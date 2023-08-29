  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s roadshow in Saudi Arabia to boost Mangaluru development

News Network
August 29, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has planned to hold a road show in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khobar on September 7, to showcase the potential of the Karnataka’s coastal belt, especially Mangaluru, to attract in IT/ ITES, back-end offices.

KDEM is an initiative of government of Karnataka designed to function as the knowledge bridge between the government and industry to accelerate growth and investments in the field of Information Technology sector in the state.

KDEM’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative is another step that seeks to maximise the economic potential of emerging cities or regions outside the state capital, by enabling their organic growth, and inviting investments for startups or enterprises.

Mukesh S, head, Mangaluru cluster, KDEM, said that the idea is to highlight advantages of a Tier-II city; invite companies to open their back-end offices to leverage significantly lesser hiring and operational costs and avail government subsidies and availability of co-working spaces. This will help us augment a startup eco-system to retain fresh talent and also higher talent, at a later stage, building a robust ecosystem, he said.

Mukesh noted that the current employment potential of the coast is 15,000 in the IT/ ITES, back-end offices and it is already saturated, resulting in flight of talent. 

“During the pandemic, close to two lakh people were working out of Mangaluru and Udupi, and even after it ended, at least 50,000 still prefer the WFH arrangement, indicating willingness on the part of the talent to stay here, if there are modest to moderate avenues of employment.

Vinod Pinto, president, CREDAI, Mangaluru Chapter, appreciating efforts of KDEM, said the initiative to attract the IT/ ITES back-end offices to the region will have a multiplier effect on real estate. 

“It will increase the commercial and real estate requirement; create more job opportunities and revenue for the local, state and central governments. The tourism and hospitality sector, which is also one of the verticals of real estate, will improve,” he said, requesting the government to relook and improve the incentives to IT industries, for them to move beyond Bengaluru.

News Network
August 20,2023

Sitapur, Aug 20: An elderly man and his wife were beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. 

The couple, Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha, died on the spot in the attack on Friday and all the accused fled from the spot.

Three people have been arrested in the case, and police say that the murder was allegedly a result of an affair between the victim's son and the daughter of one of the accused.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas's son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household. A case was registered in this regard and Abbas's son was sent to jail.

When Abbas's son was released from jail a few days back, some members of the family planned the attack on the couple, police said.

"According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had eloped with Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He then married Ruby in June," Chakresh Mishra said.

Police say that the three main accused have been arrest and a hunt is on for two more.

News Network
August 24,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The Chandrayaan-3 overcame several odds ahead of a successful soft landing on the surface of the moon last evening, catapulting India into the elite space club. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole after Russia's attempt at a lunar touchdown in the same area ended in failure following an engine malfunction.

This was India's third attempt at landing a spacecraft on the lunar surface. The last one, Chandrayaan-2, was listed as a partial failure after its lander crashed on the Moon in September 2019.

ISRO Chief S Somanath says that since Chandrayaan-2 made a hard landing, they could not recover anything and had to do everything fresh.

"Everything had to be done fresh for this mission. From Chandrayaan-2, we could not recover anything from the moon," S Somanath said in an interview.

"The first year was spent figuring out what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2, the next year we revised everything. The last 2 years we conducted tests," he adds.

He also said that the space research organisation was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Covid upset some of our programmes. But we were still launching some rockets. Post-Covid, we are back on track," says Mr Somanath.

Chandrayaan-3's accomplishment is special as no other spacecraft has been able to achieve a soft landing near the moon's South Pole. The south pole - far from the equatorial region targeted by previous missions, including the crewed Apollo landings - is full of craters and deep trenches.

The findings from the Chandrayaan-3 mission could advance and expand knowledge of lunar water ice, potentially one of the moon's most valuable resources.

Over the next 14 days, the six-wheeled rover will carry out experiments on the surface of the moon. Both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have a mission life of 1 lunar day, equal to 14 days on Earth. The lander module is carrying five payloads for specific tasks on the Moon.

"Entire instrumentation of Chandrayaan-3 is for landing on the south pole or near the south pole. But there are a huge amount of scientific possibilities on the South Pole. They are related to the presence of water and minerals on the moon," Mr Somanath says when asked why they picked the South pole.

"There are many other physical processes that scientists would want to be investigated. Five of our instruments are targetted towards exploring those areas," he adds. 

News Network
August 25,2023

Johannesburg, Aug 25: China’s Foreign Ministry said early on Friday that President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks on Wednesday that both sides “should bear in mind the overall interests” of ties and “handle properly the border issue”.

Beijing also said the meeting at the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg came “at the request” of Prime Minister Modi.

Neither side had on Wednesday acknowledged a meeting, but Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday both sides agreed to step up efforts for the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control after a conversation between the two leaders. 

While Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi had spoken briefly on the sidelines of the Bali G20 summit dinner last year about the need to “stabilise the LAC”, where a military standoff has been under way since April 2020, this is the first such conversation where the two leaders spoke at some length on resolving the issue in three years. The conversation could represent a thaw in ties that have been in limbo.

“In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China PM highlighted India’s concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas,” Mr. Kwatra said, adding that the two leaders had decided to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation”. Military commanders from both sides have in recent days been negotiating modalities for disengagement in two remaining friction areas in Demchok and Depsang. 

The statement from Beijing early on Friday provided little details on the talks, only saying that “the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest”.

It noted that the talks had been held at Mr. Modi’s request.

The statement said “President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region.”

“The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region,” he said.

