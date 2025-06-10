  1. Home
  Karnataka: ED raids Congress MP, 3 MLAs in Valmiki 'scam' 

News Network
June 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against Congress' Bellary MP E Tukaram and three MLAs in Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged Valmiki scam, official sources said.

The sources said premises linked to Tukaram and the three MLAs are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from FIRs registered by Karnataka Police and CBI which alleged that funds worth crores of rupees were diverted from the accounts of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) and sent to "fake accounts" before being laundered through shell entities.

The corporation was established in 2006 with a primary focus on the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Karnataka by running welfare schemes for them.

The ED has alleged that the cash siphoned from the Valmiki funds was used in Bellary constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

News Network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru, June 10: Eighteen crew members rescued from the blaze-hit Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 were safely brought ashore at the Indian Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) late Monday night. 

However, four of the crew members continue to remain missing. The rescue, carried out by Indian Naval Ship INS Surat, came in the wake of a massive fire triggered by a container explosion onboard the ship while it was navigating the Arabian Sea, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Beypore coast in Kerala.

Key developments:

•    The MV Wan Hai 503, a 270-metre-long container vessel, departed Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai when the incident occurred. An explosion in one of the containers reportedly caused a fire, resulting in 20 containers falling into the sea. 

•    Some of these containers are believed to be carrying dangerous cargo, including flammable and toxic materials, raising environmental and safety concerns.

•    The fire-struck vessel is currently being monitored closely amid efforts to control the blaze and prevent further environmental damage. Authorities confirmed that specialised response teams are en route to manage the hazardous materials on board.

•    Of the 18 rescued, two crew members are reported to be in critical condition, four suffered minor injuries, and a dozen others are being treated for psychological trauma. The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana, Mangaluru. 

•    The missing crew members include nationals from Taiwan, Indonesia, and Myanmar. There were no Indian nationals among the crew. 

•    The search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships, as well as aircraft from Kochi and Mangaluru.

•    According to officials, the critically wounded were stabilized onboard the naval vessel before being transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “The critically injured were stabilised onboard INS Surat, and shifted on arrival under close medical supervision. Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, as per a report on PTI.

Port workers at Panambur described the emotional scenes as injured sailors—many visibly shaken—disembarked, some whispering prayers and others frantically asking for news about missing shipmates.

News Network
May 29,2025

New Delhi: In what many view as yet another blow to the Muslim community, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government has decided to exclude unregistered waqf properties, including those classified as ‘waqf by user’, from its upcoming Central Waqf Portal — a move that critics say could lead to the erasure of lakhs of historic Muslim endowments across India.

Expected to be launched in early June, the new portal will replace the existing Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI). But unlike WAMSI, which allowed broader inclusion, the Central Waqf Portal will enforce a rigid three-tier verification process (maker-checker-approver), requiring fresh registration of all existing entries — a bureaucratic maze that may disproportionately affect small waqf caretakers and historically recognized waqf lands maintained by usage over centuries.

The move will particularly affect over 4.2 lakh ‘waqf by user’ properties, which have been preserved through generational community use and are often unregistered due to colonial and post-colonial neglect — not due to any illegitimacy. Denying them recognition under the new system raises concerns about a deliberate effort to delegitimize Muslim community assets.

Under the new process:

•    The mutawalli (caretaker) must now act as the ‘maker’, entering data into the system;

•    A Waqf Board official will serve as the ‘checker’;

•    A government-appointed authority — not necessarily from the community — will act as the final ‘approver’.

This centralized control and discretionary power at the “approver” level opens the door to biased rejections and political interference, critics warn.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, now tightly controlled by the central government, claims the process will ensure “transparency” — yet it provides no clarity on how traditional waqf lands will be protected or what redressal mechanisms will be in place for unjust exclusions.

Experts argue this move fits into a larger pattern of state-led encroachment on Muslim institutions — from the demolition of madrasa structures in Assam to the targeting of Urdu schools and the UCC narrative.

According to government figures, over 8.7 lakh waqf properties exist in India, spread across 39 lakh acres. With the exclusion of unregistered properties, vast swathes of Muslim community land may effectively become unprotected, opening them up to state acquisition or corporate takeover.

Even while claiming “digital modernization,” the Modi government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 appears to be a tool for institutional disempowerment of Muslim endowments, critics say. The move comes amid rising concerns over the shrinking space for minority rights, and the increasing use of bureaucratic measures to weaken Muslim self-governance in religious and community affairs.

Waqf Board officials from various states participated in a training session recently — but several raised concerns informally about the lack of consultation with grassroots Muslim stakeholders.

Observers warn: “The new portal doesn’t just register properties — it redraws the legal boundary between community ownership and state control.”

News Network
May 28,2025

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.

Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.

As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.

Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.

Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.

Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.

As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.

