Karnataka: Dalit student assaulted, dragged to Hanuman temple by Hindu activists over Ambedkar-Rama WhatsApp status

A 17-year-old Pre-University student belonging to a Dalit community was assaulted by a gang of Hindutva activists over a WhatsApp status, in Congress ruled Karnataka.

The attackers were reportedly enraged over the victim 'belittling Rama'.

The boy, had put up a WhatsApp status which contained images of Dr BR Ambedkar along with Hindu deities Rama, and Hanuman, according to a police complaint

The victim was reportedly forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' at a local temple in Humnabad, Bidar district, on January 22, the day of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"When I was coming back from college, they stopped me and said that I had posted a status insulting Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. When I told them that I did not do anything wrong, they grabbed me and made me sit inside an autorickshaw," the Dalit boy said in his complaint to the police.

"Then, they dragged me to the Hanuman temple near Kullur bridge, assaulted me and forced me to chant Jai Sri Ram. They took me inside the temple and made me apologise," the complaint read.

The victim is a resident of Hunasagera village in Humnabad taluk.

Followed by the complaint, Humnabad police on Tuesday registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Four accused, residents of Humnabad town -- Abhishek, Retesh Reddy, Sunil Reddy, and Abhishek Telanga -- were arrested the same day.