  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Congress President election on Sept 16

Karnataka Congress President election on Sept 16

News Network
September 12, 2022

shivakumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 12: The election for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) will be held on September 16, chief of the party's state unit, D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, he said, “We are conducting the KPCC president and AICC member election on September 16. The KPCC members, some MPs, MLAs and office bearers have the voting power to elect the KPCC president and the AICC members. Those in the list released by the AICC, will be eligible to vote.”

The block-level Pradesh Congress Committee members, office bearers, eligible MLAs and MPs have been asked to exercise their franchise.

“The election will take place on September 16 at the Ambedkar Bhavan at 3 pm. We are also electing the AICC delegates,” the Congress state chief said.

According to a source in the Congress, the election to the KPCC president could only be an endorsement for the continuation of Shivakumar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 30,2022

maidan.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute.

"The issues raised in the Special Leave Petition may be agitated by both parties before the High Court. In the meanwhile, the status quo as of today will be maintained by both sides. SLP is disposed of," the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2022

divitaraiMiss1.jpg

 

The new Miss Diva Universe 2022 is Divita Rai, a Mangaluru born girl settled in Mumbai. The 23-year-old beauty queen won the coveted title in a star-studded ceremony celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant. 

The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita Rai at the occasion. Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana was declared Miss Diva Supranational 2022. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video of the emotional moment when Harnaaz crowned her successor Divita Rai. 

On Sunday night, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. The video shared by the Miss Universe page shows Harnaaz kissing the Miss Diva Universe crown before awarding it to Divita. Then, the two beauty queens walked the stage, dressed in beauteous gowns, wearing their coveted crowns and the sash declaring their titles.

Divita, who is also an architect by profession, studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture.  Apart from being a professional model and architect, Divita loves to play badminton, basketball, paint, listen to music and read. 

Divita changed 6 schools when she was growing up, travelled to different cities therefore she is adaptive.

divitaraiMiss.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2022

anandhsingh.jpg

Hosapete, Aug 31: Accusing BJP leader and Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, an activist and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Activist D Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

 “I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

SP Arun, who was not present in the office when the incident took place, confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office. 

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.