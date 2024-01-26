  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Dalit student assaulted, dragged to Hanuman temple by Hindu activists over Ambedkar-Rama WhatsApp status

Karnataka: Dalit student assaulted, dragged to Hanuman temple by Hindu activists over Ambedkar-Rama WhatsApp status

News Network
January 26, 2024

hindu.jpg

A 17-year-old Pre-University student belonging to a Dalit community was assaulted by a gang of Hindutva activists over a WhatsApp status, in Congress ruled Karnataka. 

The attackers were reportedly enraged over the victim 'belittling Rama'.

The boy, had put up a WhatsApp status which contained images of Dr BR Ambedkar along with Hindu deities Rama, and Hanuman, according to a police complaint

The victim was reportedly forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at a local temple in Humnabad, Bidar district, on January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"When I was coming back from college, they stopped me and said that I had posted a status insulting Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. When I told them that I did not do anything wrong, they grabbed me and made me sit inside an autorickshaw," the Dalit boy said in his complaint to the police.

"Then, they dragged me to the Hanuman temple near Kullur bridge, assaulted me and forced me to chant Jai Sri Ram. They took me inside the temple and made me apologise," the complaint read.

The victim is a resident of Hunasagera village in Humnabad taluk.

Followed by the complaint, Humnabad police on Tuesday registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four accused, residents of Humnabad town -- Abhishek, Retesh Reddy, Sunil Reddy, and Abhishek Telanga -- were arrested the same day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 23,2024

mandyateacher.jpg

Mandya: A 28-year-old school teacher who went missing on January 20 was found dead in Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district on January 23. 

The police said that Depika, a resident of Manikyanahalli village in Melukote and working as guest teacher at SET Public School in temple town, was found dead. She was married to Lokesh and the couple have an eight-month-old baby.

Everyday Depika used to go to the school on her scooter. On January 20, she had finished her duty and had left the school around 12 pm.

The Melukote police, which were on patrol, found a scooter parked behind the Yoganarasimha Swamy temple and under suspicion, they searched the surrounding places to find the owner of the vehicle.

When they did not find anyone, based on the registration number of the vehicle, the police contacted the teacher’s father Venkatesh. 

After Venkatesh confirmed that the vehicle belongs to his daughter and he had filed a missing complaint at the police station, the police intensified the search to trace the woman.

On Monday afternoon around 2 pm, some devotees who visited the temple found the body of the woman buried in the ground and informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem. Mandya SP N Yatish visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Deepika was quite active on social media through reels.

“My wife went missing on January 20. Police found my wife’s dead body at the place where they found her two-wheeler. The person who made the last call to my wife is absconding. I suspect that he killed my wife,” Deepika’s husband said.

Deepika is suspected of being murdered by Nitesh, a resident of Melokote who had called her before she went missing. 

“Nitish was friends with Deepika and would call her his sister. He contacted her before she went missing. Before the murder, Deepika and Nitish were seen fighting atop a hill. Some tourists have recorded a 13-second video of the quarrel and given it to the police. But the police did not take it seriously. Following the video, Deepika’s two-wheeler was also found on the hill,” said her husband.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N visited the spot where the dead body was found. The police have formed two teams to investigate the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 17,2024

gazabomb.jpg

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as the occupying regime presses ahead with its genocidal war against the besieged territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited medical and local sources as saying on Wednesday that civil defense and ambulance crews had retrieved the bodies of at least 25 people and dozens of wounded individuals following an Israeli airstrike targeting multiple homes in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

They also recovered the bodies of seven people after the occupation vehicles withdrew from the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime’s artillery also targeted the neighborhoods of al-Manara and Batn al-Sameen, as well as the center and south of Khan Yunis.

The area east of the Jabalia refugee camp was bombed by the Israeli military force, adding that the occupying regime’s air force also carried out intense airstrikes targeting Ansar complex and a port west of Gaza City.

“A large number of people are still missing under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them,” WAFA said.

Medical sources also warned of deteriorating humanitarian disaster in the war-torn territory as 350,000 patients in chronic conditions are without medication in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Moreover, the news agency reported on the complete outage of communications and Internet services in Gaza for the sixth day in a row due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 61,504 Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 22,2024

modirama.jpg

Addressing the large gathering after the 'pran pratistha' rituals at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, "Our Ram has finally arrived."

"I have come before you are witnessing the divine consciousness in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There's so much to say but, but there's a lump in my throat. After unprecedented patience, innumerable sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived. I congratulate the country on this occasion," the Prime Minister said. 

Ram Lalla, he said, will "no longer live in a tent". Saying that this moment of consecration is a blessing from Lord Ram, he said January 22 is "not a date on a calendar, but the dawn of a new era". 

Equating the consecration ceremony with breaking free of a mindset of slavery, he said it is a blessing that we are alive to witness this historic event. "Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date, moment. It is Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," he said. He also sought forgiveness from the deity and said there must have been some lapse because of which it took so long to reach this point.

Saying that "Ram's existence was questioned", the Prime Minister said, "In India's Constitution, in its first page, there's Lord Ram. I thank the Supreme Court for maintaining the dignity of law."

Some people, he said, had warned that the construction of the Ram Temple will light a fire. "Such people could not understand the purity of India's social consciousness. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of the Indian society's peace, patience and mutual harmony. We can see this has not given birth to a fire, but an energy," he said.

"Ram is not a fire, he is an energy. Ram is not a dispute, he is a solution. Ram is not just ours, he is everyone's," the Prime Minister said, adding, "Today, we did not just see the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol, but also the pran pratishtha of the unbreakable unity of India." 

Laying down a vision for the country's development in the future, the Prime Minister said, "Ram's temple has been built. Now what? Every citizen's consciousness should extend from dev (god) to desh (country) and from Ram to rashtra (nation)."  

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his address after Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya:

  • Today, our Ram has arrived, after generations of wait. On this auspicious occasion, congratulations to everyone. There's so much to tell but, but there's a lump in my throat.
  • Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent. He will now stay in the magnificent temple.
  • Jan 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.
  • The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice.
  • Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen. That Constitutional finally holds true to its mention.
  • Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today.
  • I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere.
  • Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is not just ours, Ram is everyone's. Ram is not current, Ram is eternal.

Earlier today, the Ram Lalla idol 'pran pratishtha' ceremony was held in Ayodhya, an event that was celebrated across India and by Indians abroad. The occasion has been hailed as a 'Diwali' - referring to the festivities that marked Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.