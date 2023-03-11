  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Congress working president Dhruvanarayana, 61, dies after 'chest pain'

Karnataka Congress working president Dhruvanarayana, 61, dies after 'chest pain'

News Network
March 11, 2023

dhruvanarayana.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Karnataka Congress working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61. 

He had complained of chest pain and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru at around 6:40 am by his driver. However, he did not survive, a doctor at the hospital told reporters.

“R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive,” Dr Manjunath said.

Further details are awaited. Several Congress leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers,” Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers,” Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2023

messi.jpg

Paris, Feb 28: Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina and Spain's Alexia Putellas retained the women's award at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men's gong with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema having been the other contender to claim the prize.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

The award, which is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists and also fans, recognises a year in which the former Barcelona star crowned his glorious career by leading Argentina to victory at the World Cup.

Messi scored twice in an epic final in Doha as Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe netting a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a remarkable 3-3 draw.

He also claimed the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, although Mbappe was the top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.

"This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career," Messi said of his World Cup win as he collected his award.

"It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true," added Messi, who was sat in the Paris theatre in between Mbappe and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

He took the prize just 24 hours after combining with Mbappe to lead PSG to a 3-0 win against Marseille in Ligue 1.

The 35-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, succeeds Polish star Robert Lewandowski on the FIFA honours list, while Putellas retained the women's prize despite spending the second half of last year out injured.

The 29-year-old beat England's European Championship-winning striker Beth Mead and United States star Alex Morgan to add the FIFA crown to the Ballon d'Or, which she has also won two years running.

Putellas is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last July which ruled her out of the Euro in England with Spain.

Prior to that, she had scored 11 goals on Barcelona's run to the Champions League final, which they lost to Lyon.

Putellas has previously said she hopes to return from injury in time to play again this season, but it remains to be seen whether she will feature for Spain at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar was also recognised as Lionel Scaloni claimed the men's coach's honour and Emiliano Martinez was named the best male goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, England's European Championship victory helped their Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman win the prize for best women's coach, while Mary Earps was named the women's goalkeeper of the year.

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary great Ferenc Puskas. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 6,2023

jpee.jpg

Puttur, Mar 6: A middle aged man lost his life when a speeding police jeep collided with a two-wheeler on the Mani-Mysuru national highway near Sampya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.  

The deceased has been identified as B Laxmana Naik, 50, the CEO of an agricultural cooperative bank at Arlapadavu, and a resident of Kote under Panaje village.

Naik was traveling towards Arlapadavu when a police jeep coming from the opposition direction collided head-on with his motorbike.

Naik is survived by wife and two daughters. It is said that the police jeep belonged to DAR and a sleuths of National Investigation Agencies were on board the vehicle. 

A case has been registered and investigations are underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 3,2023

BCCI92.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 3: A galaxy of Beary achievers were felicitated for their remarkable achievements in varied fields as the three-day ‘Beary Mela’ organised by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was inaugurated at Town Hall in Mangaluru today showcasing the community’s culture, heritage and entrepreneurship quality.

Nissar Ahmed, co-founder and chairman of Presidency Group of Institutions, Zakariya Jokatte, NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mohammed Arabi Kumble, founder and chairman of MAK Group, Shihab Kalandar Mohammad, director, Novigo Solutions, Mansoor Ahmed, entrepreneur and Dr Anjum Ifthikar, Gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist, were honoured with ‘Beary award’ for their contributions in different fields. 

Inaugurating the stage programme, U T Khader, Deputy leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Assembly and Managluru MLA, said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure protection, justice and respect for the Beary community which has immensely contributed towards the development of the coastal region. 

Around 150 stalls are put up at the mela, which was inaugurated by entrepreneur and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh.

BCCI chairperson S M Rashid Haji presided over the event. B.M. Mumtaz Ali, convener of the mela, who delivered welcome address, said that the Beary community has worked for development of the region and has made significant contribution to industry, education and other sectors. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Muslim Central Committee chairman K S Mohammed Masood, former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, entrepreneur Kanachur Monu and a galaxy of dignitaries from various walks of life were present.

A women entrepreneur meet will be hosted on March 4, followed by family business talk session, and Beary cultural programme. A job mela is scheduled on March 5. There will be a ‘Bol Beary Bol’ talent show, followed by another round of Beary cultural programmes.

BCCI4.jpg

BCCI6.jpg

BCCI8.jpg

BCCI9.jpg

BCCI91.jpg

BCCI93.jpg

BCCI94.jpg

BCCI96.jpg

BCCI97.jpg

BCCI98.jpg

BCCI99.jpg

BCCI2.jpg

BCCI7.jpg

BCCI1.jpg

BCCI3.jpg

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.