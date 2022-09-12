Karnataka Congress President election on Sept 16

Bengaluru, Sept 12: The election for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) will be held on September 16, chief of the party's state unit, D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet, he said, “We are conducting the KPCC president and AICC member election on September 16. The KPCC members, some MPs, MLAs and office bearers have the voting power to elect the KPCC president and the AICC members. Those in the list released by the AICC, will be eligible to vote.”

The block-level Pradesh Congress Committee members, office bearers, eligible MLAs and MPs have been asked to exercise their franchise.

“The election will take place on September 16 at the Ambedkar Bhavan at 3 pm. We are also electing the AICC delegates,” the Congress state chief said.

According to a source in the Congress, the election to the KPCC president could only be an endorsement for the continuation of Shivakumar.