son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said.

She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that during the inspection of the service apartment room where the woman stayed, they found two empty bottles (one big and another small) of a cough syrup.

"The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle," he said.

"We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said.

Enquiries with the service apartment staff revealed the woman had asked them to buy a small bottle of a cough syrup claiming she was having cough, he said, adding the bigger bottle might have been carried by her.

"It looks like a pre-planned murder," the official said.

According to police sources, the accused has denied her involvement in the crime during the interrogation and claimed the child was already dead when she got up from sleep.

"We don't buy her theory. Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child. As of now, we know that she and her husband were estranged because of which she might have done this," a senior police official said.

Seth checked in the service apartment on January 6 and stayed there till January 8 before leaving for Bengaluru in a taxi.

Following her arrest, a court in Mapusa town of Goa on Tuesday remanded her in police custody for six days.

The child's father, Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta (Indonesia), reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of his son's body after postmortem.

"He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's Administrative Officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. 

News Network
January 2,2024

Mangaluru: The new Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Western Rang, Amit Singh, has vowed that he would pursue a policy of zero tolerance towards drug menace and communal issues.

The 2007 batch IPS officer who took charge on New Year Day, stressed being vigilant and pro-actively handling law and order situations within the Western Range.

Singh returned to the state in the second week of December following the completion of his four-year central deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He had earlier served Dakshina Kannada district between 2009-2011 as ASP Puttur and Mangaluru.

After taking charge of DIG Western range, he told reporters, “Being on central deputation offers a distinct professional experience. Returning to the cadre feels like a homecoming. Several changes have taken place in the district over the past decade, with notable growth and shifts in the crime pattern. There is a noticeable increase in white-collar crimes, economic offences, and cybercrimes. Some cases from the region are currently under the jurisdiction of the NIA. Therefore, we must remain vigilant,” he said.

Further, Singh said that he would discuss problems and issues with SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts and take appropriate action.

On the issue of the drug menace, he stressed the need for vigilant and proactive measures. While efforts are being made to raise awareness in colleges, there is a need to trace the source of the drug supply. Responding to a question regarding the region’s communal sensitivity, the DIG said that in the past eight months, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) have diligently worked to contain and address communal issues. “We aim to proactively manage situations as soon as they are reported. Prevention and proactive measures are of utmost importance in curbing communal incidents,” he said.

On incidents of moral policing, he said, “We must stand firm, with officials taking necessary actions as per the law. Maintaining awareness, staying alert, and gathering intelligence inputs are crucial aspects of our approach. Regarding cyber crimes, people need to be aware, especially of crimes such as hacking and the ‘Jamtara model.’

