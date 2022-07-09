  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Vijayapura; tremors felt in Belagavi too

Karnataka: Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Vijayapura; tremors felt in Belagavi too

News Network
July 9, 2022

quake.jpg

Bengaluru, July 9: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 6:22:14 am, epicentred at 2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region), it said in a statement. 

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, adding that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

Tremors felt in Belagavi district

Mild tremors were felt at Shirhatti village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district too resulting in the residents running out of their houses in panic.

Tremors were felt between 6.10 am and 6.20 am on Saturday. Those sleeping on their roof sheds and the first floor of their houses felt the tremors and ran out. 

The walls of old houses developed cracks due to the tremors.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2022

BJPagents.jpg

After the police revealed the Pakistani links of Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, it has come to light that the duo was in touch with the local leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for past few years. 

Soon after committing the crime, the duo had filmed themselves brandishing a meat cleaverand calling the human slaughter they committed an act of retribution against insulting the Prophet, drawing entire nation’s attention towards them.

Meanwhile, quoting local sources, several media reports claimed that Riyaz Attari, appeared to have made his way into BJP events through its loyalists.

An Image which went viral on social media shows a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Rajasthan, Irshad Chainwala, garlanding Attari in 2019. 

Chainwala’s own association with the local BJP unit dates back to more than a decade. Meanwhile, he admitted before media that Riyaz used to attend BJP events in Udaipur.

“Yes, it’s mine,” the BJP leader said when shown the photo. “I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra,” he was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’.

“Did he attend BJP events?” the reporter asked.

“He did. Somebody would accompany him. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria),” Chainwala replied.

“He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” Chainwala recounted.

A close friend of BJP worker

Riyaz Attari got into BJP events through a man called Mohammad Tahir, whom Chainwala described as a party worker. 

“Tahir Bhai is our worker,” Chainwala said. “Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz.” Both Tahir and Riyaz could be seen pictured in photos together.

chaiwala.jpg
BJP Minority Morcha leader Chainwala with Riyaz Attari in 2019

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2022

khader UT.jpg

Mangaluru, July 8: U T Khader, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, has called upon the people to adhere to the guidelines in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act. 

The comments of Mr Khader, who represents Mangaluru city constituency in the assembly, come ahead of Eid al-Adha aka Bakrid celebrations. 

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru, the MLA said: “No one should violate the guidelines and create confusion in the minds of the people”.

“Even Islamic scholars have issued clear-cut directions in this regard in the wake of Bakrid to be observed on July 10,” he added.

He said that the government should issue guidelines for the Bakrid celebrations within the ambit of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2022

bagalkote.jpg

Bagalkote, July 7: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkote district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over eve-teasing, authorities said.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk. 

Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut down.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.