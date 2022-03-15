  1. Home
  2. Karnataka Education Minister calls hijab girls as ‘misguided’, says, ‘will try to win their hearts’

News Network
March 15, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Dubbing the Muslim girls that are fighting for their right to wear hijab as “misguided”, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday said we will try to win the hearts of those girls and 'bring them in the mainstream of education'.

The Minister’s controversial statement comes in the wake of Karnataka High Court upholding the BJP government's decision on restrictions on hijab inside classrooms.

He also said the shortcomings in the Karnataka Education Act-1983, especially the one related to the school uniform, will be rectified.

"We will try to win the hearts of those girls who were 'misguided'. We will try to bring them in the mainstream of education," Nagesh told reporters.

"I have faith that the girls will come to the college and continue their education because the people of Karnataka neither speak against the court verdict nor go against it. I believe that these girls were misguided. They will be 'all right' in the coming days," he added.

On the anomalies in the KEA-1983, he said, "Based on the judgment, the Karnataka government will try to rectify the certain confusions in the KEA."

According to him, school uniforms help in instilling patriotic feeling.

"We all knew for many years that school Uniform helps in instilling patriotic feeling. We will make uniform mandatory to make students realise that they are the children of the nation," Nagesh said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too welcomed the High Court order upholding the government order regarding the mandatory school uniform.

"Everyone should abide by the HC order. Maintaining the law and order is everyone's responsibility," he said.

Jnanendra added that the police have taken all kinds of precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the High Court order.

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed petitions filed by some girl students studying in two Government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside classrooms. The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench of the court further noted.

The bench also maintained that the government has power to issue impugned government order dated February 5, 2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation.

By the said order, the state government had banned wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges.

News Network
March 5,2022

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor has reported, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

"For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account.

Capturing Mariupol would give Moscow's invasion a strategic advantage by connecting it to the Russian forces coming from annexed Crimea, which have already taken the key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson, as well as to the troops in the Donbass.

Singapore sanctions Russia 

Singapore has announced sanctions against Russia that include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items, in a rare move by the Asian financial hub.

"We cannot accept the Russian government's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another sovereign state," its foreign ministry said in a statement, which gave no timeframe for when the sanctions would take effect.

"For a small state like Singapore, this is not a theoretical principle, but a dangerous precedent. This is why Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked attack," the ministry said, adding it would not allow export of items that could inflict harm on or subjugate Ukrainians, or help Russia launch cyber attacks.

S&P downgrades Belarus’s sovereign ratings to ‘CCC’

S&P has cut Belarus's long-term foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings to "CCC" from "B" and placed it on "credit watch" with negative implications, citing country's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"International sanctions imposed on Belarus due to its involvement in Russia's military intervention against Ukraine are severe, and we expect them to tighten further," the agency said.

Absent an unforeseen positive development, S&P considers it likely that Belarus will de fault over the next 12 months and also lowered the short-term ratings to "C" from "B".

Türkiye evacuates more than 11,000 citizens from Ukraine

The number of Turkish nationals evacuated from Ukraine has reached 11,024, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

310 additional citizens also set off from Ukraine. 148 are coming to Türkiye from Kiev, Dnipro and Kharkiv via train, while 162 arrived by bus from Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi, according to Cavusoglu.

More than 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, United Nations figures showed Friday.

The UN children's agency UNICEF estimates that around half a million of them are youngsters.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may eventually need protection and assistance.

News Network
March 11,2022

Riyadh, Mar 11: An official source in the Ministry of Energy announced that the oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by a drone at 4:40 AM on Thursday' morning.

The source said that the terrorist attack resulted in a small fire that was brought under control without causing any injuries or disruptions to operations, nor to the petroleum supply and its derivatives.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy condemned the terrorist attack.

"The sabotage and terrorist acts that are repeatedly perpetrated against the civilian objects and vital installations in different regions of Saudi Arabia, is not targeting only the Kingdom, but rather it aims to destabilize the security and stability of energy supplies more broadly in the world, through which it will negatively affect the global economy."

The source reiterated the call made by Saudi Arabia to the countries of the world and its organizations to stand against these sabotage and terrorist attacks, stressing also the importance of confronting all the parties that implement or support them.

News Network
March 14,2022

The police have tightened security measures across Karnataka over the hijab judgement. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15. The pronouncement will commence at 10.30 am. 

The Bengaluru City commissioner of police Kamal Pant also issued prohibitory orders across the city from March 15, 6 am (Tuesday) till March 21, around 12 am. Earlier the prohibitory order was in place surrounding the educational institutions till March 22.

Soon after learning about the pronouncement, Kamal Pant held a meeting with his subordinates including additional commissioner of police, joint commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police on Monday evening.

Apart from deploying extra force near educational institutions and sensitive areas, Pant has instructed the DCPs to keep an eye on the social media. He has also instructed DCP (Central) M N Anucheth to deploy policemen surrounding Vidhana Soudha and High Court from tonight itself.
Senior officials including Pant appealed to the public to respect the court's order and maintain peace in the city. DG and IGP, Praveen Sood has also instructed his subordinates to take necessary measures to maintain peace across the state.    

Prohibitory orders: 

With regard to the government's order to the strict enforcement of schools and colleges uniform rules in certain parts of the state, protests and agitations were held. At some places, these protests had disturbed public peace and order. 

Various types of reactions after pronouncement of the judgment, including gathering, celebrations, protests cannot be ruled out. Hence, in order to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city, the authorities have issued prohibitory orders for one week banning gathering, agitations, protests, celebrations of any type in any public place in the city. If anyone violates the order, necessary action will be taken against the respective persons, the authorities said.

